Off the heels of the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit meeting in Davos, Switzerland, in January, the lesser known and lesser viewed but just as equally important World Governments Summit (WGS) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, began on February 3rd and concluded on the 5th.

A major theme this year, similar to the WEF, was the major transformation artificial intelligence is going to have on the world, and how will governments and society react and adapt to the changes.

One session in particular focused on the financial aspect of this. The session was called “Design Digital Lifestyles: From Infrastructure To Experience.”

The talk featured Khalifa Alshamsi, CEO of E& International and E& Life, a global telecoms company; along with Daniel Gallagher of Robinhood, a popular Western stock trading app; and Ashish Koshy of Inception, an AI development firm.

When asked about what developing economies should work on, Alshamsi referenced digital IDs and their importance in society, as they are able to reach the underbanked and unbanked. He referenced the Emirates ID as a model example. He also said that the ID system can then be used for credit and risk scoring once all the user data is collected.

“But when you look at financial inclusion, […] whether the blue-collar workers or the underbanked or non-banked user, “[…] When everybody is connected to the financial institutes and having different type of financial services, the end user will benefit, the country will benefit, and we will also benefit. “This is where we double down on our FinTech solution across providing every single user in the country with the valid Emirates ID into instant adoption of such FinTech solution. “It helped that we have a UAE Pass, which is a digital identity platform, allow everybody to be onboarded instantly, of course, the Emirates ID behind it, and then at the same time, we do our own [Know-Your-Customer] KYC…” “[…] But if the market is open, it will allow the platform that is centrally managed, reads all of the infrastructure and all of the data allowed, and be able for the end user to choose and pick and choose where do they go, and what do they do also with their data, even for non-relevant. There is a credit scoring, there is a risk scoring, and this allows for that to evolve.”

KYC refers to the basic information about a user or client, including legal name, birth, estate, phone number, email, social security and tax ID, and now we are increasingly seeing facial, iris, and vocal recognition, along with biometric fingerprint scans; and in the context of tokenization, this would include very detailed financial background, residency, medical history, online activity and social credit - all retroactively updated on the blockchain.

Alshamsi then went on to explain how that with the digital ID structure in place, this will allow for democratized investment and tokenization, though he did refer to it as that, yet.

“And, you know, I always believe that blue-collar worker that's building that mansion in the palm, I would like him to own, you know, a fraction of that mansion by virtue of trading through that and making money from the appreciation. “This is where the true inclusion happens, where everybody benefits from the development of the market that they're in. Everybody should benefit. That’s the central message.”

This is known as stakeholder capitalism, a concept popularized and promoted by WEF founder Klaus Schwab and current co-chair and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink. In the context of tokenization, the process allows assets to be spliced into multiple pieces, allowing for fractional ownership, allowing for multiple parties and owners to have shares of the item.

Later in the conversation, Gallagher expressed that in due time everything will be tokenized, and Robinhood and many other world governments are working towards this reality.

“I think from a financial services perspective, again, in five years, there will be financial services super apps. You know, that’s one of our goals. “At Robinhood, your whole financial life should be on one app. You should have all financial-related products there. They should all be tokenized, which is a big push here, obviously, in the UAE. We’re pushing for that in the United States, too. “It should be 24-7. You know, you shouldn’t trade by appointment like, you know, some of the markets work today, regardless of product. “The product should include tokenized real-world assets, maybe a piece of that house you talked about, cars, watches, whatever you can tokenize as a real-world asset should be in that super app. And undoubtedly, you know, navigating that app itself, even without going to multiple apps, should be enabled through agentic AI.”

In October last year, Robinhood founder and CEO said at the time,

“Tokenization is like a freight train. It can’t be stopped, and eventually it’s going to eat the entire financial system. I think most major markets will have some framework in the next five years, but it’s going to take time for for everyone to be comfortable with it.”

Robinhood is also offering tokenized real estate services, beyond just stocks and bonds.

This is not the first time WGS has openly discussed tokenization as the future monetary system. During the opening salvo of the 2022 summit, panel members very explicitly said that the new world order monetary system would be tokenized assets on blockchain ledgers.

Pippa Malmgren, a former Special Assistant to President George W. Bush for the National Economic Council, said at the time:

“I see a future where we genuinely have ubiquity and not scarcity. I see a future where the internet is available for free for everyone in the most remote locations on the planet, for example. “And that means the location of power is going to shift. And I see … decentralization of power structures everywhere, in finance, in political power. In fact, this conflict that we’re in right now may be the beginning of that shift. “What underpins a new world order is always the financial system. […] And what we are seeing in the world today I think is we are on the brink dramatic change where we are about to, and I’ll say this boldly: we’re about to abandon the traditional system of money and accounting, and introduce a new one. “And the new one, the new accounting is what we call blockchain. It means digital. It means almost having a perfect record of every single transaction that happens in the economy, which will give us far greater clarity over what’s going on, and it also raises huge dangers in terms of the balance of power between states and citizens. “In my opinion we’re going to need a digital constitution of human rights if we’re going to have digital money. But also this new money will be sovereign in nature. Most people think that digital money is crypto and private, but what I see are super powers introducing digital currency. The Chinese were the first, the U.S. is on the brink I think of moving in the same direction, [and] the Europeans have committed to that as well. “And the question is, will that new system of digital money and digital accounting accommodate the competing needs of the citizens of all these locations, so that every human being has a chance to have a better life, because that’s the only measure of whether a world order really serves.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Over and over again we continue to hear these players, these movers and shakers, openly and casually saying on the world stage that everything is going to be tokenized, that everything will be reduced to a paperless, digital permissions and rights that are tracked and traced in real-time.

Yet the masses have zero idea what is soon to befall them, and most will walk right into their digital slavery, and many others will be scared into it.

This session only had 57 views on YouTube! That is how little people are paying attention as these goons openly talk about enforcing social credit scores and taking away ownership of everything. This is why the media and government here in the U.S. and Western nations must constantly throw up endless distractions; the general masses cannot be allowed to understand the ramifications of this, not yet.

1 John 2:26 These things have I written unto you concerning them that seduce you.

Oh sure, they’ll tell us it will give us voting power, the chance to earn some money, and grant us the opportunity to “buy” (perpetually renting) a car, a house, clothing, food, etc., but we understand that this is pure digital enslavement. Everything you do, everything you are and what you might be predisposed to do, will be reduced to a token — or at least that is what these plan to implement.

You even heard Gallagher reference watches being tokenized. The WEF was not kidding when they said that “you will own nothing and be happy,” because tokenization enables forever renting. They will say it is “fractional ownership.”

A half-truth is a whole a lie; and factional ownership isn’t ownership at all.

Proverbs 22:7 The rich ruleth over the poor, and the borrower is servant to the lender.

At this point, it has become a broken record if you follow The WinePress and our coverage on tokenization, because these goons keep saying it over and over, and they are getting more bold about it: yet the masses are none the wiser; but this is why I will continue to keep warning about it in hopes that we might awaken some people and perhaps delay the Wicked One’s evil plans just a bit longer.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

