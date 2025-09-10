The WinePress News

Bassehound
39m

Hi Jacob, Mostly off topic, but maybe include AI via chatbot, etc.

In regards to the Charlie Kirk shooting, praying for his family, what a horrific tragedy for them and apparently his wife and young children were present.

A friend texted about an hr after it happened with a screenshot from a fav conservative msm TV channel outlet. Looked to see if Information Liberation had anything. They had a short piece with some x posting.

Did my own web search about an hour and forty min after it happened when I saw the text sent. The first thing that was on the web search list was a wiki about it.

Shooting of Charlie Kirk - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shooting_of_Charlie_Kirk

It appears a little more has been added, but a considerable amount of what is there now was there posted by 2 pm, less than two hours after the shooting including the photo of the campus area and the map.

I unfortunately took this as a sign the outcome would be better than it unfolded. When so many shenanigans happens it becomes difficult to take all events seriously.

A bit peculiar is that the shot was to the neck just after news surfaced more about another peculiar event on a subway of a young woman stabbed in the neck. Apparently now news the perp is still at large and supposedly did his marksmanship from a building 200 yrds away. Not well versed in how hard it would be to make that kind of thing, but seems be not an easy task.

Within two hours of the shooting lots and lots of comments from big names.

Also first some older guy caught who was suppose to be the shooter so lots of immediate responses from some who are better a slower remarks and assessments.

My response to the texter of the event odd a wki already and there will be more bang bang control coming. Again not making someone happy as I did not respond as apparently I was suppose to. Maybe the quick and common outrage was more acceptable.

A weird day for a major event like the Kirk event September 10, a day before a major American event.

If this was done by someone who did not approve of conservative views of Kirk was AI used via something like chatbt to urge someone to do something like?

Especially if it was someone who was on pills for mental issues?

Was this event one to urge the “side” less likely to agree to with more bang bang control to become more agreeable?

It seemed to work well in 2O2O and effective for the “side” that would never fallen prey if and far more than one were sacrificed 5 yrs ago, or in 2OO1.

