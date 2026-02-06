The following report is set to appear in the latest edition of Revive The Table.

2026 is set to become a pivotal year for tokenization. After seldom talking about it for years, mostly operating under the table and in the shadows, the process of tokenization and modern payment methods were discussed at this year’s World Economic Forum summit meetings in Davos, Switzerland; where central and mega bankers, private investors, crypto custodians and more discussed the rapidly evolving world of finance.

While this year’s talks showcased some differing opinions, one thing was clear: tokenization is coming to the public around the world much faster than people realize.

Please read the previous RTB articles if you have not already to get better acquainted with the concept:

Throughout the week — January 19th through to the 23rd — several sessions dedicated to tokenization and the (not-so) future of finance were held.

Larry Fink, BlackRock CEO and co-chair of the WEF, is of course a massive proponent of tokenization, as I have written about many times already. Naturally, Fink made sure to emphasize the necessity of tokenization; citing India and Brazil as global leaders in the digital finance transition, and argued that a “common blockchain” is needed and that it “could reduce corruption.”

“I think the movement towards tokenization, decimalization, is necessary. “It’s ironic that we see two emerging countries leading the world in the tokenization and digitization of their currency. That’s Brazil and India. I think we need to move very rapidly to doing that. “We would be reducing fees. We would do more democratization by reducing more fees if we had all investments on a tokenized platform that could move from a tokenized money market fund to equities and bonds and back and forth. “We have one common blockchain. We could reduce corruption. So I would argue that, yes, we have more dependencies on maybe one blockchain, which we could all talk about. But that being said, activities are probably processed and more secure than ever before.”

Such remarks are nothing new; Fink has been saying this for years, and yet most people haven’t been listening.

There were plenty of other talks on tokenization. One session was entirely dedicated to tokenization — “Is Tokenization the Future?”

François Villeroy de Galhau, Governor of the Central Bank of France, remarked: “Let me stress that tokenization is for the better. I really believe it will bring progress in global finance, delivery versus payments, diminishing of cost of financial transactions, etc.”

Bill Winters, Group Chief Executive of Standard Chartered, a British investment bank, said:

“The end state is one where most things will settle in digital form and including real assets, but not everything, of course. But we’re I think at a major inflection point right now. […] And I have no doubt, no less conviction than I did a year ago, that eventually all things will will settle in digital digitized form.”

The host mentioned that in November Winters said many, if not most, transactions will be tokenized as soon as 2028. “Our belief, which I think is shared by the leadership of Hong Kong, is that pretty much all transactions will settle on blockchains eventually, and that all money will be digital,” he said at the time.

Brian Armstrong, CEO and co-founder of Coinbase, the U.S.’s largest crypto exchange, noted that tokenization will help reach the “unbanked,” and stablecoins are one of the first mainstream iterations.

“You know, a lot of people have heard about the unbanked, there's actually an unbrokered segment of the world as well. There's about 4 billion adults who don't have access or any ability to invest in high quality assets, like the US stock market, or, you know, real estate or whatever. “So what tokenization can do is, it's just like, you know, you have an underlying unit of that asset, you now have a token that's one to one representative of that. The first version of this was stablecoins. That's another version of tokenization. So stablecoins have been growing enormously. “We're now seeing that happen with U.S. equities, real estate, it'll happen with corporate paper, you know, commodities, like all kinds of things will come on chain. And this is just going to allow the people of the world to participate in this engine of wealth creation, which most of them don't have access to, if they're only dependent on their labor, for some source of income. So it'll be a great boon for capitalism, it'll create more demand.”

Winters went on to explain that tokens will eventually be used as a medium of exchange, some that accrue interest and others that will not earn yield.

“I think some tokens are going to be used for two things. They'll be used as a medium of exchange. No particular need to bear interest for a medium of exchange because they'll be instantly transmitted and they'll be used as a store of value and as a store of value. They're much less interesting if they don't if they don't carry a yield. “But there will be tokens that are called stablecoins. There'll be tokens that are called tokenized bank deposits which will probably bear yield. And there will be tokens that are called tokenized money market funds which will definitely bear yield. That's the whole point.”

Furthermore, with the advent of stablecoins and tokens being the new medium of exchange, Winters explained how “There’s probably a black market transaction someplace that gets that local currency out of the local currency into U.S. dollars. Sometimes it’s legit. Sometimes it’s not. That’s always been an issue.”

“And as a bank, we’re a policeman,” he added. “That’s our job is to is to try to prevent that. Unfortunately, banks don’t prevent most financial crime.”

Well, it’s always ‘reassuring’ to hear a banker call himself a “policeman” and claim a a means of exchange not on the blockchain as “black market.” Don’t you just feel so safe? Doesn’t the future of finance give you the warm fuzzies?

The host of the session, Karen Tso, an anchor for CNBC’s European division, queried about fractional ownership — a concept that Larry Fink has described, allowing an item to be split into multiple tokens representing partial ownership and contractional rights — and referenced how President Trump’s recent executive order prohibiting large institutional investors from buying single-family residences, was perhaps “a preemptive strike ahead of some of the changes that are coming in tokenization?” I personally have written several times that Trump’s EO was not going to solve the housing crisis in the U.S., and tokenization would eventually need to be introduced to unlock housing for so many Americans.

In another session — “Banking Accelerated” — Sheikh Bandar Al-Thani, Governor of the Qatar Central Bank, said that central banks are “playing the role of enabler,” and one of those enablers is instant transfer payment rails (which can support CBDCs and stablecoins) that can close transactions in seconds.

According to him, “That will also help to reach the goal of [a] cashless-based economy. And this is a type of digital product. So this is how central banks play those roles, which are enabler roles.” Clearly, as if it weren’t already very obvious, but cash and paper fiat is soon to go away.

But in the meantime, Steven van Rijswijk, CEO of ING Group, a Dutch multinational banking and financial services corp., said during another session — “New Era for Finance” — “we still have a way to go to get people on the mobile more and more, and to use that device more,” in order to facilitate a digital economy.

During the session, disgraced Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) — who was pardoned by President Trump earlier this year after he was arrested for money laundering billions of dollars, but would later work with the Trump family and their token firm World Liberty Financial by placing their stablecoin USD1 on Binance’s network — revealed that he is “talking with probably a dozen governments about tokenizing some of their assets.” Though he did not say which ones, it demonstrates that a number of governments are fully prepared to make the transition to tokenization. He also contended that many banks will become less relevant and disappear due to private financialization with tokenization, no longer needing the bank as a fiduciary, favoring the “unbanked” citizen, in other words.

In the final session worth noting — Where Are We on Stablecoins? — where host Gerard Baker, Editor-at-Large at the Wall Street Journal, noted that stablecoins represent “a significant challenge to existing financial institutions, reducing friction (cashless) in domestic and internet, especially in international transactions, with all the potential some think […] perhaps replacing traditional financial institutions in so many of these payment systems.”

During the Q&A session, someone in the audience asked a really good question about the money supply and money velocity aspect underpinning stablecoins, wondering if because the money supply grows, coupled with increased velocity (the rate at which currency is transacted), wouldn’t that cause inflation to rise? Good question, especially considering that these stablecoins are backed by fiat and government debt, which is already highly inflationary as it is.

Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Circle, a leading blockchain payment company, responded by saying blockchain and the concept of tokenization redefines what he calls the “new physics of money,” and the “physics of money becomes the physics of the internet.” He said:

“I actually think it’s the opposite. I actually think that, I call it the new physics of money. And so basically, just like the marginal cost of storing and moving a piece of data is effectively zero, we can now move infinite data at the speed of the internet at zero cost. Or the marginal cost of publishing software in the world is zero. And now with AI producing software, the marginal cost of actually producing software is effectively zero. So we have these collapsing marginal costs. And on these networks, the marginal cost of storing and moving value of any form, whether it's a digital dollar or a tokenized bond, effectively goes close to zero. “Now there may be intermediary tasks that introduce costs, but fundamentally, the physics of money becomes the physics of the internet. And what that means is actually you need a smaller monetary base in order to achieve a dramatically higher amount of economic velocity. “[…] But I actually think the monetary base is lower. But I do think over the long run, this will affect how interest rate policy setting happens. So interest rates are designed to affect money multipliers, money multipliers creating money velocity. “So I actually think this will change the calculus that central banks have to use as they think about the interest rate setting mechanism because of the nature of this new physics of money as I think about it.”

He went on to also argue that “we'll ultimately end up with a smaller monetary base and not have significant inflationary pressures as a result.” This will obviously be very attractive to desperate consumers who have seen the purchasing power of their dollars and other fiat currencies hyperinflate, so a token masquerading as money that does not inflate (as much or not at all) will be advantageous to adopt; which also implies that this great currency reset will mean that these tokens and stablecoins will likely be pegged to physical assets and ETFs (i.e. Probably a combination of gold, oil, grains, rare earths, government debt and fiat, and some trust).

This was confirmed as the session concluded when someone else asked how tokenization and stablecoins would play a role in the volatility of the so-called currency. Allaire responded by saying:

“Basically, tokenization of other assets, whether it's gold or oil or some other commodity, is happening. But you need to marry those with stablecoins for actual cash settlement. And you need to marry those with traditional market structures that people use for hedging. So options and derivatives markets, et cetera. “And so what we've seen is an explosion in on-chain markets that are all stablecoin-based, markets like Hyperliquid, where basically people are building tokenized instruments for basically providing derivatives on every single form of commodity and asset that's in the world. And stablecoins are the collateral, the relative margin, and the liquidity for that. “And so I actually think market infrastructure to support tokenized commodities is maturing very, very fast. And stablecoins play a key role in supporting that.”

And so there you have it, that’s what the cronies at the WEF are openly discussing about the “new physics of money.” Why do you suppose all of these countries and central banks around the world are racing to shore-up their dominance over commodities, the repatriation of gold and other precious metals, oil and gas mining, and more? What do you think Venezuela was all about? It was about their oil and their mineral reserves; and there was an excellent article on Substack that was quickly deleted that showed all the flight logs of the jets carrying out the country’s silver reserves mere hours before Maduro was grabbed. It was an inside job — all wars are banker wars; and as Solomon once wrote as a general axiom, “money answereth all things” (Ecclesiastes 10:19).

But even these people acknowledge that their system is going to be just as flawed and subject to all sorts of problems (something else that was discussed in their talks); and tokenization, while it is clearly the new world order financial system, that too will be an absolute mess and calamity in of itself.

It’s why we are reminded,

1 Timothy 6:9 But they that will be rich fall into temptation and a snare, and into many foolish and hurtful lusts, which drown men in destruction and perdition. [10] For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows. [11] But thou, O man of God, flee these things; and follow after righteousness, godliness, faith, love, patience, meekness. [17] Charge them that are rich in this world, that they be not highminded, nor trust in uncertain riches, but in the living God, who giveth us richly all things to enjoy;

For more on the latest research concerning tokenization, digital IDs, the control grid rollout and pre-crime surveillance state rapidly being built around the world, please consider following my work at winepressnews.com and on Substack for more in-depth reports such as this.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE