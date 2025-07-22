Flagship Pioneering, biotech company headed by the co-founder of Moderna (manufacturer of the mRNA Covid vaccines), along with other prominent figures with backgrounds in big-pharmaceutical and big-agricultural sectors, have launched a new biotech firm called Terrana Biosciences, with the goal of spraying crops with the same RNA technology used in Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccines. The technology can alter the gene expression of the crops that are sprayed and becomes hereditary in the plants themselves. The company believes this latest innovation will help deal with climate change.

“Think of it like software,” CEO Ryan Rapp explained. “You can stick a floppy disk or USB drive into the computer and give it a set of instructions. This is the first time we’ve had a platform where we can actually do this in plants.”

This language echoes similar language used when Moderna launched their mRNA vaccines in 2020, describing the technology as an “operating system,” a “program” or “app,” and the “software of life.”

This groundbreaking ambition was quietly revealed earlier this month by Agfunder News in a report, but gained little attention. UNSHADOWED formerly known as “Ice Age Farmer,” recently exposed this latest venture in a video report on Substack.

Per a press release on July 1st, Flagship provided an initial $50 million in funding.

“At Flagship Pioneering, we build groundbreaking platforms that address the world’s most pressing challenges. With Terrana, we are bringing an entirely new dimension of innovation to agriculture through similar RNA technology that we pioneered in human health,” said Noubar Afeyan, Ph.D., Co-Founder of Terrana, Founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneering. “This approach will empower farmers with precise, adaptive solutions to combat threats to crops in fields and orchards and enhance resiliency, sustainability, and productivity in the global food system.”

Terrana Biosciences was launched by Flagship Pioneering. The company - which is a partner with the World Economic Forum (WEF) - is managed by Noubar Afreyan, a WEF Agenda Contributor and is a co-founder and the chairman of the board of Moderna.

Terrana Biosciences’ team is packed with big names in big-Ag and big-Pharma.

CEO Ryan Rapp began “his career at Monsanto where he held several roles,” his bio reads, where he held several roles including various genotyping experiments to create high-yields GMP crops. Rapp was also formerly the head of Pairwise, a company that sells CRISPR-edited salad and vegetables. Shoppers can purchase their Conscious Greens salads at select retail locations in the U.S. Pairwise also partnered with Bayer to accelerate a new type of CRISPR corn, part of a broader crop system called the “Preceon Smart Corn System,” The WinePress reported in 2023.

Hugh Grant, former CEO and now board member, was the former CEO and Chairman of Monsanto for 37 years and left after Monsanto was purchased by Bayer in 2018.

Ignacio Martinez, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, spent a number of years at Syngenta.

Chief Technology Officer Matthew Lingard also worked at Monsanto and Bayer.

Ramtin Ahmadi, Vice President, Research & Development Strategy & Operations, also served as Vice President at Pairwise, and formerly worked at Syngenta.

Folashade Sabitu, Head of Regulatory Affairs, spent time at Corteva Agriscience (formerly DuPout Pioneer). Sabitu also “led the Global Registration and Regulatory Affairs team at Pivot Bio where she secured the registration of the first gene-edited, nitrogen-producing microbial inoculants for corn growers in the US, Canada, and Kenya.”

Boahemaa Adu-Oppong, in charge of Computational Biology, “worked as a computational microbiologist at Monsanto and transitioned to a Data Scientist at Bayer Crop Science. While there she designed and implemented a metagenomics pipeline enabled in AWS and led the Biotech Data Fluency Program. “

Matthew Willmann, Platform Development, worked as the “Associate Director of Delivery Technology at Pairwise and now at Terrana. Matthew is a member of the editorial boards of The CRISPR Journal and Frontiers in Genome Editing. He is also a member of the Advisory Board for the Alliance for Science. “

Yumeng Hao, head of RNA Structure and Strategy, has vast experience working with and teaching about “RNA biology and CRISPR technology,” “focusing on engineering self-assembling RNAs as innovative nanotechnology building blocks for gene therapy.”

Spencer Debenport, Molecular Screening and Construction, was the Sequencing Applications Manager at Roche - a Swiss-based pharmaceutical giant.

Dale Karlson, Head of Trait Sciences, “held scientific leadership roles at Monsanto, Pairwise, and GreenLight Biosciences.”

Needless to say, Terrana is operated entirely by those with tons of experience in biotech and big-agriculture.

The Technology And Fighting Climate Change

According to the website:

Terrana is pioneering a distinct category of novel RNA-based plant health solutions. Terrana’s platform technology interprets the language of nature to deliver whole plant care to fight and prevent disease and pests, adapt quickly to climactic conditions, deepen soil health and more. Operating beyond the limitations and silos of traditional seed genetics or crop protection approaches, Terrana’s RNA-based approach offers solutions to multiple problems and can be applied to plants from seed to post harvest.

The company repeatedly uses the words ‘natural’ and ‘naturally’ to describe the function of their technology, insinuating that what the company is only manipulating the genetic coding of the original plant organisms; which UNSHADOWED points out are buzzwords that imply a shift away from chemicals and pesticides such as Monsanto’s Round-Up containing the harmful ingredient glyphosate.

This language was expressed by Ryan Rapp in the July 1st press release.

“Today, farmers make many important and costly decisions about seeds, fertilizers and crop protection before the crop year even begins, requiring them to rely on projections and historical trends from prior growing seasons rather than responding to real-time conditions on the ground. […] In an increasingly unpredictable environment – from wildly fluctuating global markets to extreme weather events to fast-moving pest and disease pressures – farmers need these new tools to enable timely, efficient, nimble and, critically, cost-saving decision making.”

Rapp also told Agfunder something similar. “This would help us move away from some of these chemistries that we’re so heavily reliant on while putting another tool in the arsenal to manage resistance and make growers lives easier,” he explained.

Terrana reveals that their technology will permanently alter the genetic code of these plants and will pass on those traits for plant generations thereafter; completely rewiring and transforming the food supply system, assuming this technology receives widespread adoption. This would give crops a wider array of traits that include higher yields, increased shelf life, no seeds or pits, disease resistance, and much more.

“Plants naturally use a vast ecosystem of diverse, self-replicating RNAs to influence trait expression. These native RNAs are abundant, diverse, and already part of the plant’s own biology – functioning like a native language that helps them communicate traits like growth, stress response, and development. “Terrana™ harnesses the characteristics of these molecules and, using AI-powered generative design, fine-tunes them for amplification, mobility in plants, stability in different environments, and heritability across plant generations. “The result: Entirely new categories of targeted, stable, and efficient solutions for farmers that provide yield and protection benefits at any time in the plant lifecycle. “Capable of traversing through the seed or any target tissue, native RNAs replicate in the plant and transmit instructions to carry out various functions vital to plant health. “Terrana sources native RNAs from across the plant world and gives them new instructions to make any desired trait and solve for problems at any point in the plant’s lifecycle.”

According to the company’s press release, “The platform has already created three novel technology classes, demonstrated proof of concept in tomatoes, corn, and soy, and generated a pipeline of 15+ potential products in specialty and row crops.”

In a statement to Agfunder News, Rapp told the outlet: “The difference with Terrana’s technology is it actually goes inside the plant,” he says. “That really lets you think about solving problems differently.”

In order to apply Terrana’s solution, users will have to spray the RNA mixture onto the crops and the plants will then absorb the RNA. Rapp explains when this could be accomplished.

“But we know we know the genes that are responsible for controlling how cold is perceived in these plants. With Terrana’s product, we could go in during the summer, spray these plants to turn that requirement down, and we restore those orchards to productivity during warm winters.”

‘After being sprayed on, the RNA enters the plant through small tears in the leaves,’ the paper wrote. ‘With this method, Terrana can load in RNAs that act as “programmable plant vaccines” or proteins that can aid in insect resistance or antifungal capabilities, for example,’ Rapp said.

Rapp also says their technology could be used to fight climate change.

“I see this technology as a huge way to deal with climate change, and to give us a little bit of a more of a foothold. Some of the plants we grow are tied to the geographies, and this [technology] gives us a little bit more of a buffer to work with them as we try to find more permanent solutions to climate change.”

In a separate statement to Food Tech Navigator, Rapp indicated that the company is moving into large-scale crop-covering capabilities, crop-dusting in other words. “We are starting with building the business around crop protection initially and that’s really focusing on getting the antivirals out the door as our first product and then coming quickly behind that in corn and soybean with products that can solve a broader range of problems.”

Agricultural paper The Scoop made this point more clear at the very end of their report. The wrote: “Terrana is aiming to have commercially available products in the next few years, pending regulatory approval, that can be applied as sprayables or seed treatments. And the company says its RNA-based biologicals can be stored at ambient temperature and will be formulated as stand alone applications or for tank mixes.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Some of you may recall that I warned about, and reported on in 2022 (and republished earlier this year on Substack), in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war, globalist elites and biotech firms were using that as an excuse to start shoving gene-edited foods down our throats. This wicked ambition was jumpstarted by fears of global food shortages due to supply lines and contracts breaking down because of the war, considering that the two warring nations make up one of the “breadbaskets of the world.”

The Rothschild-owned The Economist was quick to blast organic farming and pushed predictive programming the warned of the “coming food catastrophe,” with gene-edited crops as the solution.

Problem. Reaction. Solution. It’s always the same scheme.

Europe has already moved to regulate its agricultural sector to allow these gene-edited crops to be grown. Europe has a whole host of problems, as we know, as we have seen with how aggressively these globalist elites have targeted farmers by trying to steal their land and mandate draconian policies. But at least the food they do have is strictly organic and clean. Not anymore, not with gene-edited crops.

And then we have this, this Terrana sophistry and biotech sorcery. We’ve seen what has happened with the mRNA death shots: now this same elite class wants to do this to crops by crop-dusting fields with this. God only knows what will happen then, but I think we might be able to use our imagination!

Will this help usher in the great “coming food catastrophe” we were told is coming?

And hey, if they can’t get all the people with the shots, then they’ll try to ensnare people with the food.

The entire company is FULL of big-ag executives! These are the people who have destroyed and harmed people’s health for generations because of the glyphosate and chemicals sprayed on and engineered into the food, and then pretend their toxic chemicals have nothing to do with people’s failing health and cancer explosion, and then deploy lobbyists group to pay-off politicians to pass laws so the regular folk cannot file lawsuits against these companies. Disgusting. Why on God’s green earth would you ever trust these people?

Who cares about health? All that matters is higher yields, weather resistance, and increased shelf live? The WEF told me it’s good so it must be true! Per usual, it’s always about money and the bottom line, and enriching themselves at the expense of others, and then lying to themselves when there are expected repercussions for their heinous acts.

1 Timothy 6:9 But they that will be rich fall into temptation and a snare, and into many foolish and hurtful lusts, which drown men in destruction and perdition. [10] For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.

There is NOTHING wrong with the plants and animals God gave us! Psalm 24:1 “The earth is the LORD'S, and the fulness thereof; the world, and they that dwell therein.” It is wicked mankind that has wrought such corruption. Ecclesiastes 7:29 “Lo, this only have I found, that God hath made man upright; but they have sought out many inventions.”

I would also like to point out and ask as to how this fits in with RFK’s Make America Healthy Again. We just saw President Trump and Congress pass laws that claim to prevent the creation of a CBDC; that’s the bait: the switch comes when he then ushers in stablecoins that are managed by corporations operating as “banks,” working in tandem with the Treasury and the Federal Reserve.

So consider this with MAHA: we have seen RFK Jr. openly redefine MAHA as “Make American Biotech Advance” (MABA). Well, Terrana Biosciences is 100% biotech if I ever saw one.

And we know what RFK has said about glyphosate and its many dangers. We also recall that the MAHA Report talked about making farmers the center of this shift in America. The problem is that it is too broad. All farmers?

In my video (see above), I highlighted remarks from Ag Secretary Brooke Rollins, who insinuated after her confirmation that big-ag would continue unmolested and would even help to deregulate the sector, something that Trump did during his first administration.

“I am working with Secretary Bobby Kennedy as we speak on efforts to make America healthy again, but I am certain that we will do so in a way that does not compromise you and your farms and your farming practices. “We’re going to carefully review every regulation instituted over the last four years and remove all those that stifle your production. “Rest assured that this administration will never rest until we get government off the back of all of our great innovators and entrepreneurs… Under the Biden administration, American ranchers and farmers face many harmful regulations, particularly from the EPA, which has severely limited access to critical crop protection tools that help increase yields, use fewer inputs, and implement conservation practices. “I’ll be working with my good friend and one time policy partner, Lee Zeldin at the EPA to unleash prosperity in rural America through a massive deregulation project.”

In other words, more of the same.

I bring all of this up with the USDA and RFK because how much do you want to bet that Kennedy and all of these departments in the government will eventually support and potentially even subsidize Terrana Biosciences? We will have to pay attention to this because I have a bad feeling about this…

So, what do we do? Well, warn those who still have ears to hear and eyes to see. We know the average person doesn’t have the slightest idea about what is going on about anything important, and the typical American will probably support this new technology; but we nevertheless need to spread the word. Furthermore, we must support local, organic, regenerative farmers and not corporate ag and supermarkets as much as we can.

Artificial famine will be ushered in and polluted foods are only going to persist, so we do the best that we can, and prayerfully seek the Lord and trust him that he will provide for us in times of distress.

Psalm 37:1 A Psalm of David. Fret not thyself because of evildoers, neither be thou envious against the workers of iniquity. [2] For they shall soon be cut down like the grass, and wither as the green herb. [3] Trust in the LORD, and do good; so shalt thou dwell in the land, and verily thou shalt be fed. [4] Delight thyself also in the LORD; and he shall give thee the desires of thine heart. [5] Commit thy way unto the LORD; trust also in him; and he shall bring it to pass. [6] And he shall bring forth thy righteousness as the light, and thy judgment as the noonday. [7] Rest in the LORD, and wait patiently for him: fret not thyself because of him who prospereth in his way, because of the man who bringeth wicked devices to pass.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

