Marriage and childbirth in the West have been collapsing for a while now, and has gotten so absurdly out of control that it cannot be ignored. There are all sorts of reasons for this, too many to get into here for now, but I do want to briefly discuss some of the underlying issues why marriages have failed and childbirths are declining by extension.

This is not meant to be an exhaustive study by any means but mainly to hit on the core issues and what the Bible says about it, and look at some of the reasons how we got where we are at today. I am not going to be writing from a worldly, secular perspective (unless I specify otherwise), but judging by what the scriptures say on this issue.

1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; [2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; [3] Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth.

Written approximately 2,000 years ago, the King James Bible preserves a prophecy that we are now seeing play out right before our eyes. Marriage seems to be this dying thing that is done by those who do it because they believe it to be customary and expected of them by their parents and society in some places, but are not really all that serious about it; or something that is viewed as an old, outdated tradition that is overrated and overhyped, and all a lot of people want to do nowadays is fool around with no strings attached, and be friends with benefits with no children; and even if people want to have families it seems like an impossibility because of how deeply divided and screwed-up our countries are, and how ridiculously expensive it has become.

And then on top of that, if you have been paying attention to the cryptic and eyebrow-raising statements and rhetoric mainstream media and elitists have been spewing out for years now, then you know there is a very concerted and calculated appeal to depopulate the world and significantly stymie birth rates. It’s no secret anymore, these groups have gotten pretty overt in what they want to see happen and are working to come to pass. I have a number of articles where mainstream media and elitists such as Bill Gates (among others), and groups such as the World Economic Forum (WEF), and those in this wheelhouse, openly and explicitly say we need to depopulate and have less children. The reasoning, they tell us, is to combat “climate change;” and since having more children produces more “carbon” and consumes more resources, therefore there needs to be a limit and reduction on how many there can be.

A list of ways we can we reduce carbon emissions, apparently, and the last one and most significant is to have one less child.

There are a number of examples I could quote, but among them is the former president of the Vatican Bank Ettore Gotti Tedeschi, an Italian economist who was later promoted to head the Institute for the Works of Religion (IOR) by Pope Benedict XVI, who is on camera saying we need to depopulate because it would be better for the environment. He stated:

“First, a suggestion was made, that is related to the great crisis we have been witnessing in recent decades: too many births. And as a consequence, the need to decrease the birth rate of the population. What was the very first effect of this process? The birth rate dropped. But where? In the Western world. The shrinking of population took place mainly in the so-called Western world, the United States and Europe. Why is the population growth rate supposed to be reduced? Because, according to the neo-Malthusian worldview, the more people are born, the more people consume, the more people waste what nature provides for us.”

Or then you have guys like Dennis L. Meadows, a high-ranking authority at the World Economic Forum, honorary member at the Club of Rome, and lead author of the Club of Rome’s pro-depopulation book “The Limits to Growth,” released in 1972. In an interview in 2017 Meadows calls for an 86% reduction in the world’s population for the greater good. He claims that a “benevolent” dictatorship could accomplish mass de-population “peacefully.” He creepily explained:

“We could have eight or nine billion [people], probably. If we have a very strong dictatorship which is smart … and [people have] a low standard of living. But we want to have freedom and we want to have a high standard of living so we’re going to have a billion people. And we’re now at seven, so we have to get back down. I hope that this can be slow, relatively slow, and that it can be done in a way which is relatively equal, you know, so that people share the experience.”

Bearing these things in mind – to preface, I am writing this from the perspective of a born-again man who has obtained mercy from the Lord redeemed from a destructive, filthy life; someone that is single, and the only woman my lips have kissed is my mother; so I will be coming at it from this perspective, and with the observations I have made and learned from, and what I have experienced with my own family, both the good, the bad and the ugly, as having seen and lived both I think it gives me a good vantage point to give my two cents on this; and will be writing from the perspective of what I would do if I were a husband and a father.

Before I get into what the Bible prescribes for a proper marriage, and the reasons why the elite class is working to ensure we have fewer children, and none if they can help it, I need to address some of the reasons how we got here. Men and women now hate each other. All we see anymore is endless finger-pointing, complete hatred and envy for one another, blaming all of their problems and the problems with society on the opposite gender, and now why each side is completely jaded to even entertain and put meaningful energy into a successful marriage. And as I said a moment ago, there are far too many problems to address in just this single message, but I will briefly get into some of the broad issues I have seen that have gotten us here and the problems we have now. In July, homesteader and prepper YouTube channel Wranglerstar (Cody Crone) did a short video that I thought perfectly summarized where a lot of the problems we are facing originate from, so I will be partially gleaning from what he said and adding my own thoughts in there. Crone posted a meme that I think truly sums up one of the root causes of all these problems we are now facing today:

The meme depicts what Crone describes as an “old Boomer” telling his son this rotten advice that “She’s the boss,” referring to the wife of course, and then his son is parroting that same bogus nonsense, “Happy wife, happy life” – which of course implicates that the whole goal of the marriage is to basically be submissive to the woman. But then steps in the “Chad” who stops this vicious cycle of lies and instead gives his son sound advice, “Someday you’ll lead a woman to God as God leads you.”

At its heart, a major problem is that our fathers, our grandparents did is they started to drill this idea into the minds of their children that their daughters needed to be ‘strong and independent.’ This immediately sets up both their sons and daughters for a fall, because it automatically plants doubt into the sons that he is not fit enough to spiritually, physically, emotionally, and financially provide and protect a wife of his own; and with the daughters, it establishes a precedent that there are no other men that can love, cherish, nurture, and protect her, so instead she needs to sacrifice her youth and fertility by getting knocked-up and passed around, and then waste and slave away at a corporate job somewhere in servitude to other men to make them and the company richer; and then conversely, over time to where we are now where, by and large, both genders are ostracized of themselves and each other, both bitter, sad and confused, blaming and envying the other. It’s truly a sad state of affairs that we are living in.

We need to stop with all this blaming the other side for all their faults. Generally speaking, men are at fault and women are at fault. It takes two to tango. The notion that all men are the problem or all women are the problem is foolishness; but this is the rotten fruit that has been created after decades of doing everything the Bible warns against, and so very few are willing to look within themselves and take a hard look in the mirror and actually acknowledge their flaws and where improvement needs to be made. Proverbs 27:19: “As in water face answereth to face, so the heart of man to man.”

There are a number of factors that got us to this point but I will list a very broad and crude list of observations I have made. Our parents and grandparents – so roughly post-World War II – the “sexual revolution” came not long after. Fornication and debauchery were no longer demonized but was rather celebrated and encouraged. Rather than take heed to wise counsel from their parents and from the precepts in the word of God, they instead fully embraced lasciviousness as the end of all things; both men and women dropped all standards and conduct, and embraced a life of sex, drugs, and rock ‘n roll, socialism and Marxism, stick’n it to the man, witchcraft and esoterism, and so on. Women often get most of the blame for their sins during this time period, but men are just as equally if not even more guilty for entertaining and indulging in it: they should have demanded better. All you have to do is listen to the music of the day to get the gist. Just read the lyrics to the song “Girls, Girls, Girls” by Motley Crüe, among many others, and you’ll get the idea; with lines such as, “You know she did me, Well, then she broke my heart, I’m such a good, good boy, I just need a new toy.”

This is also around the same general time that fathers started dishing out this garbage advice (see meme above) like “happy wife, happy life.” Second wave feminism was being laid-down and was spreading like a wildfire, where propaganda such as “The Feminine Mystique” by Betty Friedan (who was a Communist) was one of many horrible forms of literature that seduced women into believing that being a housewife is comparable to living in a concentration camp (yes, she actually wrote that). Her and others like her (many of whom were lesbians) with the help of the media, the schools, and the Jesuit-infiltrated and compromising church buildings, started coaxing women to not rely on and submit to a man, but instead embrace the workforce and earn their own livings, buy their own houses, having the privilege of going into debt, and bossing around spineless men who were too sex-crazed to demand anything better (as the men were too busy partying and “fighting the power” to care).

And then when abortion and other forms of birth control were invented and went mainstream, it was all downhill from there, allowing men and women to sear their consciences and murder their own children and reduce the immediate outcomes that would normally come from flesh joining flesh. This created an opt-out for women to forsake her maternal duties, and men who would then forsake their roles of being a strong husband and father, knocking-up women and abandoning them and their children, assuming it was not aborted, or hardly gave proper attention to those children.

Revelation 2:14 But I have a few things against thee, because thou hast there them that hold the doctrine of Balaam, who taught Balac to cast a stumblingblock before the children of Israel, to eat things sacrificed unto idols, and to commit fornication.

At the same time, this American experiment we call “the nuclear family” was popularized. They convinced Americans to scrap the old, traditional methods that promoted intergenerational family and community, but instead squeeze single families into a “McMansion” in the suburbs, promote only having a few children at the absolute max, dual incomes in many cases, the house filled with all these conveniences and vanities, and then as soon as the kids turned 18, they were forced out. And what did it result in? Vanity upon vanity.

Ecclesiastes 4:4 Again, I considered all travail, and every right work, that for this a man is envied of his neighbour. This is also vanity and vexation of spirit. [5] The fool foldeth his hands together, and eateth his own flesh. [6] Better is an handful with quietness, than both the hands full with travail and vexation of spirit.

I discussed some of this briefly in my study – “The Sad Vanity Of This Life, Working And Eating To Never Be Fulfilled” – but our parents embraced this wage slave, corporate work mentality. Hard work and a solid work ethic are necessary traits, obviously, but many of them did it for all the wrong reasons. As a result, children suffered for it. Children, as it was in my life, infrequently interacted with our parents and were largely not taught by them; as a lot of things I have learned came because I took the initiative our Lord guided me into after he saved me, though that’s not to say my dad didn’t teach me a few good things. Generally speaking, however, the state taught us instead in their public indoctrination centers – where everything the Bible calls good and holy was attacked, and replaced with progressivism and Marxism, atheism, situation ethics and diverse philosophies, promotion of perversion and “freedom of expression,” and judgment-free zones; and where both genders were shoved into the same classrooms and forced to study agender material that empowered young girls and demeaned boys, while programming them to believe whatever the media and government says, to hate their parents, dumbing down the lessons to the lowest common denominator while forcing everyone to learn at the same pace, sitting down almost entirely, taught by mostly liberal women who hated men, resulting in confused and distraught, functionally illiterate (generally speaking) Millennials and Zoomers.

So, while the parents were out working nonstop to live the so-called “American Dream,” children were largely cast aside and forgotten about. Discipline, nurturing, skill-building and more were forsaken. Instead, their idea of parenting was to keep throwing candy and toys at their children, raising them like pets and rewarding them with treats, and to fill the house with more vanity. Those parents, now our elders, sure do love to rag on younger people for their lack of a work ethic, and how we all need to “pull it up by our bootstraps” type of rhetoric to afford their lifestyle. But at what cost? Your stereotypical American home is now some McMansion with each room packed to the brim with useless clutter and junk from K-Mart Blue light specials and middle-of-the-mall tchotchkes, stuff that people did not like the moment they got it in the first place. Is that the “American Dream?” A home where the family hates each other and has all this excess and vanities, most of which was funded on debt anyways? A home where parents don’t nurture and teach their kids? Crappy instant meals, no loving embrace, no quality family time, etc.? That’s no dream to me. Ecclesiastes 5:10: “He that loveth silver shall not be satisfied with silver; nor he that loveth abundance with increase: this is also vanity.“

Proverbs 17:1 Better is a dry morsel, and quietness therewith, than an house full of sacrifices with strife. Proverbs 15:17 Better is a dinner of herbs where love is, than a stalled ox and hatred therewith. Ecclesiastes 6:9 Better is the sight of the eyes than the wandering of the desire: this is also vanity and vexation of spirit.

I know I am spiraling here and not being super articulate, but this broadly explained amalgamation of problems has led to a lot of the problems we have now. Men stopped being men, and women stopped being women; and now it has led to the current generations being incredibly lonely and jaded, realizing basically everything were told was a lie, and that the lifestyle our parents embraced was nothing more than a sick joke; sacrificing their lives and children to indulge in the American Dream night terror, quick comfort and vanities that meant nothing.

And to top it all off, those same loathsome losers, who are divorced and broke and miserable, have been training their children to hate having a family, having a loving wife, having a loving husband, having a field of children (or any number); and instead tell their kids to not get married.

Let me briefly address the bad advice given by society, and what our mothers and fathers taught us and what’s happening now.

Generally speaking, mothers have taught their daughters how to act like whores and prostitutes while conflating feminism with being feminine; how to lie, cheat and take advantage of a man; take his money, take his house, take the kids, badmouth her husband to coworkers and to her children; play with his heartstrings, seduce the weak men through lust; be strong and independent, and so on. Again, just listen to the garbage music that’s played. In 2000, Britney Spears released a song called “Oops!… I Did It Again,” and that filthy song (that I used to hear all the time on the radio when I was a small child) openly promotes playing with men’s hearts. The chorus says, “Oops, I did it again, I played with your heart, Got lost in the game, oh, baby, baby, Oops, you think I’m in love, that I’m sent from above, I’m not that innocent.”

I’ve mentioned this shining example a few times already in other reports, but I mention it again because it is a SHINING example of what feminism and spineless, cucked men allowed. In 2022 Joey Borrelli (Joey B. Toonz – Joey B. Vs. The World) did a really good video that I encourage you to watch. He shows this clip of an Australian morning show on national television, where the hosts literally laughed at and belittled a mother who posted on Facebook her routine of how she takes care of her several children, and makes his husband’s breakfast before he goes off to work, and takes care of the home. They mocked this and made an example out of her on national television, bursting out into uncontrollable laughter. It’s absolutely repulsive.

Joey said it eloquently in response to this garbage:

“This is what the feminist movement created. They convinced women that taking care of your family is slavery yet working for someone in an office eight hours a day isn’t? Now try to make sense out of that. If you can convince people of that you can convince people of anything. “Tell me what’s more fulfilling than putting effort into your family or putting effort into someone else’s business? So you’re telling women that working eight hours a day for someone away from your child serves a better purpose than spending your day raising your child hands-on?”

Seriously though, I can’t even imagine being that child and watching your mother get reamed on national television because she loves her children and her husband. But this is the backwards, retarded society we live in now. And if you watch the whole video, how even more sad is it that this secular man has more sense than the strong majority of professing Christians these days?! “Churches” these days refuse to talk about these issues. If they did, their pews and padded seats would be occupied by dust bunnies and crickets. Truth be told, most of these places scorn and mock what the Bible teaches.

I have documented some of the problems we are seeing right now with women and young girls these days in other reports. Earlier this year I exposed this horrible song by Katy Perry – the same mind-control slave who sang “I Kissed a Girl” years ago – and how it perfectly exemplifies how the elites and satanic powers that be are trying to turn women into worshipful, sacred whores (which fits right in line with the United Nations’ SDGs), and to be everything the Bible tells them not to be. Now young women have largely become more promiscuous than ever, with many of them embracing some form of the LGTBQIA+ lifestyle, as it is not uncommon anymore for women and young girls to “experiment,” due to the perverted lifestyle they were lied to with and in the absence of good, godly men.

Furthermore, Morgan Stanley revealed in a 2019 report that by 2030 45% of women are expected to be single and childless. Ellen Zentner, Chief U.S. Economist, said in the report: “These shifting lifestyle norms are enabling more women, with or without children, to work full time, which should continue to raise the labor force participation rate among single females.” Of course, big business loves this: more worker bees, more tax cattle to be herded around; and as I said earlier, many women now have sacrificed their fertility slaving away at some meaningless job their whole lives, either because they ate from the poisonous apple of feminism, or were coerced into believing being a corporate wage slave was the life to be, or by constraint because there is a dearth of real men.

Moreover, women’s magazine Evie, a popular ladies’ publication that strives “to highlight proven paths to longevity and joy, helping women celebrate their femininity in all areas of their lives,” noted in a 2019 article a study conducted in 2011 that profiled who was considered the happiest and saddest people in the United States. As pointed out by Evie, though women have been greatly empowered and given more rights and privileges, women were notably more depressed than ever. The author wrote:

“Depression rates are growing steadily in the developed world, with women consistently exhibiting greater rates than men. And similarly, the self-reported happiness of females has been on the decline since the 1970s. In fact, one 2011 study of the American workforce found that the “profile” of the most unhappy person was a 42-year-old woman who was unmarried, had no children, and was a professional (doctor, lawyer, etc.). Considering that this profile is not only more and more common, but also something that our culture assures should allow us to be perfectly happy, I think it’s fair to wonder what’s going on. Why exactly is it that so many of us are unhappy? And just as importantly, what can we do about it?

“[…] As women, we are so often told to reach for the heights of success in the corporate world to prove that we can do it and that we’re just as hard-working and business-savvy as men. But looking at these statistics, it may be necessary for each of us to consider whether sacrificing our mental health and work-life balance is actually a price we’re willing to pay to have a padded-out resume. And, as much as external factors in our lives might be increasing our likelihood of depression, that’s not even to mention how the medication we take is potentially affecting us. If you’re taking birth control or antidepressants, those seemingly harmless drugs might actually be the cause of your depression,” Evie added.

This report was recently reconfirmed once again per a Daily Mail article titled, “I sacrificed my life for my career and regret every minute of it. One woman’s raw confession after finding herself childless and lost at 40” – which focused on the realization of Anjani Amriit, a successful lawyer turned business author and speaker. The paper wrote: “Her high-flying career in corporate law would span 16 years and robbed her of joy, sleep, a loving relationship and the chance of motherhood. She ran herself into the ground, sometimes working 23 hours a day, until she reached total burnout. Today, she regrets ‘every minute’ of her legal career.”

“Because I put my legal career first, there was no time for children. I always thought, ‘Oh, it’ll happen at some point.’ I remember vividly coming up to my forties and I knew time had basically run out. I grieved the loss for nearly two years,” dhe lamented.

Now, I would argue that hope is not lost for women who are in a similar situation and there is still plenty of youth left in them to get back on the more natural path; but this goes to show that feminism and being a career-driven woman is nothing short of a total deception that was purely designed to make corporations and greedy businessmen a lot richer. It was a sham from the moment of.

It’s not just the United States and Europe. The sorry state of South Korea is a perfect example of this, where the country’s birthrate is the worst in the world. “For 2022, Statistics Korea reported a rate of 0.78—or 78 babies for every 100 women. This figure dropped to 0.72 in 2023, and earlier projections estimated a steeper drop—down to 0.68—for 2024,” Think Global Health reported. These numbers are horrific, but that’s what happens when a society goes all-in on corporate greed and wage slavery. The country is basically dominated by four primary corporations, especially that of Samsung. And it is very common for young ladies to receive plastic surgery as a graduation gift to meet arbitrary Western mainstream beauty standards.

Courtesy: Geopold. Pardon the profanity.

1 Timothy 6:10: For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.

Truthfully, I’d hate to be a woman in this society right now. The onslaught they are faced with is incredible, the pressure to be something they are not, being forced into a system that frankly hates them and wants to turn them into something that they were never intended to be. And men have not helped things.

And this brings me to the fathers and what’s happening with men nowadays. Our fathers, by and large, those same ones that dove head first into sex, drugs and rock ‘n roll, are now, many of them, have been encouraging their boys and young men not to get married. They tell their sons that women are the bane of our existence, they’re never happy, they’ll spend all our money, women will try and tear you down as soon as the marriage initiates; all while not raising their sons to demand better and be more discerning, while instead essentially encouraging their boys to run after lewd and clamorous women; but then wonder why later on they got taken advantage of and had their hearts ripped out from inside of them. These fathers, many of them, did not instill in their sons a good work ethic and did not teach them all manner of skills, partly because they themselves don’t have many practical skills and lessons to give. Instead, coupled with the school system filling their heads with lies and perversion, turning them into soft serves, the dads were a bunch of dead beats that ignored their sons, did not bring them up in the nurture and admonition of the Lord, and instead introduced them to debauchery, pornography, video games and cartoons, drugs, and many other vanities. Sadly, most of our elders and grandparents nowadays did not want to be burdened by taking up the important mantle of being a true leader, head of the home and head of the wife, and the repercussions are being felt.

Women are guilty of this too, but it is painfully obvious that most men these days are soft and spineless. I’ve noted in two different reports, one in 2022 and one in 2024, this trend where kids are generally playing with conventional toys less, but an ever-growing sector of “kidults” – grown adults, the majority of them males, who are still buying, collecting and playing with children’s toys. One person commenting on a New York Post article about this trend summed it up well: “The infantilization of our culture. Earlier today, I read about how almost every book on The NY Times bestseller list is either self help or children’s books. Everything at the movies is children’s fare…cartoons, superheroes, Star Wars, reboots of children’s shows or toys from the 90s. Everyone I see at the supermarket is wearing t-shirts with superheroes or cartoon babies on them. Adult coloring books. YA novels for adults.” And this bleeds over into both older and younger males who incessantly play videogames all the time, extremely bloody and gory and perverse games no less.

Nowadays, so many men, young and old, are so incredibly cynical towards women. Men’s depression levels keep getting worse as they become lonelier and lonelier, finding it more difficult to stay motivated while trying to deal with collapsing economies and absurd work environments with junk pay. For this and other factors, we have seen the rise of this so-called “Red Pill” (manosphere) movement – a philosophy and tribal thinking that is hard to define because there are a number of subsects within it, but a lot of it has to do with male empowerment and independence. It refers to the movie “The Matrix” where the character Neo is offered a blue pill or a red pill: the blue pill representing remaining clueless and comatose to what’s going on and will still stay stuck in the matrix without questioning why he did what he did; whereas the red pill represented an “awakening” of sorts and breaking free from the norm. However, the application of that takes on a whole new reality

I have watched plenty of this content to get an idea of what it’s about, and let me tell you, it is so toxic and ridiculous some of the stuff these people come up with. There are different tiers of this movement. It originally was a movement that treated life as a game of sorts, and you as the male needed to become a “chad” and an “alpha” by being a “player” (a hedonistic fornicator and pimp); which, combined with the toxic “hustle culture” mentality, that if you are not working and making money every second, and being a sleazy hustler and grifter driven purely by lust and greed to sleep with as many women as possible and labor for all these vain toys – not a happy, healthy, long term marriage, nope, just hook-up culture and whoredoms. It’s really just a massive grift, where greedy people came along to take advantage of lonely men and young boys without dads.

This culture has since come to include the Men Going Their Own Way (MGTOW) movement, something I have talked about before. This movement is even more loathsome and ventures into what is sometimes called the “Black Pill.” It’s a bunch of incels that have hope in very little, if anything at all, and a number of them who embrace nihilism and apathy. This content is everywhere on online and it is sooo toxic and full of such vitriol and bitterness. The spite and envy for women is immense. It’s basically reverse feminism (masculism I guess you could call it) where they decry, ‘I don’t need no woman.’ It’s mostly older men who got screwed over by their poorly chosen wives and women, and young men who blame women for everything. They love to highlight the worst of the worst women on social media and then apply that to all women, which is ridiculous; and since misery loves company, these guys will try to dissuade you from marriage and being with women in general. I’ve talked about this movement before and the dangers of it; and how some of their own have openly admitted their beliefs fall in line with the LGTBQIA+ movement, aligning with the “A” for asexual and aromantic. In other words, perversion. Men: stay away from this stuff. Are there bad women out there? Yes, absolutely, but you can’t lump all women out there like that; just as it is not fair for women to say “all men are pigs.” Even the red pill has a lot of this same asinine behavior. Andrew Tate, for example, whose parents were in the CIA and FBI (which tells you why he gets so much airtime), has openly encouraged men to beat, slap and choke women into having intimacy and doing chores (!) – and then these same losers who follow clowns like him wonder why they cannot find a suitable woman! And Tate has and his brother Tristen have been arrested and brought up on child sex trafficking charges, and repeatedly calls his detractors “gay” and uses other similar colorful language; and has even gone so far as to tell young men to fornicate with transgenders (other men).

Are we not seeing a pattern here? Whenever men and women go against God’s natural design, it results in perversion and self-sterilization every. single. time.Proverbs 21:16: “The man that wandereth out of the way of understanding shall remain in the congregation of the dead.” It goes back to what we said in the beginning: “forbidding to marry” as prophesized, and it results in the suffering of everyone, especially children and the lack thereof. Proverbs 7:7: “And beheld among the simple ones, I discerned among the youths, a young man void of understanding.”

I know good, godly and virtuous women are out there waiting for a good, godly man to be their spiritual head. I’ve concluded that most of these “men” online who love to complain about modern women really just want some glorified sexy maid who cleans up their pigpen and cooks dinner while they play video games and watch porn. A lot of them want a “trad-con wife” but not the trad-con life. Not long after I first published this article, a report popped up on Vice confirming my observations; which documented the largest pornographic website reporting a sharp increase in searches for “tradwife” and “traditional wife.” Therefore, men you are going to have to be patient in looking for a genuine good woman, because more than likely a decent woman is probably going to be acutely aware that the strong majority of men are solely interested in fornicating rather than actually having a truly loving, charitable marriage and family that lasts a lifetime, and so she is going to be much more hesitant as she has to be sure the guy is genuine and not some sleaze. So, men, don’t blame women when you idolize and gawk at scantily clad and lewd women, watch pornography, and drain your bank account on e-thots and OnlyFans models: you are inhibiting this terrible behavior in society.

But enough about all these problems, I don’t want to digress too far into that. Now, let’s actually get into what the word of God has to say. I’m not going to waste much more time dealing with all the problems the lost world loves to complain about. This is for the saved to read and understand, and even those who are looking for a new life in Christ and are tired of the world’s corrupted way of doing things.

Ecclesiastes 4:7 Then I returned, and I saw vanity under the sun. [8] There is one alone, and there is not a second; yea, he hath neither child nor brother: yet is there no end of all his labour; neither is his eye satisfied with riches; neither saith he, For whom do I labour, and bereave my soul of good? This is also vanity, yea, it is a sore travail. [9] Two are better than one; because they have a good reward for their labour. [10] For if they fall, the one will lift up his fellow: but woe to him that is alone when he falleth; for he hath not another to help him up. [11] Again, if two lie together, then they have heat: but how can one be warm alone? [12] And if one prevail against him, two shall withstand him; and a threefold cord is not quickly broken.

This passage describes the very problems we have looked at. What’s the point of all this travail, all this labor if you are just laboring it for yourself? You can’t share it nor are you doing it for family and children, so all that’s left is just to labor for vanity and riches that never satisfy. What’s the point? But that’s the beauty of a true marriage when a man and woman truly love each other. You’re not laboring for yourself anymore, your labor has a purpose, one of charity and self-sacrifice to please the other, not yourself. That’s something Western society can’t figure out: they put themselves first and then wonder why their relationships and marriages end in failure, and why men and women are so estranged from each other these days.

Consider what the Lord says when he created Eve:

Genesis 2:18 And the LORD God said, It is not good that the man should be alone; I will make him an help meet for him. [19] And out of the ground the LORD God formed every beast of the field, and every fowl of the air; and brought them unto Adam to see what he would call them: and whatsoever Adam called every living creature, that was the name thereof. [20] And Adam gave names to all cattle, and to the fowl of the air, and to every beast of the field; but for Adam there was not found an help meet for him. [21] And the LORD God caused a deep sleep to fall upon Adam, and he slept: and he took one of his ribs, and closed up the flesh instead thereof; [22] And the rib, which the LORD God had taken from man, made he a woman, and brought her unto the man. [23] And Adam said, This is now bone of my bones, and flesh of my flesh: she shall be called Woman, because she was taken out of Man. [24] Therefore shall a man leave his father and his mother, and shall cleave unto his wife: and they shall be one flesh. [25] And they were both naked, the man and his wife, and were not ashamed.

Both feminists and this manosphere stuff would find this abhorrent. The Lord God Almighty is plainly declaring that “It is not good that the man should be alone.” You know what that means? It means men need women, good ones, faithful ones. They are to be a help meet; that does not mean an inferior subservient slave, it means that a man (who is not self-righteous and is honest) knows that he is incomplete and a woman of virtue will compliment him. Women excel at many things that men are not as great in and that is not to be despised. And this works both ways as well. Take note of this passage as well:

1 Peter 3:1 Likewise, ye wives, be in subjection to your own husbands; that, if any obey not the word, they also may without the word be won by the conversation of the wives; [2]While they behold your chaste conversation coupled with fear. [3] Whose adorning let it not be that outward adorning of plaiting the hair, and of wearing of gold, or of putting on of apparel; [4] But let it be the hidden man of the heart, in that which is not corruptible, even the ornament of a meek and quiet spirit, which is in the sight of God of great price. [5] For after this manner in the old time the holy women also, who trusted in God, adorned themselves, being in subjection unto their own husbands: [6] Even as Sara obeyed Abraham, calling him lord: whose daughters ye are, as long as ye do well, and are not afraid with any amazement. [7]Likewise, ye husbands, dwell with them according to knowledge, giving honour unto the wife, as unto the weaker vessel, and as being heirs together of the grace of life; that your prayers be not hindered.

There are parallel passages similar to this one that provide some other details, but this one in particular exemplifies my point, though I am not going to go too in depth for now. The highlighted parts are ones to pay careful attention to. In the famous chapter called the “Proverbs 31 woman,” it says;

[10] Who can find a virtuous woman? for her price is far above rubies. [11] The heart of her husband doth safely trust in her, so that he shall have no need of spoil. [12] She will do him good and not evil all the days of her life. [30] Favour is deceitful, and beauty is vain: but a woman that feareth the LORD, she shall be praised. [31] Give her of the fruit of her hands; and let her own works praise her in the gates.

Physical beauty and fairness are all well and good, but true beauty in a woman that lasts forever is one that fears the Lord and is of virtue. If a woman acts fleshly and promotes lust, you will attract lustful men. This is why the Bible emphasizes dress and conduct standards for women, because when our Lord walked the earth as a man, he “needed not that any should testify of man: for he knew what was in man” (John 2:23-25). He knows the base lusts and incontinences of men. Ladies: most men are perverts. If you “wear,” sort of speak, “the ornament of a meek and quiet spirit” and behave well with “chaste conversation,” you will attract the right men and put off the garbage men. If you act spiritual, you’ll get a spiritual man, though patience is required.

The other important thing to note in that passage is the command to husbands to “love your wives, and be not bitter against them” (Colossians 3:18), and the remark that she is the “weaker vessel.” Just as the man should have a “help meet,” a woman needs her compliment as well. So, in what way is the woman weaker? Well, it’s definitely NOT intelligence. Most men are boneheads and women are exceedingly intelligent; and wisdom in scripture is often personified as a woman in the Proverbs, so we can rule out this passage referring to intelligence. Physically speaking, while it is true that men are generally stronger and faster, women are by no means weaklings. Women in India, for example, will walk distances with 60-pound baskets on their heads. Most Western men could not be bothered. And of course, child birthing is an excruciating pain: I’m glad I don’t have to go through that. The weakness described is spiritually speaking. Women are naturally more nurturing, sensitive, caring and curious. While these are good traits, it can open them up to deception and lead them down a path that can get them into trouble. 2 Corinthians 11:3: “But I fear, lest by any means, as the serpent beguiled Eve through his subtilty, so your minds should be corrupted from the simplicity that is in Christ.” And this is where a virtuous and godly man’s headship and guidance comes in to provide and protect; and this is where that “threefold chord” Ecclesiastes spoke of comes into play. Observe:

1 Corinthians 11:3 But I would have you know, that the head of every man is Christ; and the head of the woman is the man; and the head of Christ is God.

There is that “threefold chord:” Christ, the man and the woman. Jesus Christ is the spiritual head of the man and the man is the head of the woman. The rest of this passage hammers out some of these additional details:

1 Corinthians 11:4 Every man praying or prophesying, having his head covered, dishonoureth his head. [5]But every woman that prayeth or prophesieth with her head uncovered dishonoureth her head: for that is even all one as if she were shaven. [6] For if the woman be not covered, let her also be shorn: but if it be a shame for a woman to be shorn or shaven, let her be covered. [7] For a man indeed ought not to cover his head, forasmuch as he is the image and glory of God: but the woman is the glory of the man. [8] For the man is not of the woman; but the woman of the man. [9] Neither was the man created for the woman; but the woman for the man. [10] For this cause ought the woman to have power on her head because of the angels. [11] Nevertheless neither is the man without the woman, neither the woman without the man, in the Lord. [12] For as the woman is of the man, even so is the man also by the woman; but all things of God. [13] Judge in yourselves: is it comely that a woman pray unto God uncovered? [14] Doth not even nature itself teach you, that, if a man have long hair, it is a shame unto him? [15] But if a woman have long hair, it is a glory to her: for her hair is given her for a covering. [16] But if any man seem to be contentious, we have no such custom, neither the churches of God.

This passage is an allegory. Paul uses hair in verses 14-15 to describe the spiritual covering: long hair being a glory and covering that represents the covering of a man over her, while a man is not to have long hair because his covering is supposed to be Jesus Christ. Applied spiritually, when taking the passage together in its totality, the woman is not to have dominion over him as he is supposed to be the provider and leader; and a woman that does not want to submit and lean upon him is akin to not submitting to Jesus Christ, hence the reference to being “shorn or shaven;” which is something we see physically playing out today: men growing their hair out and women shaving theirs.

The woman is the glue of the home. Without a good woman, mother and wife, the home will fail. Titus 2:3 says: “The aged women likewise, that they be in behaviour as becometh holiness, not false accusers, not given to much wine, teachers of good things; [4] That they may teach the young women to be sober, to love their husbands, to love their children, [5] To be discreet, chaste, keepers at home, good, obedient to their own husbands, that the word of God be not blasphemed.” Well, if the man fails in his obligation to provide and protect for the wife, as the born again man “is the image and glory of God,” the whole thing falls apart. Modern feminism is in large part due to the lack of strong, godly men with standards and morals. Feminism is for women who cannot find a strong man.

This next passage expands on 1 Corinthians 11 and lays out how a godly marriage is supposed to work:

Ephesians 5:22 Wives, submit yourselves unto your own husbands, as unto the Lord. [23] For the husband is the head of the wife, even as Christ is the head of the church: and he is the saviour of the body. [24] Therefore as the church is subject unto Christ, so let the wives be to their own husbands in every thing. [25] Husbands, love your wives, even as Christ also loved the church, and gave himself for it; [26] That he might sanctify and cleanse it with the washing of water by the word, [27] That he might present it to himself a glorious church, not having spot, or wrinkle, or any such thing; but that it should be holy and without blemish. [28] So ought men to love their wives as their own bodies. He that loveth his wife loveth himself. [29] For no man ever yet hated his own flesh; but nourisheth and cherisheth it, even as the Lord the church: [30] For we are members of his body, of his flesh, and of his bones. [31] For this cause shall a man leave his father and mother, and shall be joined unto his wife, and they two shall be one flesh. [32] This is a great mystery: but I speak concerning Christ and the church. [33] Nevertheless let every one of you in particular so love his wife even as himself; and the wife see that she reverence her husband.

This is what a godly marriage is supposed to look like and needs to be. To the men: you are obligated to be her savior, you are in effect supposed to be Jesus Christ to her as he is to you! Now that’s no small order, it’s a massive responsibility (notice three times the commands in that passage compared to the wife). You are the leader and her head: she is going to look to you for help, guidance and protection. And THIS passage differentiates true self-love versus the phony self-love the world talks about, and what the King James Bible warned would happen in the “last days,” that “men shall be lovers of their own selves” (2 Timothy 3:1-9). The self-love in Ephesians is because the man and wife are now “one flesh;” and so if you love her, you love yourself. Unless you’re a loser, you’re not going to destroy your flesh, just as you would do everything you can to perfect her, sanctify and cleanse her, and protect her.

This harkens back to the meme I shared in the beginning: “Someday you’ll lead a woman to God as God leads you.” Proverbs 18:22: says: “Whoso findeth a wife findeth a good thing, and obtaineth favour of the LORD.” Again, Proverbs 19:14 says: “House and riches are the inheritance of fathers: and a prudent wife is from the LORD.”

‘Husband’ is derived from the words “husbandmen” and “husbandry,” which is the practice of farming. In order to have a plentiful harvest it requires constant attention. The crops need plenty of watering (which would be “the washing of water by the word”), sunlight, fertilizing, tilling, pruning, weeding, protection from thieves, animals and insects, picking the produce and then putting that produce to use, removing dead crops, and seeding. That’s what it’s supposed to be like as a husband, metaphorically speaking. 2 Timothy 2:6 says, “The husbandman that laboureth must be first partaker of the fruits. [7] Consider what I say; and the Lord give thee understanding in all things.”

I KNOW that should God bestow me a virtuous woman to be my wife, you better believe I’ll sacrifice everything, including my life if it comes to it, to make sure she is well kept and protected, even the ministry if it got to that point.

1 Corinthians 7:32 But I would have you without carefulness. He that is unmarried careth for the things that belong to the Lord, how he may please the Lord: [33] But he that is married careth for the things that are of the world, how he may please his wife. [34] There is difference also between a wife and a virgin. The unmarried woman careth for the things of the Lord, that she may be holy both in body and in spirit: but she that is married careth for the things of the world, how she may please her husband.

Without getting into detail for now, having endured year after year of heartache and sorrow from the warzone that was my home and parents growing up, and since Jesus Christ saved me and gave me a new life and hope in him, I can’t express my sincere and fervent desire to be with the right woman for whom I can be with, and love and care for with every fiber of my being. And if something goes awry, I hope to God my first reaction is not to blame her and be bitter against her, but rather consider where I went wrong and where I need to improve as the spiritual head. Having seen firsthand all the things that were done wrong, I’d like to think learned what not to do!

“I speak as a man” (Romans 3:5) for just a moment – I see these “men” online who bellyache about how their girlfriends dumped them or their wives get mad at them because they the men would rather play video games for hours. Speaking purely as a red-blooded man for a moment, I can under no circumstances wrap my head around that, that some cucked loser would rather play stupid little video games than be intimate with his wife, or just be with her in general! Truly we live in a screwed-up society. And yet those same “men,” many of them, would rather choose that over their girl. Mind-boggling!

Marriage requires what I would call my “Five C’s of Marriage:” charity, communication, compromise, compassion, and commitment. Without those from both the husband and the wife the marriage will have problems and will fail.

Consider this passage as well:

Song of Solomon 8:6 Set me as a seal upon thine heart, as a seal upon thine arm: for love is strong as death; jealousy is cruel as the grave: the coals thereof are coals of fire, which hath a most vehement flame. [7] Many waters cannot quench love, neither can the floods drown it: if a man would give all the substance of his house for love, it would utterly be contemned.

These verses perfectly sum up what true love between a husband and wife is supposed to be. The love is supposed to be both visual (“upon thine arm”) and internally in your heart. A ring, for example, would be that visual representation, but that is not sufficient unless both hearts are sealed with that true charity; and therefore that genuine heartfelt desire cannot be hidden as it will manifest itself very clearly for all to see – that “hidden man of the heart” we read about earlier (see also 1 Corinthians 14:25).

Continuing, “for love is strong as death” – or, in other words, “till death do us part.” Again, as I wrote a moment ago, the man is instructed to be “the saviour of the body” (the wife) and to “give himself for it.” So if a man truly loves his wife he will do everything he can to keep her protected, and so that means he must must sacrifice himself for her, including his life if it comes to that.

“Jealousy is cruel as the grave” – refers to a self-sacrificial jealously, one of charity, not of envy and lust; which constitutes the strong majority of “marriages” that lead to a divorce, broken hearts and empty wallets. Both husbands and wives who love each other are not going to want anyone else getting their grubby hands on them and trying seduce them or drive a wedge between them. Paul wrote in 2 Corinthians 11:2: “For I am jealous over you with godly jealousy: for I have espoused you to one husband, that I may present you as a chaste virgin to Christ.” Even one of God’s titles is “Jealous” and says that he is a “jealous God” (Exodus 34:14).

These “coals of fire” and “most vehement flame” would doctrinally be hell. Proverbs 15:24: “The way of life is above to the wise, that he may depart from hell beneath.” Now a Christian who is born again is sealed with the Holy Spirit and cannot go to hell (Ephesians 4:30; 2 Timothy 2:11-13); so in practice, true loving wives and especially husbands are going to protect and look out for each other through this godly jealousy so that neither of them get “burned” and destroyed. Proverbs 6:28: “Can one go upon hot coals, and his feet not be burned?”

Furthermore, in Song of Solomon 8:7, the “waters” and “floods” are referring to people and trouble (Psalms 18:4, 42:7; Revelation 17:15). So true love means the husband and wife will stand with each other through thick and thin, no matter what is thrown their way, and will still love each other through all of it, and actually should make that love even stronger than it was from the start. So, for instruction in righteousness purposes based on the typology of how the husband represents Christ and the wife the church, this passage exemplifies enduring those rough waters and the threat of “drowning” from issues of this life: “Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword?” (Romans 8:35) – Or for our purposes, if true love is present, who shall separate us from our spouse whom we are espoused to with a godly jealousy; and who would be able to break that “threefold cord” when Jesus Christ is at the center of it all?

This is the definition of true biblical charity, a self-sacrificial love that exceeds ordinary love.

1 Corinthians 13:4 Charity suffereth long, and is kind; charity envieth not; charity vaunteth not itself, is not puffed up, [5] Doth not behave itself unseemly, seeketh not her own, is not easily provoked, thinketh no evil; [6] Rejoiceth not in iniquity, but rejoiceth in the truth; [7] Beareth all things, believeth all things, hopeth all things, endureth all things.

Now you know why marriages fail, and why the U.S. and Western society marriages before they even get a chance to get started. Marriages in the U.S., by and large anymore, are simply sensual and not sacrificial.

Furthermore, take note of a practical example of Ephesians 5 playing out in type, especially for the women, and consider this passage about Ruth, a godly and virtuous woman who went on to marry a man named Boaz – who found themselves in the genealogy of Christ (Matthew 1:5):

Ruth 3:6 And she went down unto the floor, and did according to all that her mother in law bade her. [7] And when Boaz had eaten and drunk, and his heart was merry, he went to lie down at the end of the heap of corn: and she came softly, and uncovered his feet, and laid her down. [8] And it came to pass at midnight, that the man was afraid, and turned himself: and, behold, a woman lay at his feet. [9] And he said, Who art thou? And she answered, I am Ruth thine handmaid: spread therefore thy skirt over thine handmaid; for thou art a near kinsman. [10] And he said, Blessed be thou of the LORD, my daughter: for thou hast shewed more kindness in the latter end than at the beginning, inasmuch as thou followedst not young men, whether poor or rich. [11] And now, my daughter, fear not; I will do to thee all that thou requirest: for all the city of my people doth know that thou art a virtuous woman. [12] And now it is true that I am thy near kinsman: howbeit there is a kinsman nearer than I. [13] Tarry this night, and it shall be in the morning, that if he will perform unto thee the part of a kinsman, well; let him do the kinsman’s part: but if he will not do the part of a kinsman to thee, then will I do the part of a kinsman to thee, as the LORD liveth: lie down until the morning.

While it is important for men to also be a physical provider just as spiritually, a good virtuous woman will not be attracted to you for your bank account. That’s the problem with so many women nowadays: they value materialism while claiming money is not everything, only to turn around and expect the most ridiculous and delusional living standards I have ever heard. As a woman, pay attention to what he keeps, not what he makes; and monitor what he retains rather than what he buys. There are a number of verses that instruct this, particularly proverbs given by Solomon, which include:

Proverbs 19:22 The desire of a man is his kindness: and a poor man is better than a liar. Proverbs 13:7 There is that maketh himself rich, yet hath nothing: there is that maketh himself poor, yet hath great riches. Proverbs 22:1 A good name is rather to be chosen than great riches, and loving favour rather than silver and gold. [4] By humility and the fear of the LORD are riches, and honour, and life. Proverbs 11:16 A gracious woman retaineth honour: and strong men retain riches.

Boaz, who was in type a picture of Jesus Christ (12-13), saw and knew of Ruth’s virtue and praised that and gladly accepted her as his wife. I have heard it said best: “Good men praise virtue where bad men practice vice.” Or conversely, as it relates to that above passage, “A virtuous woman is a crown to her husband: but she that maketh ashamed is as rottenness in his bones” (Proverbs 12:4).

Now, going back to the “threefold chord” we discussed earlier – the other interpretation to that is children; and this is where we see why the satanic elite class that hates God and the Bible don’t want people to have lots of children.

Psalm 127:1 Except the LORD build the house, they labour in vain that build it: except the LORD keep the city, the watchman waketh but in vain. [2] It is vain for you to rise up early, to sit up late, to eat the bread of sorrows: for so he giveth his beloved sleep. [3] Lo, children are an heritage of the LORD: and the fruit of the womb is his reward. [4] As arrows are in the hand of a mighty man; so are children of the youth. [5] Happy is the man that hath his quiver full of them: they shall not be ashamed, but they shall speak with the enemies in the gate.

The Lord loves huge families. The more the merrier. There is nothing to be ashamed about having one or a few, as it is the Lord who determines these things (assuming you are not using contraceptives), but God wants big families. This is how it used to be in what now seems to be some bygone era of times past.

Verse 1 is imperative and is at the root as to what’s needed for a healthy marriage and family to work. A lot could be said about it, but in order for the marriage and family to function God must bless it and watch over it. This is why marriage and families have been destroyed in the U.S. and the Western world: God will not put his stamp of approval on a lie and wickedness, and those who do not trust him; or as I should aptly say, the men failed their duty as being spiritual heads and the women ran buck wild because of it. As a man, and as a servant of Christ, and as a man in ministry and a reporter, the problems besetting me and society do not allude me. I would be lying if I was not worried about the times to come; but at the same time I know and believe that the “just shall live by faith” (Romans 1:16-17); and, “But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him” (Hebrews 11:6); and again also, “Let your conversation be without covetousness; and be content with such things as ye have: for he hath said, I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee. So that we may boldly say, The Lord is my helper, and I will not fear what man shall do unto me” (Hebrews 13:5-6).

If it is God’s will that he grant me a wife, and I pray often that he does, then I know I will have to fully to trust him 100% to provide and protect for my family; and if I have to slave like a pack mule then I will, and do the best that I can and all that I can to provide, and let God handle the rest; as I am sure you saved husbands reading this can say the same. Psalm 37:23: “The steps of a good man are ordered by the LORD: and he delighteth in his way. [24] Though he fall, he shall not be utterly cast down: for the LORD upholdeth him with his hand. [25] I have been young, and now am old; yet have I not seen the righteous forsaken, nor his seed begging bread. [26] He is ever merciful, and lendeth; and his seed is blessed. [27] Depart from evil, and do good; and dwell for evermore. [28] For the LORD loveth judgment, and forsaketh not his saints; they are preserved for ever: but the seed of the wicked shall be cut off.”

Proverbs 30:7 Two things have I required of thee; deny me them not before I die: [8]Remove far from me vanity and lies: give me neither poverty nor riches; feed me with food convenient for me: [9] Lest I be full, and deny thee, and say, Who is the LORD? or lest I be poor, and steal, and take the name of my God in vain.

As for the children mentioned in Psalm 127, this is why the elite class does not want us having kids. The more of them a family has the harder it is for them to control the family. More children in the traditional setup allows more wealth to stay within the family, and that tight community of extended families working together makes them stronger. Abraham’s extended family and servants were so massive they literally waged war when his nephew Lot and the inhabitants of Sodom were taken captive in a raid, 318 men to be exact (Genesis 14). Now, I am not suggesting we all populate like rabbits so we can wage war on the government or something silly like that, but hopefully you get my point. But this explains why after World War II the nuclear family was encouraged because it allowed the powers at be to control the people and keep the population at a more manageable rate; one that produced just enough obedient slaves and tax cattle to keep the system operable so it could make them wealthier, while suppressing the masses; giving them bread and circuses to occupy and pollute them, get women slaving away in corporate jobs; and feeding and dumbing down the kiddos with poisoned and engineered food and water with fluoride, chlorine, birth control and endocrine disrupters, and get them drugged up so they are too stupid and effeminate to realize what’s happening to them, or break out of the system and start asking questions! It’s why your Republican Party in the U.S. is “pro life,” not for the reasons they state (which we know because they have no conviction in funding genocide and endless wars murdering children for their pocketbooks), but because they are pragmatically looking to exact more taxes, mortgages, social security, drug money, etc. out of them. This is not to say, of course, that Democrats’ fervor to murder the unborn for fast cash, including pushing birth control and contraceptives under the guise of “women’s liberation,” is any better; but I digress.

Speaking for myself, my basic goals here in this life under the sun until the Lord takes me home, are as follows:

1) Serve the Lord with all my body, soul, and spirit; be an ambassador for Christ in the ministry of reconciliation, and be a light amongst a crooked and perverse nation (1 Thes 5:23; Rom 12:11; 2 Cor 2:17-21; Phil 2:14-16)

2) Find a godly, virtuous wife to love with my entire being and live out the rest of my days with (Ephesians 5; Pro 18:22; Pro 19:14; 1 Cor 11; Ecc 9:7-10)

3) Obtain a piece of land; tend it, protect it, and have self-sustainability on it (Pro 27:23-27; Pro 24:27) – 2 and 3 are interchangeable

4) Populate said land with as many children as the Lord gives; teach those children all that the wife and I, and our family know, and cooperate with like-minded families to teach our children in smaller, isolated pods with hands-on learning: public school is not up for discussion, no ifs, ands or buts about it (Psalm 127, 128).

To bring this to a close, here is what the next Psalm says:

Psalm 128:1 Blessed is every one that feareth the LORD; that walketh in his ways. [2] For thou shalt eat the labour of thine hands: happy shalt thou be, and it shall be well with thee. [3] Thy wife shall be as a fruitful vine by the sides of thine house: thy children like olive plants round about thy table. [4] Behold, that thus shall the man be blessed that feareth the LORD.

That’s the takeaway here: fear the Lord. Proverbs 3:5: “Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. [6] In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths. [7] Be not wise in thine own eyes: fear the LORD, and depart from evil.”

So that’s my 2 cents on this. This study was a bit scattered, but hopefully it gives you some things to consider – just some things that have been on my heart for a bit and thought I put out there. Let me know your thoughts in the comments, and I hope to see you again for the next one!

