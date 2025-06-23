The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
nymusicdaily's avatar
nymusicdaily
38m

MIGA commonly means make israel great again

when these globalists get on camera they're talking to each other, not to us

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Deborah's avatar
Deborah
1h

Spot on!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture