The following report was first published on April 26th, 2024, on winepressnews.com.

Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, has infamously warned that a “cyber pandemic” from hack attacks and electromagnetic pulses (EMPs) would make the Covid-19 pandemic look like child’s play.

In recent years the fears of a major debilitating grid-down scenario has grown. Should an EMP attack occur there are 24 things that will be immediately affected, among others, causing huge issues and a complete shutdown of the area, if not the whole country.

The following report is by Simply Family Preparedness:

In today’s uncertain world, the looming threat of an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack is a stark reality that catches many off guard. An EMP strike holds the power to severely disrupt our modern society, leading to widespread disorder and devastation. From paralyzing our power grid to incapacitating communication networks, the aftermath of such an attack could be catastrophic. Here, we look into the possible consequences of an EMP assault, shedding light on the potential outcomes of such a catastrophe. By recognizing the grave dangers of an EMP attack, we can proactively protect ourselves and our loved ones.

1. No Electricity – In case of an EMP attack, a major immediate consequence would be a widespread power outage. This happens because EMPs can damage electronic devices, even those crucial for our power grid.

2. Supply Chain Breakdown – With no electricity, our supply chains would come to a halt, and food and other essential goods would not reach their intended destinations, leading to scarcity and panic among the population. Without a stockpile of food and essentials, people would be without the necessary resources to survive.

3. Transportation Services Disrupted – Transportation systems, including automobiles, trains, and airplanes, rely heavily on electronic components. In an EMP attack, these systems would fail, and transportation systems would also be useless.

4. Data Loss – EMP attacks have the potential to result in substantial data loss, endangering sensitive and vital information saved on electronic devices. Hard drives, cloud-based storage, servers, and other electronic storage solutions are vulnerable to EMP damage, risking the integrity of critical records such as medical information and financial data.

5. Medical Services Impacted – Hospitals, clinics, and medical facilities rely heavily on electronic equipment for patient care. In an EMP attack, this vital equipment could be destroyed or rendered unusable, affecting essential treatments and putting lives at risk. Also, the power outage would affect crucial devices like ventilators and dialysis machines, adding strain to medical services.

6. Infrastructure Breakdown – An electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack could devastate our infrastructure, resulting in the collapse of vital services, and such an event would not just disrupt daily routines but also present a grave danger to public safety. Ultimately, an EMP strike carries the risk of inflicting substantial harm on our essential infrastructure, imperiling both national security and public well-being.

7. Communication Services – Personal and business cell phones, computers, and radios could fail when hit by a strong electromagnetic pulse. This kind of event wouldn’t just disrupt personal communication but also hinder emergency response operations.

8. Vehicles Shutting Down – With the reliance on computer systems and electronic components, vehicles of all kinds could potentially be shut down during an EMP attack. The brakes, engine, and other critical systems may be disabled, causing accidents and disrupting transportation. This would impact individuals trying to evacuate or travel during the attack and hinder emergency response vehicles from reaching those in need.

9. ATMs and Banks Closing – In the event of a widespread power outage or disruption, banks may have to close their doors, and ATMs may become inoperable. This would not only disrupt people’s ability to access their money but also prevent businesses from being able to make financial transactions.

10. Possible Fires – EMP attacks can cause power surges that harm electrical infrastructure, including transformers, potentially leading to building and brush fires. Managing these fires without modern technology would be difficult, as they may spread quickly and cause significant damage.

11. No Water – Water treatment facilities rely heavily on electronic systems to monitor and control water quality, and an EMP attack could cause system failures, leaving communities without clean drinking water. Extended power outages could also disrupt access to running water, as pumps need electricity to function.

12. Confusion and Chaos – With communication systems down, an EMP attack could cause widespread confusion and chaos, making it difficult for authorities to communicate with the public and coordinate response efforts. People may also panic and resort to looting and violence as resources become scarce.

13. Loss of Jobs – An electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack could compel businesses to halt operations, leading to widespread job cuts. The disruption of electronic systems might impede company operations, posing a significant threat to the economy as workers lose their livelihoods and struggle to meet basic needs.

14. Possible Economic Collapse – An electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack can devastate the economy, particularly impacting sectors such as banking, stock exchanges, and transportation that heavily depend on electronic communication, rendering them susceptible to disruption. Such breakdowns would have far-reaching repercussions across the global economy for an extended period.

15. No Heating or Cooling – During an EMP attack, electronic systems managing heating and cooling could fail, leading to temperature instability. This poses significant risks, particularly for vulnerable groups like the elderly or individuals with health issues, who rely on controlled environments for their well-being.

16. Intruders and Looting – Homes and businesses become vulnerable to intruders and looters during an EMP attack. With the possibility of food and water shortages and the breakdown of law and order, individuals may resort to desperate measures to survive. Individuals and communities need to have a plan to secure their homes and protect themselves during an EMP event.

17. Medication Shortage – Access to critical medications could be severely limited or cut off entirely during an EMP event since pharmacies may close and many medications are made overseas and shipped in. Individuals need to have a stockpile of necessary medications and know alternative methods for managing their health in case of an EMP event.

18. No Harvest – A power outage could significantly impact agriculture, making farming machinery useless and possibly leading to crop failures and food shortages. Communities should look into other ways to produce food, like traditional farming or community gardens, and individuals should learn some basic survival skills and know how to grow their own food just in case.

19. Stock Market Crash – In the event of an EMP attack, the stock market could crash, and financial systems may be inoperable. Having a backup plan for finances, such as having cash on hand or investing in physical assets that would still hold value in a post-EMP world.

20. Empty Grocery Shelves – During emergencies, grocery shelves can rapidly deplete as people hoard supplies, leading to potential food shortages. Individuals must consider sustainable food alternatives and master food preservation techniques for extended storage periods.

21. Impassable Roads – In the event of an EMP, roads and transportation systems may become unusable due to disabled vehicles and traffic lights. It is essential to have contingency plans for alternative means of transportation, such as bicycles or walking.

22. No Septic System – Septic systems may become non-functional in an EMP attack due to power outages or damage. It is vital to have a backup plan for sanitation, such as composting toilets or designated areas for waste disposal.

23. Planes May Be Grounded – During a severe EMP attack, airplanes and airports could become inoperable due to the disruption of electronic systems. This means that air travel will not be an option for evacuation or transportation, and it is crucial to have alternative transportation methods in place.

24. Long-Term Effects – An EMP attack could have long-lasting effects on our society, potentially causing major disruptions for months or even years. A long-term plan for survival and sustainability is vital in prolonged chaos and uncertainty.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 27:12 A prudent man foreseeth the evil, and hideth himself; but the simple pass on, and are punished.

An EMP strike, or a catastrophic cyberattack and grid-down scenario, is coming in the not-so distant future. The media and government has continuously amplified their predictive programming messaging about this, priming the public for an imminent strike, blamed on a country such as Russia, China, Iran, North Korea. We have seen an increase in larger and larger hacks these last several years, and they will only increase in anticipation for “the one.”

UPDATE: What happened with Spain and Portugal was a test run for what is coming but much worse and more impactful and longer lasting.

It would be prudent for you have to extra food and water, ways to make heat and fire, ways to purify water, extra clothing, medical kits, weapons and ammo, and so forth. Yes, I understand you can only do so much within your budgets; but a little is better than nothing; and above all else, trust in the Lord and stay instant in prayer.

Hebrews 13:5 Let your conversation be without covetousness; and be content with such things as ye have: for he hath said, I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee. [6] So that we may boldly say, The Lord is my helper, and I will not fear what man shall do unto me.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

