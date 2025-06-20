The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rugnarldo's avatar
Rugnarldo
4m

How will an emp affect the V2K system? Will global tinnitus end?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
R R's avatar
R R
5m

That will require a super high altitude nuclear aerial burst by a hydrogen bomb.

Maybe Iran will attempt such ( and the TPTB are likely counting on it, sad but true )

Report: Israel has identified preparations for a meeting in Iran between senior nuclear scientists and the heads of the Revolutionary Guards. This meeting is intended to begin planning the assembly of a nuclear weapon on a warhead mounted on a missile.

Who knows or TPTB will launch one and blame it on Iran.

We live in time of lies, death, and deception, and it will only get worse.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture