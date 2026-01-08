Last month, The WinePress reported how the Trump administration was making explicit commitments to building autonomous factories and retrofitting them with humanoid robots, ultimately replacing physical people.

Politico revealed that “Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has been meeting with robotics industry CEOs and is “all in” on accelerating the industry’s development,” and a spokesperson confirmed: “ “We are committed to robotics and advanced manufacturing because they are central to bringing critical production back to the United States.”

Lutnick also publicly revealed on several occasions last year that the new factories were being built because of policies of the Trump administration.

A couple of weeks later, Trump himself cryptically revealed that AI and robotics are going to be “employed” in the factories, hinting that these new robots will be counted as actual workers.

“We’re going to have — we’re going to have tremendous workforce availability. We’re also going to have robots helping us. We’re going to have a lot of robots helping us because we need it, and because we’re going to town. We’re building a lot between the AI and the auto plants. “We’re going to need the help of robots and other forms of, I guess you could say employment. We’re going to be employing a lot of artificial things. But the beauty is we’re going to have more jobs than we’ve ever had.”

To start the new year, CBS’ 60 Minutes did a full segment showcasing just how far humanoid robots have come. Already American factories are being completely taken over by autonomous machines and humanoid bots. CBS was given access to an autonomous Hyundai factory in Georgia, filled with the latest robots called Atlas developed by Boston Dynamics. These robots are constantly learning and adapting to the job. The new Atlas androids are far superior to its bulkier predecessors.

Watch:

Scott Kuindersma, head of robotics research at Boston Dynamics, explained that while the robots can do a lot of things, it still currently struggles with things such as putting on a shirt, or pouring a cup of coffee and walking with it. However, as shown in the video, it can still maneuver and lift a number of objects, dance, run, punch and kick like a boxer, tie knots and so on. The robots are being trained with remote machine learning to emulate the exact movements that people do.

CEO Robert Playter told CBS: “There’s a lot of excitement in the industry right now about the potential of building robots that are smart enough to really become general purpose,” he said. “The Chinese government has a mission to win the robotics race. Technically I believe we remain in the lead. But there’s a real threat there that, simply through the scale of investment, we could fall behind.”

He went on to laud how these robots will replace people and outperform them.

Playter: “So this robot is capable of superhuman motion and so it's going to be able to exceed what we can do.” Bill Whitaker (CBS): “So you are creating a robot that is meant to exceed the capabilities of humans?” Playter: “Why not, right? We we would like things that could be stronger than us, or tolerate more heat than us, or definitely go into a dangerous place where we shouldn't be going. So you really want superhuman capabilities.” Whitaker: “To a lot of people that sounds scary. You don't foresee a world of terminators?” Playter: “Absolutely not. I think if you saw how hard we have to work to get the robots to just do some of the straightforward tasks we want them to do, that would dispel that that worry about sentience and rogue robots.”

Player also revealed that these robots could become full-time workers at Hyundai in the next several years, but predicts that humanoids will change the nature of work. “The really repetitive, really backbreaking labor is really, is going to end up being done by robots. But these robots are not so autonomous that they don’t need to be managed. They need to be built. They need to be trained. They need to be serviced.”

Amazon has already announced that they will be phasing-out living people with fleets of droids in its warehouses.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Last month, I predicted the following:

The administration is laying the groundwork to use AI and robotics to prop up and promote “job growth,” and “positive GDP, rising factory and labor market activity.” You watch, it’s coming. Mark it down. And then they’ll boast about how great the economy is while more Americans are homeless and living in a cardboard box.

Today we got a propaganda report from Bloomberg doing just exactly that; claiming “US productivity accelerates to fastest pace in two years.” Read the report yourself, but, citing garbage, unsubstantiated numbers, pay close attention to the wording:

US labor productivity accelerated in the third quarter to the strongest pace in two years, adding to evidence that efficiency gains are suppressing inflationary pressures from wages. Productivity, or nonfarm employee output per hour, soared at a 4.9% annualized rate after an upwardly revised 4.1% advance in the second quarter, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed Thursday. US economic growth powered ahead in the third quarter at the fastest pace since 2023, despite a slowing labor market. Unit labor costs — what businesses pay employees to produce one unit of output — dropped 1.9%, following a decrease in the prior quarter. That marked the first back-to-back declines since 2019. The drop in employment costs illustrates a bifurcation in the economy, whereby the labor market has softened despite solid economic growth. Federal Reserve officials can take comfort in continued efficiency gains because they limit wage-driven inflationary pressures. Labor costs are the biggest expense for many businesses, so companies turn to new technology and equipment to improve worker efficiency. The latest figures may foreshadow future productivity gains, with the flood of investment in artificial intelligence and various incentives for capital spending in President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act. With the job market having shifted into a lower gear, economists largely anticipate wage gains to cool. But separate data out this week suggests the job market may have gained some momentum at year-end. Hiring at US companies rose 41,000 in December after declining in the prior month, according to ADP Research. And a gauge of hiring in the services sector expanded last month at the fastest rate since February. Figures from Challenger, Gray & Christmas showed announced job cuts were the lowest since July 2024. Hiring intentions, meanwhile, were the highest for any December since 2022. The government’s monthly jobs report is due Friday.

“Efficiency gains” - that’s the bull crap word they are now using. Wage costs are down, unemployment increases, but “efficiency” is rising.

It has barely been a week since I said this administration was going to use robotic replacement to prop-up are failing economy. Most people are not going to read past the headline, maybe the first few paragraphs if that. Yet that report only goes to show that the Great Replacement is here and it is real. REAL job growth is in a blackhole right now and it will only get worse, but the administration and media machine will try to tell us we are growing and prospering.

Winning.

Again, as I said previously, what this administration is doing is helping to foster in is straight from the World Economic Forum’s 4th Industrial Revolution playbook.

Ecclesiastes 7:29 Lo, this only have I found, that God hath made man upright; but they have sought out many inventions.

Meanwhile, these technocrats and transhumanists think this is just dandy that we are being replaced in every aspect and reduced to 100% vanity-driven bottom feeders, who will “own nothing and be happy,” and get their monthly good boy tokens for being a good global citizen, per people’s digital ID wallets tethered to a social credit score, tracked and managed by tech managed by Palantir and Oracle. Smile for the camera.

Don’t worry, those robots will never turn on us, glitch out, or whatever. Everything is hunky dory, fret not.

Proverbs 24:21 My son, fear thou the LORD and the king: and meddle not with them that are given to change: [22] For their calamity shall rise suddenly; and who knoweth the ruin of them both?

