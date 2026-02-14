The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
joshua daniel's avatar
joshua daniel
38m

This will never happen. Too many will refuse. Seems like the Wine Press does a lot of doom and gloom. Perhaps there is some sort of purpose to manifest what is written but I personally have decided to not read the Wine Press anymore as it really leaves me with no interest.

Reply
Share
duelingforks's avatar
duelingforks
2h

I personally have no desire as a natural human being (man) to interact with the digital world control grid for enslaved human beings.

When the time comes for digital currency counterfeit money and tokenized rentals I will be long gone.

I will be subsisting by myself with like minded people who have their shit together.

Screw the Aquarian Agenda.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture