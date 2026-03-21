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Mark Petrey's avatar
Mark Petrey
2h

Here is what AI just told me.

Query: Ultimately a government that can define its own powers based upon implications it is a government of unlimited power and is a complete TYRANNY

The Constitution guards against this through:

Enumerated powers (Article I, Section 8)

The Tenth Amendment, reserving non-delegated powers to states or the people Separation of powers and checks and balances. Implied powers under the Necessary and Proper Clause are meant to execute, not expand, constitutional ends. When they become a tool for unlimited government, the system fails its purpose.

History shows such overreach can be challenged through judicial review, state resistance, and popular sovereignty—but only if citizens remain vigilant.

Here is a link to the complete conversation if interested.

https://search.brave.com/ask?q=was+dred+scott+v.+sandford+ever+overruled&source=llmFollowup&quickAnswerKey=08df4603cb78d0a7a1acd6af2f1f9cbd4155&quickAnswerQuery=was+Dred+Scott+v.+Sandford+ever+over+ruled&conversation=08dfdf4791a3974da97d1909d081f98d5de2

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