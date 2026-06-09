The tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs) is rapidly increasing, according to the latest Monthly Market Insights report courtesy of crypto and stablecoin custodian Binance, claiming there has been a near 600% increase in adoption.

According to their report (excerpts):

Active tokenised real-world assets grew roughly 589% from early 2025 to June 2026. Bonds and money market funds led in dollar terms (+US$6.5B, +83%) as BlackRock, Fidelity, Circle and Ondo continued to make inroads. But the fastest growth came from public equities (+422%) — while a non-correlated "exotic" RWA frontier – spanning reinsurance to GPU tokenization, expanded 72% – signalling diversification beyond treasuries.

Per our latest projection, the base-case sizing for tokenized assets reaches ~US$1.6T by 2030 — assuming regulatory frameworks improve while custody, liquidity, distribution and secondary markets remain limited, with adoption concentrated in tokenized treasuries, gold and select institutional credit products, see our recent commentary on the topic here.

Stablecoin supply reached ~US$319.9B in May 2026, down 0.15% MoM, while institutional adoption and payments utility continued to drive steady market expansion. On a YTD basis, BNB Chain and Tron led large-cap growth at +9.9% and +7.6% respectively, while Ethereum maintained its commanding lead at US$173B despite a modest +1.3% YTD expansion.

The tokenized RWA sector extended its breakout in 2026. The broader active market capitalization has expanded roughly 589% from early 2025 to June 2026, with growth driven almost entirely by institutional demand for on-chain yield rather than speculation. The distribution of those gains across asset classes reveals where that demand is concentrating.

On an absolute basis, bonds and money market funds (MMFs) led decisively, adding US$6.5B (+83%). The category has become traditional finance's entry point: BlackRock, Franklin Templeton and Fidelity have all moved into tokenized cash management, with BlackRock filing with the SEC for two additional tokenized fund structures on 9 May 2026. More telling is the role of crypto-native issuers — Circle and Ondo drove much of the MMF expansion, underscoring that on-chain capital is increasingly oriented toward yield rather than idle balances.

Public equities and indices ranked second by absolute growth (+US$2.2B) and set the fastest pace — up roughly 422%; Ondo Global Markets alone crossed US$1B in total value locked within eight months of launch. Precious metals added US$1.5B (+39%), with most of the gain front-loaded into January and February as a clear flight to safety amid geopolitical uncertainty lifted tokenised gold past US$6B, before momentum cooled and the underlying price retraced.

The most notable development sits in what we group internally as Exotic RWA — a US$771M (+72%) category spanning reinsurance, preferred-stock collateralisation, GPU and physical-asset tokenisation, FX carry-trade strategies and direct mortgage lending. Ranking fourth-fastest overall, just behind precious metals, the segment matters disproportionately: it introduces yield streams largely uncorrelated to crypto, renders previously opaque strategies transparent and liquid for token holders, and liberalises returns once confined to sophisticated investors.

In conclusion, 2026 marks RWA tokenisation's maturation from a treasury-dominated narrative into a diversified yield ecosystem.

The space will only continue to grow, outlooks suggest.

CoinTelegraph reported:

The launch of tokenized SpaceX shares has brought fresh attention to the tokenization sector. As Cointelegraph recently reported, Kraken now offers access to a tokenized equivalent of the private company’s stock through the xStocks tokenized equities platform. XStocks gained traction quickly, with cumulative trading volume exceeding $25 billion within about eight months of launch. Institutional adoption is also accelerating across other asset classes. In real estate, Apex Group has begun providing fund services using Goldman Sachs’ Digital Asset Platform, underscoring growing demand for blockchain-based settlement and administration. At the same time, industry efforts are extending beyond tokenized investment products and into core financial infrastructure. Banks are increasingly exploring tokenized deposit networks to modernize payments and compete with the rapid growth of stablecoins.

CEO of Coinbase, Brian Armstrong:

According to The Wall Street Journal, The Clearing House — a bank-owned payments operator backed by JPMorgan Chase, Citibank, Bank of America, BNY and Wells Fargo — plans to launch a tokenized deposit network next year, marking another step toward integrating tokenization into the traditional banking system.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

I know some are probably reading this and saying, ‘It’s all Greek to me’ — and that’s fine, I understand that some of this may sound a little technical; but all you need to know is that tokenization of everything is increasing rapidly, so all those reports we have been covering month after month, this is proof that it is not just idle chatter, it’s happening rapidly and quietly.

Ezekiel 22:12 In thee have they taken gifts to shed blood; thou hast taken usury and increase, and thou hast greedily gained of thy neighbours by extortion, and hast forgotten me, saith the Lord GOD.

Learn more about it here:

If you enjoy this report and others like it, please consider sharing this post and supporting The WinePress down below!

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

To support The WinePress, you can contribute by doing one or more of the following:

You may send cash, check or letters to this address:

Jacob M. Thompson

#119

12820 Adams Rd.

Granger, IN 46530

If you decide to send a check, please do not address it to “The WinePress.” Please address it to the name listed.

You can become a paid member on Substack.

You can also donate electronically by hitting the link below:

DONATE HERE