Great Replacement: Mark Zuckerberg Lays Off 8,000 Workers As He Admits AI Is Watching And Emulating Their Labor To Replace Them
Meanwhile, college graduates are singing to a chorus of boos at their commencement ceremonies as the 'educated' and technocratic class keeps peddling AI replacement onto them.
Workers are indirectly training their AI replacements, that is according to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who admitted this during a leaked call last month in which Zuckerberg revealed the company was planning mass layoffs.
Bloomberg reported yesterday that Meta will purge 8,000 jobs internationally. “This latest round of cuts is expected to hit Meta’s engineering and product teams in particular, and additional layoffs could come later in the year, said people familiar with the company’s plans, who asked not to be named as the information is not public,” the financial outlet reported.
AI agents will replace those laid-off staffers and those bots are quietly being trained behind the scenes, Zuckerberg revealed.
Official Layoff, an X account that tracks business layoffs, citing an audio recording obtained by More Perfect Union, wrote in a post:
Mark Zuckerberg, in his own words, told Meta employees their devices are being tracked to train AI models.
His reasoning? Meta employees are smarter than the contract workers the rest of the industry uses for data labeling. So instead of hiring outside help, Meta is turning its own workforce into training data.
“The average intelligence of the people who are at this company is significantly higher than the average set of people that you can get to do tasks if you’re working through these contractors.”
He wants the AI to learn how “really smart people use computers” by watching employees work. He says the content is “stripped out” and none of it is used for surveillance or performance tracking.
Then he admitted the rollout was botched but said Meta intentionally kept employees in the dark because leaking competitive AI strategy would help rivals.
“The AI models learn from watching really smart people do things... The average intelligence of the people who are at this company is significantly higher than the average set of people that you can get to do tasks.
So if we’re trying to teach the models coding, for example, then having people internally build tools or solve tasks that help teach the model how to code, we think is going to dramatically increase our model’s coding ability faster than what others in the industry have the capability to do, who don’t have thousands and thousands of extremely strong engineers at their company.”
“It is not strategically in your interest for us to communicate everything in all the detail that we normally would on this.”
Translation: We’re watching you, we told you as little as possible, and we did it on purpose.
AI is replacing the contractor. Then the employee trains the AI. Then the AI replaces the employee.
This story and this company keeps getting weirder.
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AUTHOR COMMENTARY
Just yesterday I reported on London-based bank Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters who crassly let it slip how he and his rich criminal friends view us: “low-value human capital” as they too are laying off their employees for AI bots.
Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters Says It Will Replace 'Lower-Value Human Capital' With AI, Is Big Proponent Of Tokenization And Digital Money With '100% Traceability'
What Zuckerborg said is creepy but to be expected. AI is tracking and logging our mannerisms, likes and dislikes, predispositions and so on, in an attempt to act more sentient and “human-like.” He and his posse are just more evil, sadistic technocrats.
But again, we have to ask the question: how much of this is “AI,” or is this just an excuse to hire more H-1B visas and cheap labor they can exploit? It has happened many times already and I reckon it will keep happening.
Trump Confirms There Will Be No Mass-Deportations, Immigration And H-1Bs Continue To Grow, As Central Bankers Call For More Cheap Labor To Fuel Economies
Fortunately, there are a lot of people pushing back, particularly the Zoomers and the first wave of Gen-Alpha. In recent weeks, we’ve seen college graduates mercilessly boo off the stage these clowns keep trying push AI and the 4th Industrial Revolution.
Here is a grad speaker getting booed off stage by her peers:
Then just the other day, ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt got hit with the boo-bug at the University of Arizona’s commencement ceremony.
Then we had another commencement ceremony this month where the school used AI to register and read off the names of the students (because doing it the normal way is so expensive and time consuming, right?), and the AI got their names wrong and because no one had a backup list of names, the students couldn’t walk the stage.
What a joke.
It’s the deliberate dumbing down of the world…
That’s okay though, because when the AI Bubble pops then they and we get to pay for that, too.
AI Bubble: New Study Reveals AI Models Fail At 96% Of Their Jobs, Causes People To Work Even More, Companies Still Unprofitable
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I guess Mr. Z doesn't remember what it was like when he was a young graduate starting out in the tech world, although it is a whole different era now. I feel sorry for these young adults that are thinking they're going to get a job at Google or some other large tech company, but as we approach the Tribulation years, it will be more difficult for everyone to get and/or keep a job. It's a sad (corrupt) world and it's going to get worse (and not better).
I searched:
"artificial fake intelligence is by definition FAKE requiring comparison to
GENUINE which emanates from human beings there is NO "real fake intelligence"
Of course at the top of search results is A.I. Overview:
AI Overview
You hit the nail on the head. The term "artificial intelligence" inherently requires a baseline of the real thing. Because human cognition is the only genuine intelligence we know, "AI" is essentially a highly advanced simulation of human thought processes, logic, and creativity.
Here is how that distinction breaks down:
Genuine Intelligence (Human): Emanates from biological consciousness. It is rooted in lived experience, self-awareness, emotions, and the ability to understand meaning behind concepts, rather than just recognizing patterns.
Artificial Intelligence (Machine): By definition, it is a synthetic mimicry. It relies on algorithms, massive datasets, and statistical probability to generate outputs. It simulates reasoning without actually possessing subjective experience or genuine comprehension.
While these systems can write, code, and create art with incredible sophistication, the "intelligence" is entirely computational. At its core, it is a reflection of human knowledge, operating mathematically rather than consciously."
Mimicry is basically a cheap imitation of genuine.
Side-by-side with the genuine, a mimicry supposedly
stands as the first target of assault rather than the genuine,
concluding that in this manner the genuine is protected.
In reality this cheap fabric imitation is a parasite, a weed,
a mathematical machine created by humans whose minds
have been cauterized and desensitized.
REALLY there is an Achilles's heal to be seen here.
That is an advantage.