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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
43m

Wondering how much Trump and family will get paid??

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Bassehound's avatar
Bassehound
18mEdited

“Atrazine is primarily used on corn but not to feed people. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that ethanol production accounts for nearly 45% of total corn use.“

Awesome, now that Disaster Don has increased ethanol blend to 15% for year round use the peasants will get to breathe in even more poison. Go Don, go!

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