According to Smart Cities World:

The goal is to produce at least 25 percent of the electricity generated in Berlin from solar energy by 2035. The new master plan defines a series of measures designed to further accelerate the already strong expansion of solar systems on Berlin’s rooftops.

By the end of 2024, a total of around 42,000 solar systems with a total capacity of 380 megawatt peak (MWp) were installed in Berlin. This is enough to supply 131,000 Berlin households with solar power. This brought the solar share of Berlin’s electricity generation to 4.7 percent, exceeding the target trajectory of the previous master plan developed for the years 2020-2024.

According to the Federal Network Agency, Berlin was the federal state with the highest solar capacity expansion relative to its area in 2023 and 2024. In 2023, this figure was 86 kWp of newly installed solar capacity per square kilometre and 103 kWp per square kilometre in 2024. By the end of 2024, Berlin also took the lead in Germany in terms of total installed solar capacity relative to its area – ahead of Saarland and Bavaria.

“Berlin is a solar champion. Around half of the solar capacity currently available in the city was installed in the past two years,” said Franziska Giffey, senator for economic affairs, energy and public enterprises. “This is a huge step we have taken. We see that our measures are working, and that solar expansion is actively supported by thousands of Berliners every year. We have been able to support many of them with the SolarPlus funding programme.”

But, wait, just a second: aren’t European governments openly saying they want to blot out the sun by releasing chemicals into the atmosphere to block those solar rays, in the name of fighting climate change?

Just a few weeks ago the United Kingdom approved some ‘experiments’ to do just that.

As I have written before:

Mainstream press is last week’s news tomorrow. If they are disclosing this information now, that means it has already been going on for many years; which, anyone that bothers to look up would have seen that these contracted agencies are playing Tic-Tac-Toe in the skies, and a sunny day in this ‘new normal’ is one big giant haze. But everyone it seems is too busy looking down at their phones to care, and when you point this out to the zombie masses they think you are mad, even though it is now casually discussed in mainstream press.

Of course, this climate alarmism has repeatedly been exposed and refuted many times over. But like all effective propaganda, just keep repeating loud and long enough and eventually people will capitulate to it.

I’ve covered the sinister plans by Western puppets to spray the skies in a number of other reports before:

Proverbs 14:33 Wisdom resteth in the heart of him that hath understanding: but that which is in the midst of fools is made known. Proverbs 17:24 Wisdom is before him that hath understanding; but the eyes of a fool are in the ends of the earth.

What a marvelous idea: let’s blot out the sun (which will cause crop failure and lower yields, sicker people from lack of Vitamin D and necessary solar rays, not to mention the chemicals and heavy metals inhaled and absorbed from the payload), and then make your city’s and state’s energy sun-dependent. Genuis! That’s why these educated folk are paid the big bucks, you know!

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

