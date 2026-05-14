The rapid rollout and incessant push to build AI infrastructure and datacenters is for the sole purpose of tracking and managing tokenized money and utilities connected to smart devices, that is according to World Economic Forum co-chair and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, and Canadian-based asset manager Brookfield Corporation CEO Bruce Flatt, who said that their wealth management firms are working to “rewire the world for the new economy that’s coming,” and make everything a tradeable and investable asset.

The duo made these shocking remarks in a conversation with Michael Milken — a multibillionaire known as the “Junk Bond King” and who helped develop the high-yield bond market — on May 12th at the Milken Institute Global Conference 2026, an American “nonpartisan think tank focused on accelerating measurable progress on the path to a meaningful life.”

Milken has been under a lot of scrutiny for years, and in 1989 a federal grand jury indicted Milken, Lowell Milken, and Bruce L. Newberg, on 98 counts of racketeering, mail fraud and securities fraud and sought $1.845 billion in forfeitures, including insider trading, tax evasion, stock manipulation, tax fraud, stock parking, and other miscellaneous crimes. He eventually had to pay-out over $1.2 billion in fines. The SEC would later reopen an investigation into him in 2013.

However, in 2020, Milken received a presidential pardon from Donald Trump after it was reported that some of his allies, including Kevin McCarthy, Rupert Murdoch, Sheldon Adelson (the deceased husband of Miriam Adelson who gave Trump $100 million in 2024), Elaine Chao, and Rudy Giuliani, asked the President to fully pardon Milken.

Michael Milken, left, and Donald Trump at a tennis tournament in Palm Beach, Fla., in 2000. (Getty Images)

Ahead of this year’s forum in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, CEO Richard Ditizio said in a statement:

“We are convening at a moment of profound consequence. Geopolitical tensions are reshaping global alliances, economic uncertainty is testing households and markets alike, and the pace of technological change is outrunning the institutions built to govern it.

“When the world feels fractured, this is where the people with the will and the resources to repair it come together—not to talk past each other, but to build real solutions. As we open our 29th Global Conference today, we provide this essential forum for leaders who refuse to accept the status quo.”

Rewiring The Global Economy

It did not take long for Fink and Flatt to make a number of bold statements about the future of economics and artificial intelligence.

When Milken asked Flatt about the “exciting” investments and artechiture being being funded by Brookfield, Flatt had this to say:

“So I think if you step back, Mike, and there’s a lot going on in this, and it gets, it’s exciting. “But what’s most important is that really what’s happening is that we’re, we have been, and we still are, and for the next 10 years we will be, rewiring the global economy to lay the networks that we laid before, which were highways, utilities, railways. And now we’re laying cloud, artificial intelligence factories, and datacenters. And that, and the fundamental basis, that’s what’s happening. “So there will be $10 trillion from power, AI, factories, data centers, and fiber build-out laid to basically rewire the world for the new economy that’s coming. And it’s been slowly coming. “But we’re just rewiring the world. And that’s probably the most fundamental thing that’s going on in the world. It’s going to be the most important thing for the next two years. “So I think the important thing is don’t think that this is, is it too much hype? Yes, there’s always too much hype in some different thing. But we’re just rewiring the world, and there’s going to be enormous investment. And it’s not one year, two years, it’s 10. And maybe it’s 15, and maybe it’s 20. But it’s an enormous amount of capital going into these things.”

Affirming Flatt’s remarks, Larry Fink explained how the United States is short compute and needs to generate much more power. He states the reason for this is because these datacenters need to be analyzing so many tokens in real-time in order for this rewired economy to function. He argues that the U.S. is not moving fast enough.

“The United States has short power. We're short compute. We're short chips. And there are going to be shortages in all three, in memory, four things. I actually believe a new asset class will be buying futures of compute. We just don't have enough compute power right now. And you think about how many tokens you need to analyze, let's say, your cybersecurity. It is enormous. And we're reading all about the whole issues that's going on. And that's just a huge opportunity, the amount of money that needs to be going there. So we try to eliminate some of these shortages. “But I don't believe we're moving fast enough. There is not an AI bubble. There is the opposite. We have supply shortages. Demand is growing much faster than anyone has ever anticipated. And this is just a U.S. phenomenon. We have not begun the whole concept of exploring the opportunities of AI around the world. And there's going to be some huge geopolitical questions as to who gets that technology. And so, you know, the future is today. “The AI phenomenon is happening faster than any of the programmers and the designers of this. The speed of intelligence is growing. The opportunity is very large. Yes, it's going to be disruptive, but it is also going to be very opportunistic. And we have to talk about it. I believe as a country, as a world, we're not spending enough time working with government alongside the private sector to try to solve these very big issues.”

Fink went on to reveal that BlackRock plans to fund and own many of these datacenters because the U.S. cannot afford to fund them on its own. As he vaguely alluded to, there has been plenty of pushback in the United States from angry and concerned residents who do not want datacenters in their area.

Fink references that BlackRock will need to fund the security investment for these datacenters so they are not damaged or destroyed, citing how modern drone warfare has precipitated the need for better security, not just in the Middle East but on American soil, warning of potential domestic terror attacks with the use of cheap drones, and thus opens the pathway for more investment opportunities.

“The capital expenditures for this, as Bruce suggested, $10 trillion. That’s just for the U.S. And let me also, though, bring back the whole notion of what’s going on in the Middle East where there’s going to be huge opportunities there. “But now, because of drone warfare, we have to relook at all forms of security. […] So many more things are going to have to be underground. But even here in the United States, if we’re going to be building, let’s say, these one-gigawatt data centers, how do we make sure we’re not protecting those $50 billion, $75 billion investments? “We have to relook at everything because of the role of drone warfare. Right now, we’re looking at it internationally. But one of my concerns is, could it be a domestic terrorism using a $3,000 drone? “So all of these things are actually opportunities, not problems. It’s going to require, as we said, trillions of dollars of capital. Governments cannot build these out alone. They don’t have the wherewithal. And two, their deficits are starting to be mounting. And we spend too little time talking about the U.S. deficits and other countries’ deficits. So this is all going to be the role of private sector.” “[…] Now you’re seeing all these hyperscalers either raising a lot of debt or they’re partnering with Brookfield or BlackRock or the other firms in terms of either trying to find financing or partnering whether they have the ownership of the data centers and they’re doing it through debt, […] or they’re partnering with these big, large data centers that we all own.”

Of course, these asset managers, BlackRock and Brookfield, are in the business of acquiescing and taking over companies. Flatt later stated in the discussion:

“We figured out that if we could slowly bring managers in, Larry's done it a little bit differently, but we decided if you could slowly bring them in over time and buy them out and assimilate them into your organization, we got the best of both.

“So we have various partnerships where we own, we have a path to control in all of them. But we've done it slowly and methodically, and we've just added where we needed to broaden out the organization.

“Because what the big organizations in the world need today is they need solutions for them. They don't need our products. We don't sell products to people anymore.”

And with the rapid move into AI in everything, Flatt said his clients “want less people to deal with, with more skills, and they want to put more capital with less people.”

Milken later referenced Fink’s recent 2026 Annual Letter to Investors — which The WP covered earlier this month — which, like his 2025 letter, discussed the impetus of tokenization of all assets on a global scale. Milken referred to how “we’re going to let individuals get their own money, their own accounts throughout the world” via tokenization, and the ability to “sizable money to in technology.”

Fink alluded to targeting the so-called ‘unbanked’ with tokenization and digital ID wallets, which he also referenced in his two most recent letters to investors.

“Instead of having your liability, which is your liability of life, your duration of your existence, having your money in a bank account is one of the worst financial decisions of a lifetime. “And so trying to get more and more people to grow with their country and to invest side by side, that is the only way we are going to broaden economic success. “We are not going to be able to broaden economic success only by wages because wages in this AI world are not going to grow as fast as the potential of the AI growth and the potential and capital that is going to be invested in these investments will outperform.”

On that note, Fink concluded his remarks by noting that in the age of AI and tokenization, the wealth gap is only going to widen, forming K-shapes in multiple sectors and on the economy as a whole, leaving only a few or so companies in each sector.

“I would just say with the AI economy, in every industry, we're going to see a K-economy. You're going to have one or two or three winners in each economy, in each industry, and many smaller firms are going to be forced to merge or do something, but I believe the capex that every company is going to have to spend just on AI itself is going to increase this K-economy concept in every industry in the world.”

As noted by The WP, financial analysts have noted that the economy on a whole has become a bigger and bigger K-shape, an erasure of the middle class.

Lastly, going back to the enforcement of tokenization and digital ID, Milken referenced how people’s digital health records will retroactively update themselves while people are sleeping, and this digital health ID will be accessible by healthcare physicians.

“I just want to identify one very simple fact. Today it’s impossible for your clinician, your doctor, to give you the best advice. They want to give you the best advice, but it’s impossible with 100 new developments all over the world being released. “So since our phones, we can find you, obviously it won’t be long before you’re going to have your medical teammate who has all your clinical information, all your medical information, will have surveyed everything in the world that’s gone on overnight while you were sleeping. “And therefore, we have to think who’s going to power billions of these, and the same thing’s going to happen in education. But what we’ve seen here in this artificial intelligence, and here’s a slide, four times the accuracy of a human doctor. So these should be available to every single person on the planet someday, and you can imagine.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 11:18 The wicked worketh a deceitful work: but to him that soweth righteousness shall be a sure reward.

We called it. Multiple times last year and this year I said that the real purpose of these datacenters was for tokenization, and all this 24/7/365 pre-crime surveillance and social credit scores. All we had to do was read between the lines and see who was commissioned to oversee the AI rollout in the United States, per the reports published by the White House and signed by the President.

For example, go back to a November article covering Trump’s executive order that established the “Genesis Mission,” a project compared to the Manhattan Project for AI rollout. It, along with Trump’s AI Action Plan published last July, was presented under the guise of how AI will make scientific advances, search the cosmos and understand the deeper meaning of life, etc., etc. It was all nonsense. None of that is or will happen.

But we knew better. As I said and warned at the time:

Yet when we when hear and read verbiage like “Crusade, weaponizing, dominance, hegemony, obliterate, etc.,” this is not some cute AI renaissance Trump and the framers of the AI Action Plan and the Genesis Mission want you to believe. To me, most of what they describe in the Genesis Mission is mostly marshmallow fluff. But (!), and most commentators are going to completely overlook this, the fact that the executive order explicitly involves [AI and Crypto AI Cazr] David Sacks tells us what we need to know. The order may not have explicitly mentioned tokenization, but that’s what this is really about. The tokenized economy and surveillance state must be built at all costs. That’s why Trump and this administration is working overtime to get the control grid built; all these datacenters, AI surveillance, blockchain and payment rails, CBDCs posing as stablecoins, the internet of things and smart devices, etc. All this talk about scientific discovery and stargazing into the cosmos is just a front: it’s about tokenizing everything.

Again, in December, the administration launched the “US Tech Force” to work with all these big-tech firms to help “modernize” the government; and part of that had to do with tokenization. Once more, I wrote at the time:

If you look at the companies that are working with this new Tech Force - the gang is all there: from LLMs, to pre-crime surveillance, to SMART devices and the Internet of Things, to fintech, they’re all there; many of the heads of those companies are friends of Trump and are helping to pay for his new “ballroom.” Did also notice that Coinbase and Robinhood are working with Tech Force? Why would they be there? Simple: tokenization. “Administering critical financial infrastructure at the Treasury Department,” they wrote. It’s right in front of our faces. Both the heads of Coinbase and Robinhood were there at the signing ceremony for the GENIUS Act in July. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently had a forum conversation about tokenization with BlackRock CEO Larry Fink; and Robinhood CEO said in October that tokenization will “eat the whole global financial system.” I keep saying it over and over again: it’s all about tokenization, that’s the goal; the rest is all window dressing.

And we can go on down the list: from Trump signing executive orders to advance the rollout of 6G, implantables and spatial penetrative surveillance; to EOs overriding state laws to allow big-tech and groups like BlackRock and Brookfield to build datacenters and AI infrastructure with impunity; or Treasurer Scott Bessent revealing that Trump plans to sign an executive order requiring banks to force citizens to overturn biometric data and passports to own a bank account, which builds on the Genius Act he signed last year that establishes digital dollars in the form of stablecoins, and to allow corporations to become their own “banks;” all of which is spelled out in a White House document published last July that explicitly refers to creating a tokenized economy and “money-like” tokens as the new form of currency tied to digital ID wallets.

We’ve been so ahead of the game on this…

Now the cat is out of the bag. Fink and Flatt explicitly revealed that these datacenters are for the purpose of tokenization of everything. THAT is why these datacenters are so evil; and now that in a rare moment of unanimity, people across all political aisles are unified in rejecting these things and for good reason — yet they don’t even realize just how bad they are and there true purpose — yet nevertheless, Fink and Flatt can’t stand this, and so now they are prepared to treat Americans as domestic terrorists because they are so deathly afraid that their precious metallic compute idols and temples will be damaged or destroyed, because they know they will have to terraform the land and vex the inhabitants, and people will not go down quietly.

Romans 1:28 And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient; [30] […] haters of God, despiteful, proud, boasters, inventors of evil things […].”

The sheer number of datacenters being built or planned is nearly three times the amount China is building. America is planning to build roughly 5,200 datacenters compared to China’s 1,818. Why so many more? Leo Hohmann gives a theory:

“The only explanation is that the U.S. plans to serve as the nerve center for the coming one-world digital/programmable currency. Think about the computing power that would be required for a beast system in which every transaction worldwide is tracked in real time and entered onto a digital blockchain. Combine that with a social-credit scoring system that tracks, analyzes and assesses a grade not only to every financial transaction, but every video, every article, every social-media post made by everyone on the internet, and every internet user being 100 percent identifiable by their mandatory biometric digital ID. Without a digital ID, you won’t be allowed on the internet. “The only transactions that would fly under the radar in a system like this once it is fully implemented and cash has been eliminated, would be bartering between individuals. “So it’s pretty clear where Trump is steering the ship. Digital IDs for all and a digital/programmable currency to replace cash — the two most significant tenets of the Great Reset and Fourth Industrial Revolution touted by the World Economic Forum and other globalist entities. There’s nothing else that could explain why we would need thousands of data centers in America.”

I believe this is correct; and Fink and Flatt confirmed it.

Therefore, now we KNOW what we must fight against extra hard…

The ultimate goal is the ‘final solution,’ and we are getting closer and closer each and every day:

Revelation 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: [17] And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. [18] Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

In the meantime, BlackRock and Brookfield will consolidate more wealth and power for themselves. They call it stakeholder capitalism, we call it techno-neo-feudalism.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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