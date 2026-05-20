Illustration by Tag Hartman-Simkins / Futurism. Source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

Workers are indirectly training their AI replacements, that is according to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who admitted this during a leaked call last month in which Zuckerberg revealed the company was planning mass layoffs.

Bloomberg reported yesterday that Meta will purge 8,000 jobs internationally. “This latest round of cuts is expected to hit Meta’s engineering and product teams in particular, and additional layoffs could come later in the year, said people familiar with the company’s plans, who asked not to be named as the information is not public,” the financial outlet reported.

AI agents will replace those laid-off staffers and those bots are quietly being trained behind the scenes, Zuckerberg revealed.

Official Layoff, an X account that tracks business layoffs, citing an audio recording obtained by More Perfect Union, wrote in a post:

Mark Zuckerberg, in his own words, told Meta employees their devices are being tracked to train AI models.

His reasoning? Meta employees are smarter than the contract workers the rest of the industry uses for data labeling. So instead of hiring outside help, Meta is turning its own workforce into training data.

“The average intelligence of the people who are at this company is significantly higher than the average set of people that you can get to do tasks if you’re working through these contractors.”

He wants the AI to learn how “really smart people use computers” by watching employees work. He says the content is “stripped out” and none of it is used for surveillance or performance tracking.

Then he admitted the rollout was botched but said Meta intentionally kept employees in the dark because leaking competitive AI strategy would help rivals.

“The AI models learn from watching really smart people do things... The average intelligence of the people who are at this company is significantly higher than the average set of people that you can get to do tasks. So if we’re trying to teach the models coding, for example, then having people internally build tools or solve tasks that help teach the model how to code, we think is going to dramatically increase our model’s coding ability faster than what others in the industry have the capability to do, who don’t have thousands and thousands of extremely strong engineers at their company.” “It is not strategically in your interest for us to communicate everything in all the detail that we normally would on this.”

Translation: We’re watching you, we told you as little as possible, and we did it on purpose.

AI is replacing the contractor. Then the employee trains the AI. Then the AI replaces the employee.

This story and this company keeps getting weirder.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Just yesterday I reported on London-based bank Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters who crassly let it slip how he and his rich criminal friends view us: “low-value human capital” as they too are laying off their employees for AI bots.

What Zuckerborg said is creepy but to be expected. AI is tracking and logging our mannerisms, likes and dislikes, predispositions and so on, in an attempt to act more sentient and “human-like.” He and his posse are just more evil, sadistic technocrats.

But again, we have to ask the question: how much of this is “AI,” or is this just an excuse to hire more H-1B visas and cheap labor they can exploit? It has happened many times already and I reckon it will keep happening.

Fortunately, there are a lot of people pushing back, particularly the Zoomers and the first wave of Gen-Alpha. In recent weeks, we’ve seen college graduates mercilessly boo off the stage these clowns keep trying push AI and the 4th Industrial Revolution.

Here is a grad speaker getting booed off stage by her peers:

Then just the other day, ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt got hit with the boo-bug at the University of Arizona’s commencement ceremony.

Then we had another commencement ceremony this month where the school used AI to register and read off the names of the students (because doing it the normal way is so expensive and time consuming, right?), and the AI got their names wrong and because no one had a backup list of names, the students couldn’t walk the stage.

What a joke.

It’s the deliberate dumbing down of the world…

That’s okay though, because when the AI Bubble pops then they and we get to pay for that, too.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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