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Gerry_O'C's avatar
Gerry_O'C
4h

....checkin out Jacob, but posting this first, found via kittenseekinganswers... Nearly 50,000 have to find another power source after their power source plans to redirect power to data centers https://share.google/rXKEdfKxwjIB7lfYv ... 🙏➕🙏...

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Dashboard Poet's avatar
Dashboard Poet
43m

They should track every penny the federal government collects in the form of taxes and where every penny of it is spent.

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