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nymusicdaily's avatar
nymusicdaily
3h

florida isn't the only red state fueling the genocidal israeli aggression. alabama just increased their holdings of israeli bonds by 17% late last year. it took a FOIA to find this out. stands to reason that other states may be quietly doing the same

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Steveo's avatar
Steveo
4h

They recently arrested a woman for saying something negative about benjamin mielikowsky, because they want to push the narrative that people from.israel are the semites.

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