WordPress.com, the largest website creation service in the world (representing over 43% of all websites online), announced this week the ability to allow AI agents to fully create and edit content, posts and more.

In a blog post published on March 20th, the company wrote:

With write capabilities, your AI agent can now:

Draft and publish blog posts : Provide copy or describe what you want to publish, and your AI agent can create the post directly on your site.

Build and update pages : Create landing pages, About pages, and more, complete with your site’s design specs and block patterns.

Manage comments : Approve, reply to, or clean up comments without ever opening your dashboard.

Organize your content : Create, rename, and restructure categories and tags across your site.

Update media metadata: Fix alt text, captions, and titles for better accessibility and SEO.

And all of this happens through natural conversation. Just tell your AI agent what you want to do, and it handles the rest.

19 new abilities, the same interface

These new capabilities add 19 new writing abilities across six content types: posts, pages, comments, categories, tags, and media. Besides enabling the new tools in your WordPress.com MCP dashboard, there’s nothing new to install to get started.

Here’s a taste of what you can do with your AI agent:

“I just finished writing this post. Publish it as a draft, categorize it as ‘Travel,’ add relevant tags, and write me a meta description under 160 characters.”

“I want to start publishing recipes on my blog. Set up a ‘Recipes’ category with subcategories for Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, and Desserts.”

“Create an About page with sections for our team, mission, and contact info.”

“I want to add a testimonials section to my About page. Find a pattern in my theme that works for that and set it up as a draft — I’ll supply the actual quotes.”

“Approve all the pending comments on my latest post and reply to the one asking about pricing.”

“Add a ‘Tutorials’ category under ‘Resources’ and tag my latest three posts with ‘Beginner.’”

“Audit my website for Accessibility and create a report.”

“Find all images in my media library that are missing alt text and suggest some based on the filename or attachment context.”

Your AI agent discovers the available operations, figures out what’s needed, and walks you through the process — confirming every step before making changes.

One of the most powerful aspects of the write capabilities is the integration with your site’s theme. Before creating content, your AI agent can search your theme’s design and understand its colors, fonts, spacing, and block patterns.

This results in outputs that inherits your site’s design system and adapts automatically when you change themes.

Read the rest of the announcement here.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Great… let’s just flood the internet with more AI slop.

Proverbs 26:14 As the door turneth upon his hinges, so doth the slothful upon his bed.

If you enjoy this report and others like it, please consider sharing this post and supporting The WinePress down below!

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE