The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
R R's avatar
R R
5h

Everything has been perfectly created by God.

Man cannot see past HIS NOSE as to what any GENETIC DNA ALTERATIONS can and will do to the plants in question, the environment of other plants, the animals and insects which feed on them

( Genetic and DNA Alterations as well ) and more importantly the effects to MANKIND.

They cannot foresee this! They can have the foreknowledge that it will cause GREAT HARM TO THE PLANTS, ANIMALS, AND HUMANS!

Eventually their alterations will come back to haunt them in the very worst way.

When the Vials of Chapter 16 are loosed it is all against those who have the MOTB.

It is for all of their lies about the oceans dying, fresh water, Global Warming,

And all of their planned-demics which God gives them perfect justice:

Revelation 16:2 And the first went, and poured out his vial upon the earth; and there fell a noisome and grievous sore upon the men which had the mark of the beast, and upon them which worshipped his image.

There is no cure for them, they get what they have foisted onto mankind, an

ACTUAL PANDEMIC DIRECTED AT THEM!

Reminds me of the Philistines and their emerods.

They can whoop up for now, their sadistic joy in harming all of us will be turned to:

Revelation 8:13 And I beheld, and heard an angel flying through the midst of heaven, saying with a loud voice, Woe, woe, woe, to the inhabiters of the earth by reason of the other voices of the trumpet of the three angels, which are yet to sound!

and

Revelation 16:10-11 And the fifth angel poured out his vial upon the seat of the beast; and his kingdom was "full of darkness"; and "they gnawed their tongues for pain", And blasphemed the God of heaven because of their pains and their sores, and repented not of their deeds.

May they gnaw those lying tongues completely off and receive the recompense of their errors which was meet. May they repent, and yes God is the God of the impossible , and if any of them do repent I will know it is a factual miracle of and by our LORD GOD.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Char's avatar
Char
2h

I get a kick out of them saying "it will deal with climate change" Uh, what climate change. First they have to convince us that there is such a thing as climate change, but there are so many gullible people in this world, so that why they get by with all this fiction.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture