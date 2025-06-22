After claiming that he would wait another two weeks to decide if he would approve more direct strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, President Donald Trump announced that United States forces struck Iranian nuclear facilities, greatly exacerbating the war and making it ‘official’ that the U.S. is fully engaged in a direct war in the Middle East.

The WinePress noted last week that reported in April that the Pentagon sent six B-2 “Spirit” aircraft to Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean. Yesterday, it was revealed that B-2 bombers were airborne, carrying 30,000 pound bunker buster bombs and full payloads, signaling a new attack was imminent.

Last night, Trump posted on Truth Social that U.S. forces carried out successful strikes on several Iranian nuclear sites, Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. Trump concluded the post saying, “NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!”

NOTE: Outside of AI-generated imagery and videos misappropriated to last night’s attack, I cannot find any footage of the attack: nothing official from the DoD, nothing from the ground in Iran.

Iranian officials have so far claimed that the damage was not as bad versus American reports, but they have yet to issue any real evidence of that yet.

Iran responded with more attacks against Israel, which appear to have been successful in hitting Israeli targets. Iranian media Tasnim News Agency wrote:

The 20th wave of Iran’s attacks as part of the Operation True Promise 3 included multiple long-range ballistic missiles running on solid and liquid fuel. The missiles, equipped with powerful warheads, have defeated the Israeli regime’s air defenses. Israeli media reported that around 30 Iranian missiles have been launched against targets in Haifa and Tel Aviv.

Though Israel has placed restrictions on reports of Iranian strikes and destruction in Israel, some video of Iran’s recent retaliation has made it through on social media.

Tap the image to see the video

Following Trump’s announcement on Truth Social, Trump then held a brief impromptu address to the nation about the attacks.

Iran claims that Iran is “the world's number one state sponsor of terror.” “The bully of the Middle East must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier.”

“For 40 years Iran has been saying, death to America death, to Israel. They have been killing our people, blowing off their arms, blowing off their legs with roadside bombs, that was their specialty. We lost over a thousand people and hundreds of thousands throughout the Middle East and around the world have died as a direct result of their hate.” “I want to thank and congratulate Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu. We worked as a team like perhaps no team has ever worked before, and we've gone a long way to erasing this horrible threat to Israel.”

Before Trump made his address to the nation, Netanyahu published his own statement and shared gratitude for the strikes. Trump’s “leadership today has created a pivot of history that can help lead the Middle East and beyond to a future of prosperity and peace,” he said.

This morning, the new narrative by the United States is to claim that this has nothing to do with regime change.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in a statement:

“But it's worth noting the operation did not target Iranian troops or the Iranian people. For the entirety of his time in office, President Trump has consistently stated, for over 10 years, that Iran must not get a nuclear weapon, full stop. Thanks to President Trump's bold and visionary leadership and his commitment to peace through strength, Iran's nuclear ambitions have been obliterated. “Many presidents have dreamed of delivering the final blow to Iran's nuclear program, and none could, until President Trump. The operation President Trump planned was bold and it was brilliant, showing the world that American deterrence is back. “The mission demonstrated to the world the level of joint and allied integration that speak to the strength of our alliance and our joint forces. As President Trump has stated, the United States does not seek war, but let me be clear, we will act swiftly and decisively when our people, our partners or our interests are threatened.”

Vice-President JD Vance told NBC that “we’re not at war with Iran. We’re at war with Iran’s nuclear program.” "They can go down the path of peace, or they can go down the path of this ridiculous brinksmanship of funding terrorism, of trying to build a nuclear weapon - and that's just not something the United States can accept."

When queried if the US would support an Israeli assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Vance claimed that that is "up to the Israelis," and that the U.S. posture is "we don't want a regime change."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed something similar when speaking to Fox News: "This is not a war against Iran.” "Not a shot was fired against us. They didn't even know what had happened. By the time we left, the planes were out of their airspace before they finally started realizing they'd been hit. So it would be a terrible mistake if Iran retaliates. So but that's not our goal."

Iran, of course, is stating that there will be greater retaliation than what the world has already seen. Tasnim reported:

The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to defend itself with full force against US military aggression and the crimes committed by this rogue regime.

The US crime of attacking Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities --carried out in the early hours of the tenth day of Israel’s military aggression against the Iranian nation-- exposed America's criminal complicity with the Zionist regime in designing and executing military aggression against Iran. More clearly than ever, this revealed the naked truth: that American politics and governance are under the control of a corrupt and criminal Zionist cartel that exploits the wealth, lives, and reputation of Americans to advance its own criminal goals in the world and West Asia.

The US military assault on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities is not only a blatant and unprecedented violation of the UN Charter --particularly the principles prohibiting the use of force and requiring respect for states’ territorial integrity and national sovereignty-- but also a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and a devastating blow to the nuclear non-proliferation regime, committed by a permanent member of the Security Council itself.

The Islamic Republic of Iran reminds the United Nations, the UN Security Council, the UN Secretary-General, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and other competent international bodies of their urgent responsibility to act in response to this criminal lawlessness. It emphasizes that silence in the face of such blatant aggression will endanger the world with unprecedented peril.

Now there is a legitimate threat of Iran striking nearby U.S. bases in the region, which would be relatively defenseless against Iranian strikes.

Ken Klippenstein reports that according to some of his sources: “US military now briefing troops that its strike on Iran "will likely result in counterstrikes on US bases and facilities" in the Middle East, and "likely activate Iran and other foreign terrorist organizations cells abroad including the US to conduct strikes against US persons and facilities," according to briefing I obtained.”

There are roughly 40,000 U.S. troops stationed across the Middle East across multiple countries.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

I have continued to remind readers over and over that this war is yet another one in a line of many (if not all of them at this point, seeing as our history is always being rewritten to suit a narrative); and President Trump has claimed that Obama would get us involved with Iran and that we should not be fighting in the Middle East, yet here we are now - no surprise to any of us.

Of course, Netanyahu and the propaganda media have been claiming Iran was “years away” from obtaining a nuclear weapon, even though our own intelligence and independent sources have denied this; but only the opinion of the bloodthirsty maniacs who run Israel matters: the good goyum must obey.

We also do not know if these bombs worked. Neither side is making statements. While it is early, I am inclined to believe these strikes were not as successful as the U.S. wants us to believe.

Lt. Col. Daniel Davis (Rtr.), a Bronze Star Medal for Valor in Iraq and Bronze Star for Service in Afghanistan, recently discussed days ahead of this attack - after it was being televised how the U.S. would probably strike Iran next (it was all televised and told to you, I wonder why that is? Hmmm…) - how the effectiveness of these 30K lbs bombs are being overplayed.

We’ll see; but I know I will never trust anything the American government tells me.

Trump is one of the greatest liars of this century. Everything this man says is an absolute lie. He is a puppet of Israel and the Jesuits, and does as he is commanded.

John 8:44 Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.

Now the MAGA base is finally melting down. It still has a strong core of cultists who worship anything he says blindly, but now a lot of people are finally starting to see that they were played. Of course, those who follow The WP already came to terms with this a long time ago; the evidence that Trump is of Satan is too abundant.

But this is why I have warned that a massive false flag could be inbound. If the people are angry and don’t want to fight this war (similar to how Bush was hated before 9/11), then the people will need to be jolted so severely to get the masses to shout “hoorah!” I think a so-called “cyberattack” is waiting in the wings, but we will see…

As far as I am concerned, all is going according to script. The world must be forcibly reshuffled and reorganized, cementing a new multipolar world order, destroying the U.S. and existing Western structures; and implement the new financial system on the back end of this. Remember: ALL WARS ARE BANKER WARS. “Money answereth all things” (Ecclesiastes 10:19).

Stay calm: be prayerful but also be prudent.

Luke 21:9 But when ye shall hear of wars and commotions, be not terrified: for these things must first come to pass; but the end is not by and by. [10] Then said he unto them, Nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: [11] And great earthquakes shall be in divers places, and famines, and pestilences; and fearful sights and great signs shall there be from heaven.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE