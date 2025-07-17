The WinePress News

the LastManStanding
The large "wooly mammoth in the room" stalking this commentary is as follows:

the several decades worth of demonizing the one system which actually protects the people from the terror of CENTRAL BANK moneypower enforcers has resulted in a classic 'throw the baby out with the bathwater' syndrome. The Islamic injunction against debt/usury/interest - riba as it's known - forces currency to stay true to it's purpose. All deformations of that intent are proscribed and the result is .... unhappy 'moneychangers/bankers' and happy productive societies.

We can't have that! So - take down the Towers(and collect on your insurance!)while blaming it on -TEAM ANTI-USURY. Then invade and conquer the homelands of TEAM NO STATE DEBT/INTEREST whilst buying off the oily oilgarchs whose only real religion is $$$. Throw in a few MK Ultra'd mind control dupes for a false flag or two ....

and you've got - the world according the the fake alt and msm medias! Trading LIBERTIES for SECURITY! The really real FELL FOR IT AGAIN AWARD!

