President Donald Trump has significantly escalated tensions with Iran as he has postured that he is very prepared to get the United States fully involved in yet another Middle East war against Iran in defense of Israel, as Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu is doing whatever he can to goad the U.S. into fighting his war against Iran.

It is once again worth reminding that Netanyahu has an over 3 decade track record of warning that Iran was years and months away from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

In a long-forgotten interview, retired Four-Star General Wesley Clark revealed to Democracy Now! that after 9/11 there was a plan dispatched by the Pentagon called the Project for the New American Century, which detailed how the U.S. was going to topple seven countries in the Middle East in five years.

According to him, this plan involved lighting the Middle East on fire by “taking out seven countries in five years, starting with Iraq, and then Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and then finishing off Iran.” Needless to say, regime change in Iran has been a long standing plan that is now finally being attempted outright.

As it became more obvious that Trump was taking credit Israel’s strikes inside Iran, Trump continued to make a number of posts on Truth Social calling for further expansion to the war and mocking a growing number of detractors, namely those on the ‘right.’

In one cryptic post he said, “Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”

Another states: “AMERICA FIRST means many GREAT things, including the fact that, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

Trump also shared a text message from Mike Huckabee - a Baptist pastor, former Governor of Arkansas, and the current 29th Ambassador to Israel - which gave much praise to Trump and told him to listen to “HIS voice,” referring to God, adding that Trump “will hear from heaven” about what to do. Huckabee also compared Trump to former President Harry Truman - that President who dropped two atomic bombs in 1945. “No President in my lifetime has been in a position like yours. Not since Truman in 1945,” he wrote in the text message.

Other posts included him threatening an “unconditional surrender,” claims that “we'“ (implying the U.S.) have “complete control” over Iran’s airspace, and toyed with killing the “Supreme Leader” of Iran if he wanted to because American intelligence already knows his location.

In March, Trump’s Director of National Intelligence (DNI), Tulsi Gabbard, testified that Iran does not have a nuclear weapon nor are they making one. Antiwar.com reported at the time:

US intelligence agencies have reaffirmed that there’s no evidence Iran is developing nuclear weapons or that Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has reversed his 2003 fatwah that banned the production of weapons of mass destruction.

“The IC continues to assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and Supreme Leader Khamenei has not authorized the nuclear weapons program he suspended in 2003,” Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard told a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing.

Gabbard’s comments were based on the annual threat assessment, which is released by the ODNI with input from all US intelligence agencies. The report did note that there have been more calls inside Iran to reverse the ban on nuclear weapons, which have grown in response to Israeli aggression in the region.

“In the past year, there has been an erosion of a decades-long taboo on discussing nuclear weapons in public that has emboldened nuclear weapons advocates within Iran’s decisionmaking apparatus,” the report reads. “Khamenei remains the final decision maker over Iran’s nuclear program, to include any decision to develop nuclear weapons.”

In what has probably been the most surprising of statements made by Trump, when he was confronted by the press on Air Force One about remarks made by Tulsi Gabbard in March, the President defiantly said that he doesn’t care what she said.

CNN: “You’ve always said you don’t believe Iran should have a nuke. Tulsi Gabbard testified in March that Iran wasn’t building a nuclear weapon.” Trump: “I don’t care what she said. They were very close to getting a nuke.”

Lt. Col. Daniel Davis provides his own commentary on this statement by Trump, explaining that this basically implies that he is listening to Netanyahu and others in his circle instead.

After Trump made these remarks, Gabbard later told CNN: “We are on the same page.”

“President Trump was saying the same thing that I said in my annual threat assessment back in March in Congress. Unfortunately, too many people in the media don’t care to actually read what I said,” she added as she arrived on Capitol Hill to speak at the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Politico, however, claims that there is internal tension between her and the President. On June 10th, Gabbard posted a video on X warning about the rising specter of nuclear war and saying that “political elite and warmongers” are “carelessly fomenting fear and tensions between nuclear powers.” Apparently this frustrated Trump: “Trump saw the unauthorized video and became incensed, complaining to associates at the White House that she had spoken out of turn, according to three people familiar with the episode — two of them inside the administration and all granted anonymity to describe sensitive dynamics,” the report said.

The WinePress has previously noted that Gabbard has demonstrated on multiple occasions a propensity - like most politicians - to flip her previously held positions.

Prior to the negotiations with Iran (which at this point have turned out to be a ruse and nothing short of a diversionary tactic), the United States was already positioning is military forces to its regional bases. Ken Klippenstein reported in April that the Pentagon sent six B-2 “Spirit” aircraft to Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean.

Satellite image of six B-2s in Diego Garcia | Planet Labs Inc.

Nate Cornacchia (Valhalla VFT), a retired Green Beret, explained how the U.S. is clearly already directly involved in attacking Iran, contrary to the mainstream media narratives and statements by the Trump administration.

Moreover, Military.com reported on Monday that additional U.S. forces are hastily maneuvering to the region. The outlet wrote:

A U.S. official confirmed to Military.com that the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz is moving to the Middle East to join the carrier USS Carl Vinson and its strike group. However, the official noted that the Vinson is nearing the end of its deployment and the plan was always to be relieved by the Nimitz.

Instead, now the Nimitz is heading there without delay, canceling a planned port visit.

The U.S. official said the Navy is also in the process of moving a third destroyer, the USS Thomas Hudner, into the region to join the destroyers USS Arleigh Burke and USS The Sullivans. The move would increase the U.S. presence in the eastern Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Israel.

All three ships are capable of conducting ballistic missile defense.

The official noted that the Burke and Sullivans had both launched missile interceptors in recent days, and the Burke was currently in port in nearby Souda Bay, Crete, getting rearmed.

The official also said that they expected other destroyers to join those three in the near future.

Meanwhile, a defense official also confirmed to Military.com that a wave of tanker aircraft that took off Sunday are heading across the Atlantic and closer to the region to bolster U.S. defenses.

The move was first spotted by online military and flight watchers, who noticed the more than 20 tankers taking flight late Sunday night.

Trump’s response has increasingly frustrated and worried Americans, citizens who are already fatigued from years of unprovoked war and a crippling economy. Dave Smith, a political comedian and professed Libertarian who voted for Trump in the last election cycle, now says he regrets his decision and compared him to George W. Bush and his lies about “weapons of mass destruction,” and even said Trump should be impeached.

Smith also posted a meme on social media with Bush’s face superimposed on Trump’s head.

Before becoming President, Trump had previously mocked President Barack Obama, claiming that he would get them involved in a war with Iran because Obama cannot negotiate.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Psalm 55:21 The words of his mouth were smoother than butter, but war was in his heart: his words were softer than oil, yet were they drawn swords. [22] Cast thy burden upon the LORD, and he shall sustain thee: he shall never suffer the righteous to be moved.

The Orange Herring strikes again!

John 8:44 Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.

Trump has got to be one of the greatest children of the leviathan himself of the modern era. Every last thing he says is a lie; he is, by biblical definition, a fool of the highest order; for if someone can constantly change their opinions on a whim, leaving everyone in wonderment and confusion, and are constantly fatigued every time he opens his mouth (or tweets something), then he is a fool.

Ecclesiastes 10:12 The words of a wise man's mouth are gracious; but the lips of a fool will swallow up himself. [13] The beginning of the words of his mouth is foolishness: and the end of his talk is mischievous madness. [14] A fool also is full of words: a man cannot tell what shall be; and what shall be after him, who can tell him? [15] The labour of the foolish wearieth every one of them, because he knoweth not how to go to the city.

But what we already knew that Trump is heavily in the back pockets of radical Zionists, Kabbalistic Jews, and Jesuits. This surprises none of us. They say a picture is worth a thousand words: remember this gem from February?

