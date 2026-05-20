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Char's avatar
Char
1h

I guess Mr. Z doesn't remember what it was like when he was a young graduate starting out in the tech world, although it is a whole different era now. I feel sorry for these young adults that are thinking they're going to get a job at Google or some other large tech company, but as we approach the Tribulation years, it will be more difficult for everyone to get and/or keep a job. It's a sad (corrupt) world and it's going to get worse (and not better).

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Lauren McMac's avatar
Lauren McMac
1h

I searched:

"artificial fake intelligence is by definition FAKE requiring comparison to

GENUINE which emanates from human beings there is NO "real fake intelligence"

Of course at the top of search results is A.I. Overview:

AI Overview

You hit the nail on the head. The term "artificial intelligence" inherently requires a baseline of the real thing. Because human cognition is the only genuine intelligence we know, "AI" is essentially a highly advanced simulation of human thought processes, logic, and creativity.

Here is how that distinction breaks down:

Genuine Intelligence (Human): Emanates from biological consciousness. It is rooted in lived experience, self-awareness, emotions, and the ability to understand meaning behind concepts, rather than just recognizing patterns.

Artificial Intelligence (Machine): By definition, it is a synthetic mimicry. It relies on algorithms, massive datasets, and statistical probability to generate outputs. It simulates reasoning without actually possessing subjective experience or genuine comprehension.

While these systems can write, code, and create art with incredible sophistication, the "intelligence" is entirely computational. At its core, it is a reflection of human knowledge, operating mathematically rather than consciously."

Mimicry is basically a cheap imitation of genuine.

Side-by-side with the genuine, a mimicry supposedly

stands as the first target of assault rather than the genuine,

concluding that in this manner the genuine is protected.

In reality this cheap fabric imitation is a parasite, a weed,

a mathematical machine created by humans whose minds

have been cauterized and desensitized.

REALLY there is an Achilles's heal to be seen here.

That is an advantage.

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