The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gas Axe's avatar
Gas Axe
3h

Actions speak louder than a man's words.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rugnarldo's avatar
Rugnarldo
2h

TRUMP AND EVERY SINGLE POLITICIAN NOW EXPOSED AS DEEP STATE TERRORISTS.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture