It’s not just Western nations and institutions embracing ze bugs: Russia is likewise. Russian state-media TASS recently published a report highlighting university scientists who concocted a new bread recipe that contains crickets, algae and mushrooms. The university won an award for the “Priority 2030 program" in Russia.

Translated from Russian to English, TASS reported:

Scientists at South Ural State University ( SUSU ) have developed and baked new varieties of bread, which include flour from crickets, as well as flour from a mixture of mushrooms and algae. Due to these additives, bread contains up to six times more protein and other substances useful to humans, said TASS, Doctor of Technical Sciences, Institute of Sports, Tourism and Services, SUSU Abdulali Toshev.

"Together with graduate student Maxim Pashnin, they conducted research, as a result of which they developed flour products enriched with non-traditional protein materials. Acheta domesticus crickets were added to ordinary wheat flour, and flour from a mixture of algae and mushrooms was added to other varieties of bread. We have developed a special table of the optimal recipe for products with such additives - wheat bread, seedlings, cookies, crackers, biscuits, pasta," the agency’s interlocutor said.

He explained that even a small addition of such elements to ordinary wheat flour enriches food with micronutrients, improves taste and other qualities. For example, Acheta domesticus bundle flour contains approximately 60% protein, while wheat - about 10%. In such flour, the solubility index is almost three times higher, the emulsifying activity is 55.2% compared to 12.3% in ordinary flour, and the foaming ability is 67.4% compared to 16.8% in wheat flour.

"Another example is a mixture of flour from algae and mushrooms. Arthrospirulina's biomassa platensis and the mycelium of the Pleurotus ostreatus hanger show a high water and fat binding ability ( up to 280% and 220% respectively ), which exceeds the same wheat flour by 4-6 times", - added the scientist.

According to him, flour products with similar additives retain their usual taste if scientific recommendations are followed. It was possible to establish that the optimal technological and organoleptic ( taste and smell ) qualities are products with the addition of 5-15% flour from crickets, 2-6% of spirulina biomass, 10-20% of cherry mycelium powder.

South Ural State University, in accordance with the strategy of scientific and technological development of the Russian Federation, is focused on the development of large scientific interdisciplinary projects in the field of digital industry, materials science and ecology. In the Year of Science and Technology, SUSU won the competition for the Priority 2030 program". The university acts as the regional project office of the Ural Interregional Scientific and Educational Center of the world level.

This same college has been urging a transition away from eating meat. In a 2023 blog post on SUSU’s website, for example, the school wrote: “Flies in the Stomach: Will Russians Have to Eat Products Made from Larvae?”

The author wrote: (excerpts):

"Meat" grown in vitro from animal stem cells, artificially created "chicken" eggs, granules and puree from black soldier fly larvae, cricket flour − no, these are not the fantasies of dystopian authors, today this is our possible gastronomic reality.

The downward trend in global livestock numbers remains unchanged; European countries such as Norway, the Czech Republic and Germany are fully committed to closing all their livestock farms. Feeding and maintaining animals is quite expensive, especially when compared with the simplicity, cheapness and environmental friendliness of breeding worms and arthropods, which can then be processed into food.

The food trends sweeping Europe are already overtaking Russia. For example, in Chelyabinsk, scientists from the Agroengineering University obtained a patent for the production of vermicompost using the black soldier fly; it is also planned to prepare food products and animal feed from its waste products. In the near future, local domestic producers plan to produce and add high-protein cricket flour to bread, pasta, cookies and candies (such fortified products will be labelled). Nutritionists and dieticians claim that flour from these orthoptera is superior in protein content to beef, pork, poultry and fish, and contains a lot of iron and amino acids necessary for muscle growth.

However, to maintain the quality of traditional products, it is necessary to control changes in the properties of food raw materials. In the context of global warming, for example, arises an issue of breeding new types of grain crops that will be resistant to lodging during prolonged rains and resistant to the effects of dangerous types of mould.

"In order for our country not to lose these resources, it is necessary to develop new technologies for the effective use of food raw materials of different quality," says Doctor of Sciences (Engineering) Irina Potoroko. "Of course, it is possible to use various food additives from alternative types of raw materials. But I would really like to preserve the authenticity of those food products that have been known in Russia since ancient times and have their own history and are so familiar to consumers!"

Needless to say, these ambitions are aligned with that of the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); of which, according to the UN, seeks to “reduce global production, driven by lower consumption, of livestock-based protein (meat and milk) by 10, 25 and 50%” by 2050.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Lest you think that Russia, BRICS, and the “Global South” are not apart of this new world order, this Great Reset, this 4th Industrial Revolution - the same plans posited by the World Economic Forum (WEF), the UN, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the Vatican, etc. - you would be wrong. They are just as active participants in this as the U.S., Europe and others in the Westernized world. The plan to get the masses to stop eating meat and eating the bugs is alive and well.

1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; [2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; [3] Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth.

It’s truly amazing what we’ve seen in society around the world. Everyone it seems has forgotten about what was just unleashed in 2020; what was done to people, what they tolerated and suffered, economies deliberately destroyed and untold millions forced into penury, and how governments all around the world all complied and went along with the plan.

Remember this?

That changed in 2022 with the launch of the Russia-Ukraine war, a war that continues to drag on and on with no end in sight; “In accordance to the principles of Doublethink, it does not matter if the war is not real, or when it is, that victory is not possible. The war is not meant to be won. It is meant to be continuous” - from the “1984 movie adaptation.

I have talked about this before - and I am going to start talking about this more in future reports - but this clear shift in the world to a new multipolar world order is a pysop. There are a lot of multipolarity apologists online who keep going on about all the sins of the United States (which are indeed fair criticisms, I certainly defend my abomination of a nation), but let’s stop acting like BRICS nations are some innocent little countries, fledgling utopias that cannot break forth from their cocoons because the ‘evil capitalists in America are stymieing their progress.’

Last year, I reported on remarks that came out of the first BRICS meeting (not the big one in October, the one in June). The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs published a list of things discussed and declaredly agreed upon by all member states, of which included support for addressing “climate change” and staying the course in achieving the UN’s SDGs. They wrote:

“The Ministers reiterated that the objectives and provisions of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and its Paris Agreement, including its principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities (CBDR-RC), in the light of different national circumstances, must be honoured. The Ministers called on all parties to fully implement the Convention and the Agreement. […] They stressed the need to set up an ambitious New Collective Quantified goal on climate finance prior to 2025, as per the needs and priorities of developing countries.”

Moreover, “The Ministers stressed the importance of country ownership through just transitions pathways of the transition and transformation responding to climate change challenges and contributing to global effort to tackle climate change […].”

They added that their new New Development Bank should to help achieve “the [Sustainable Development Goals] SDGs and further improve efficiency and effectiveness to fulfil its mandate.”

Financially speaking, BRICS ministers want a reformed International Monetary Fund (IMF). “They supported a robust Global Financial Safety Net with a strong quota-based and adequately resourced International Monetary Fund (IMF) at its centre. They called on continuing the process of IMF governance reform including creating a new quota formula reflecting the economic size of its membership during the overall review of quotas.”

Furthermore, Edward Slavsquat has a great page on Substack that highlights just how much BRICS is fully aligned with the same globalist goals as the West. He wrote a great post last year following the BRICS summit in October where the member nations openly declared their support for “global governance” and “the central role of the United Nations in the international system;” “Agenda 2030” (You’ll Own Nothing and Be Happy); fighting climate change, pledges to fulfil the SDGs; support of carbon markets and taxes; pandemic treaty; digital IDs and 5G; the IMF as the center for global finance; and so on.

Edward pointed out:

Let’s play a quick game. Which of these two statements is from BRICS’ Kazan Declaration?

Statement A: “We reaffirm our support for the rules-based, open, transparent, fair, predictable, inclusive, equitable, non-discriminatory, consensus-based multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) at its core, with special and differential treatment (S&DT) for developing countries, including Least Developed Countries and reject the unilateral trade restrictive measures that are inconsistent with WTO rules.”

Statement B: “We express our support for actions aimed at reaffirming that a rules-based, non-discriminatory, fair, open, inclusive, equitable, sustainable and transparent multilateral trading system, with WTO at its core, is indispensable; [we support] policies that enable trade and investment to serve as an engine of growth and prosperity for all … Fostering a favourable trade and investment environment for all.”

Answer: Statement A is from BRICS’ Multipolar Sustainable Agenda 2030 Freedom Vision Declaration. Statement B is from the Second G20 Foreign Ministers’ Call to Action on Global Governance Reform, published exactly one month ago on September 25, 2024, and available on the website of the US State Department.

Definitely give his article a read.

The point is, do not fall for this Hegelian Dialectic ploy. There are a lot of bad actors online - 2 Timothy 3:13: “But evil men and seducers shall wax worse and worse, deceiving, and being deceived” - and the question is, who is the deceived and who is the deceiver?

1 Corinthians 15:33 Be not deceived: evil communications corrupt good manners.

All these wars with Russia, China, Iran, all of that is killing time (literally!) as to set up the new multipolar system, with a new financial system; digital IDs, CBDCs and tokenized assets of everything, carbon taxes, and the internet of things. And Trump, as the Orange Herring, as I call him, is crashing and burning on purpose to drive this country into the ground, while the “patriots” accept more despotism and more statism wrapped in stars and stripes carrying a cross.

