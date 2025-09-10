The following report was first published on May 21st, 2024, on winepressnews.com.

An increasing number of startups and corporations are replacing physical workers with what are known as “digital twins” generated by AI, nabbing people’s physical characteristics, personality traits and habits, which in turn is quickly displacing lucrative careers and side hustles.

In short, according to computing giant IBM, a digital twin is “a virtual representation of an object or system designed to reflect a physical object accurately. It spans the object’s lifecycle, is updated from real-time data and uses simulation, machine learning and reasoning to help make decisions.”

IBM said regarding the future use of digital twins:

A fundamental change to existing operating models is happening. A digital reinvention is occurring in asset-intensive industries that are changing operating models in a disruptive way, requiring an integrated physical plus digital view of assets, equipment, facilities and processes. Digital twins are a vital part of that realignment. The future of digital twins is nearly limitless because increasing amounts of cognitive power are constantly being devoted to their use. So, digital twins are constantly learning new skills and capabilities, which means they can continue to generate the insights needed to make products better and processes more efficient.

The future is now, and the use of digital twins for commerce is quickly gaining a foothold in everyday life. Citing a report by Reuters, The Trends Journal highlights how the latest ‘AIs are able to digest a person’s health profile, personal history, leisure habits, buying habits and brand preferences, and other data to create that person’s “digital twin.”‘ The AI ‘can take in data on a person’s individual characteristics—such as appearance, shopping preferences and health profile—then predict how they would look in an item of clothing, how they would answer a question in a focus group, or be affected by a disease,’ the magazine explains.

For example, a startup firm called AI Fashion utilizes actual photos of real fashion models to curate new AI images of them in various poses and attire for ad campaigns and e-commerce, thereby eliminating the actual need for photoshoots and the photographer, and less models overall. Fashion brand Anne Klein is trying something similar. The digital twins setup would also allow for e-commerce platforms to digitally “try on” articles of clothing to see how it would look before purchasing. SEE: Levi Strauss To Begin Phasing-Out Live Models With AI-Generated Ones To Cut Costs

Courtesy: AI Fashion

Doug Weiss, technology chief at WHP Global, owner of Anne Klein, said: “Consumers are looking for higher personalization, while also being able to see the product in a wide variety of different environments. AI enables us to do this at scale.”

Brox AI, another startup, has already created and stored digital twins of 27,000 persons, The TJ reports, which allows companies and researchers to use their growing database to gather analysis, trends, and data without having to run surveys and advertisements.

The company says: “We’ve built the worlds first consumer insights engine, based off of our proprietary syndicated dataset of 1 million and growing video interviews. By combining the power of AI and real human voices we are building the future of insights to provide better brand tracking, replace the need for ad hoc surveys, to make market research as quick and easy as a Google search.”

Individuals who signed-up were paid $20 to $150 for their digital similitude, varying on how many interviews they conducted. Companies can use Brox’s services for $25,000 to ten times that or more to query for specific analytics. ‘For example, will a 25-year-old man earning $33,000 a year in Chicago pay 8 percent more for a specific streaming service?,’ The TJ says.

Brox CEO Hamish Brocklebank said in an interview with Reuters: “We know where they shop, what they buy, what they like to buy, and we’ve predominantly collected a lot of this information through interviewing them at great length.”

Unlearn is another digital twins repository that collects people’s unique health records and habits. The company claims the information can predict how a disease might progress in any of those individuals, for example. The company says on its website: “We calculate prognostic scores for each patient in a randomized clinical trial using their digital twins. Adjusting for these scores in the analysis increases power while adhering to guidance from the US Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency.”

Moreover, Gartner, a research and consulting firm, predicts that in a decade companies will have the ability to build a “digital human” for each of their customers. But, “consumer perceptions and attitudes may form a backlash against brands if terminology, data, and use cases aren’t handled with care,” Gartner analyst Marty Resnick said in a report.

The Trends Journal noted in their forecast that doing this could become a “side hustle.” For example, “If you’re a 40-something man with asthma and a white-collar job who loves NASCAR, plays pickleball, and considers himself a connoisseur of beer, any number of companies could want to query your digital twin,” the magazine suggests.

“However,” The TJ concludes, “companies could use a detailed profile as a starting point from which to track down a specific individual and bombard that person with ads.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Digital twins go beyond just commerce: it’ll be people’s dreamscape mechanism to live infinitely, so they think. Some of you may recall that I did a report on how a lot of these rich megalomaniacs are talking about preserving their lives and wealth through the use of digital twins and AI. Definitely give that report to see how some of these insane people think, and how the Bible actually prophesizes of this madness and what shall become of them.

Nehemiah 5:8 And I said unto them, We after our ability have redeemed our brethren the Jews, which were sold unto the heathen; and will ye even sell your brethren? or shall they be sold unto us? Then held they their peace, and found nothing to answer.

In the short run, the use of digital twins, I believe, will no doubt be integrated with the new coming global tokenized system where every last thing will have an underlying digital code and asset attributed to it.

