Artificial intelligence implementation in the United States is primed to explode with the federal government in totalitarian fashion, overriding state laws and provisions, justified per a small piece of legislation buried in President Donald Trump’s recently passed “One, Big, Beautiful Bill.”

The bill, if approved by the Senate later this year and signed by the President, will add onto the federal deficit by another estimated $5.2 trillion this year alone. Typically, these types of massive spending packages are jammed with a myriad of items and new overreaching laws that never reach the headlines, and this bill is no different. The WinePress reported last week on a buried provision that grants the federal government eminent domain powers to bypass state laws and seize private residential lands for the purposes to install carbon sequestration pipelines and other ‘green’ infrastructure.

As if that were no small thing, more interesting provisions buried in this tax bill have been discovered. Reported by Leo Hohmann nestled away in the bill is a provision that would allow the feds to override state laws on AI.

GOP members on the House Energy and Commerce Committee snuck in a proposed amendment to Section 43201, Subsection C, which states:

"No state or political subdivision may enforce any law or regulation regulating artificial intelligence models, artificial intelligence systems, or automated decision systems during the 10-year period beginning on the date of the enactment of this Act."

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin is among forty other attorneys who opposed this proposed clause that could lead to detrimental problems down the road. These attorneys sent a letter on May 16th to House Republicans challenging this provision. Griffin told KATV:

"That's a horrible idea, because that's not even replacing something, what the states are doing, with something else, what the feds might propose. It's not doing that. It's replacing something, what the states are doing, with nothing.”

Arkansas State Rep. Scott Richardson (R), who is also an opponent to the measure, added, "There still needs to be some guardrails, and the lack of action from the federal government has forced states to try and address these things at a more local level.”

"Even with the implementation of certain federal guidelines, I think you still have local components of these technologies that will have to be addressed at the local level," Richardson told KATV. "Just putting a moratorium on any kinds of legal action is not the right approach."

As Mr. Hohmann put it:

That’s right. Free and unfettered AI with no protections. No ethics required. That’s what the House Republicans want. What could possibly go wrong?

No state regulation of AI for 10 years. This is giving away the farm to the likes of Bill Gates, Larry Ellison, Elon Musk, Sam Altman, Mark Zuckerberg, Saudi Prince Muhammed bin Salman and a host of other technocrats and billionaires investing in this world-changing technology.

Due to the absence of government oversight on AI states have begun to regulate it use, Arkansas being one of them. KATV noted:

This last legislative session in Arkansas was the first where the state really began focusing on powerful, rapidly growing AI technology. About 15 bills were filed relating to AI and about half a dozen were signed into law.

Richardson sponsored three of them. One of Richardson's bills establishes copyright guidelines for generative AI. Another bill criminalizes nonconsensual commercial use of an individual's likeness through generative AI, which can mimic a person's appearance and voice.

Similarly, another new Arkansas law tackles deepfakes, criminalizing creation and distribution of sexually explicit AI-generated images of real people, particularly minors.

Now, however, the proposed moratorium may hamper Arkansas' ability to regulate exploitative AI-generated material, Griffin warned.

"I'm hopeful that we can get that pulled out, so that good legislation like this, that relates to stopping child pornography, will continue to be effective and operative.”

Hohmann says this proposed legislation would appear to contradict the 10th Amendment, which states: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Psalm 73:8 They are corrupt, and speak wickedly concerning oppression: they speak loftily.

As Hohmann put it: BOTTOM LINE: This amendment is not only unconstitutional, it represents a federal power grab that will fully empower technocratic billionaires to run wild with AI in any way they see fit.

I absolutely agree. Trump 1.0 was power hungry the first time around, exemplified by none other than the draconian Covid lockdowns (that hardly anyone wants to attribute to him for), but now Trump 2.0 is on pace to quickly surpass the last administration. ‘Oh, Trump is better than Biden.’ Far from it.

Granted, this has not been signed yet and I hope it does not, but I am not holding my breath. The technocratic elites are chomping at the bit to rip apart the country and replace it with all their ‘efficient’ technologies, in the name of “America First” and beating China in the AI and technology race - which is another thing that is more hyped-up drama the media and politicians drum up to distract you; getting you to hate China and other countries for silly reasons, yet while the whole world is outcompeting each other as to who can enslave their populations the most the fastest. If China wants to destroy itself with technocracy and enslave themselves, as with other nations, I say then leave us out of it. I want no part of this at all!

Proverbs 19:2 Also, that the soul be without knowledge, it is not good; and he that hasteth with his feet sinneth.

But as some of you may recall, I warned in February:

Do not get lost in the rhetoric and wild headlines of purported tens of millions going to fund finger-puppet theater in the Middle East: pay attention to the underbelly, what’s really going on. MAGA media only wants to point out the fraud being funded by Democrats, but will cheer and rejoice with anon at being enslaved and marching into a social credit score, tokenized economy, a transcontinental panopticon wrapped in stars and stripes.

As I alluded to in my detailed essay on tokenization last year, people such as Trump, Musk, Javier Millei, and a number of so-called “patriotic” politicians in Europe are being propped up right now to mislead the masses. The American empire, the European Union, the Western hegemon, are collapsing and there is nothing that can be done to stop it. So, as the rich fat cats jump ship and get out before the Titanic sinks, the wealth and power needs to be restructured. But no one wants to hear that their empire is dead and people’s way of living is about to get very difficult more than it already is; so, people like Trump and these other guys are being sent down from “human resources” (metaphorically speaking) to deliver the “bad news,” but they have such a great way of spinning it that they make you think it’s a great opportunity and there is a silver lining. That’s why these leaders are selling this collapse and consolidation with a libertarian, reductionist, patriotic and populist spin.

Jeremiah 5:26 For among my people are found wicked men: they lay wait, as he that setteth snares; they set a trap, they catch men.

