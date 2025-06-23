Another day, another social media post from President Trump that has caused discourse and vitriol. This time, many supporters of “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) and those aligned with the political ‘right’ are fuming after not only further entrenching the United States in another costly overseas war, Trump now stirred the pot by teasing regime change and the calls to “Make Israel Great Again,” as other senior members of his administration are trying to downplay the talk of regime change.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

“It’s not politically correct to use the term, “Regime Change,” but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!”

Naturally, this enraged and disappointed a lot of his voter base and others trying to resist the U.S. going to more war.

Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) was one of the prevailing voices that responded, “This is not America First folks.”

Trump - who has attacked Massie before for opposing major spending packages, increased social media censorship, and bigger government in general - then posted a long rant as to why Massie needs to be removed from Congress.

“Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky is not MAGA, even though he likes to say he is. Actually, MAGA doesn’t want him, doesn’t know him, and doesn’t respect him. He is a negative force who almost always Votes “NO,” no matter how good something may be. “He’s a simple minded “grandstander” who thinks it’s good politics for Iran to have the highest level Nuclear weapon, while at the same time yelling “DEATH TO AMERICA” at every chance they get. Iran has killed and maimed thousands of Americans, and even took over the American Embassy in Tehran under the Carter Administration. “We had a spectacular military success yesterday, taking the “bomb” right out of their hands (and they would use it if they could!) but, as usual, and despite all of the praise and accolades received, this “lightweight” Congressman is against what was so brilliantly achieved last night in Iran. Massie is weak, ineffective, and votes “NO” on virtually everything put before him (Rand Paul, Jr.), no matter how good something may be. He is disrespectful to our great military, and all that they stand for, not even acknowledging their brilliance and bravery in yesterday’s attack, which was a total and complete WIN. “Massie should drop his fake act and start putting America First, but he doesn’t know how to get there — he doesn’t have a clue! He’ll undoubtedly vote against the Great, Big, Beautiful Bill, even though non-passage means a 68% Tax Increase for everybody, and many things far worse than that. MAGA should drop this pathetic LOSER, Tom Massie, like the plague! The good news is that we will have a wonderful American Patriot running against him in the Republican Primary, and I’ll be out in Kentucky campaigning really hard. “MAGA is not about lazy, grandstanding, nonproductive politicians, of which Thomas Massie is definitely one. Thank you to our incredible military for the AMAZING job they did last night. It was really SPECIAL!!! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”

He followed this up by saying, “GET THIS “BUM” OUT OF OFFICE, ASAP!!!,” referring to Massie.

After the U.S. announced strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend, leading U.S. officials claimed America was not seeking regime change.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said in a speech on Sunday,

“This mission was not and has not been about regime change. The president authorized a precision operation to neutralize the threats to our national interests posed by the Iranian nuclear program and the collective self-defense of our troops and our ally Israel.”

Vice-President JD Vance told NBC that “we’re not at war with Iran. We’re at war with Iran’s nuclear program.” "They can go down the path of peace, or they can go down the path of this ridiculous brinksmanship of funding terrorism, of trying to build a nuclear weapon - and that's just not something the United States can accept."

When queried if the US would support an Israeli assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Vance claimed that that is "up to the Israelis," and that the U.S. posture was "we don't want a regime change."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed something similar when speaking to Fox News: "This is not a war against Iran.” "Not a shot was fired against us. They didn't even know what had happened. By the time we left, the planes were out of their airspace before they finally started realizing they'd been hit. So it would be a terrible mistake if Iran retaliates. So but that's not our goal."

Moreover, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed Trump’s recent post floating regime change.

“The President’s posture and our military posture has not changed.

“The president was simply raising a question that I think many people around the world are asking: if the Iranian regime refuses to give up its nuclear program or engage in talks… if they refuse to engage in diplomacy moving forward, why shouldn’t the Iranian people rise up against this brutal terrorist regime?”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 20:17 Bread of deceit is sweet to a man; but afterwards his mouth shall be filled with gravel.

I’m just going to tell it the way that it is:

MAGA is melting down right now. The only thing bombing is his popularity and voter base. I keep seeing it everywhere online with people saying about Trump and MAGA (and MAHA, too), ‘I didn’t vote for this,’ or, ‘I am really disappointed in this administration and my vote,’ or, ‘We’ve been betrayed,’ or, ‘Trump was supposed to drain the swamp, not join it;’ and on and on.

This is what happens when you put your trust in a man, let alone a filthy liar and pervert like Trump.

We’ve covered it before: BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has already said whoever won the [s]election the results did not matter.

Trump’s statement does not surprise me: anyone who has been following my work, or at least has one eye open, saw what was going on and what Trump is about. There was ZERO evidence that Trump was going to make a difference or follow through on the promises he made. I have been documenting for years the endless lies Trump has told, some of the worst we have ever heard; and I repeatedly warned last year nothing was going to change and it was only going to get worse; and he was so obviously in the back pocket of Israel, radical Zionists, Talmudic sickos and Kabbalistic black magic satanists.

Most people knew in their hearts nothing was going to change; and the same rhetoric I am see and hear now was the same crap these people said during the first administration.

Jewish media had already declared back in 2016 that Trump was the first Jewish President, and was the first standing U.S. President to visit and pray at the Wailing Wall. His daughter Ivanka converted to Judaism years ago. His whole administration is full of Zionists and takes in massive money from Jewish donors: not even a hidden secret.

Remember last year when Trump made that really cryptic statement at one of Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA rallies?

“And again, Christians, get out and vote! Just this time. You won’t have to do it anymore. Four more years. You know what? It’ll be fixed! It’ll be fine! You won’t have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians. I love you, Christians! I’m not a Christian. I love you. Get out. You gotta get out and vote. In four years, you don’t have to vote again.”

It was clear when he said it and the way he gestured: “I am not a Christian,” as he wags his head and hand. That was probably the most honesty we’ve gotten from this man; and it is now coming to pass as this administration works hand-and-hand with all the powerful elites to systematically but covertly destroy what is left of this country, and then jump ship once the Titanic is fully vertical and breaks in half.

He would not even put his hand on the Bible during Inauguration; and the MAGA cultists and propagandists were choking down so much copium to deny what they just saw with their own eyes.

For more details on Trump’s allegiance, and the laws he has supported and signed into law, then read this report here: it will connect some dots:

So, no one should be surprised. But if you put your trust in man and not Jesus Christ and his perfect written word, the King James Bible, then of course you would be shocked by this. I am appalled too, but not surprised as we expected it.

Hardly anyone wants any real change. They want to be able to have their cake and eat it too.

Jeremiah 17:5 Thus saith the LORD; Cursed be the man that trusteth in man, and maketh flesh his arm, and whose heart departeth from the LORD. [6] For he shall be like the heath in the desert, and shall not see when good cometh; but shall inhabit the parched places in the wilderness, in a salt land and not inhabited. [7] Blessed is the man that trusteth in the LORD, and whose hope the LORD is. [8] For he shall be as a tree planted by the waters, and that spreadeth out her roots by the river, and shall not see when heat cometh, but her leaf shall be green; and shall not be careful in the year of drought, neither shall cease from yielding fruit. [9] The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it? [10] I the LORD search the heart, I try the reins, even to give every man according to his ways, and according to the fruit of his doings. [11] As the partridge sitteth on eggs, and hatcheth them not; so he that getteth riches, and not by right, shall leave them in the midst of his days, and at his end shall be a fool.

