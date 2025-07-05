After hinting last month that he was going to grant exemptions from deportation, President Donald Trump announced yesterday a complete reversal of his calls for mass-deportations of illegal aliens inside the country, and instead will give many of them amnesty for those working in the agricultural and hospitality sectors. But the President went even further and suggested that those wanting full-blown deportation by the tens of millions are “serious radical right people.”

Last month, Trump first revealed on Truth Social that he was looking into providing protections for undocumented workers, claiming farmers and those in the hospitality sector are being greatly affected by his mass-deportation policies.

Trump further clarified his comments during a bill signing ceremony and Q&A. Near the end of the Q&A, Peter Doocey from Fox News asked the President, “What made you change your mind about targeting in California farmers and people in the hotel and leisure business?”

Trump replied:

“Well we're not targeting, in fact, if you look today, I put out a statement today about farmers. Our farmers are being hurt badly by, you know, they have very good workers, they've worked for them for 20 years. They're not citizens but they've turned out to be, you know, great, and we're gonna have to do something about that. “We can't take farmers and take all their people and send them back because they don't have maybe what they're supposed to have, maybe not, and you know what's going to happen, and what is happening, they get rid of some of the people cuz, you know, you go into a farm and you look and people - they've been there for 20, 25 years, and they've worked great, and the owner of the farm loves them and everything else, and then you're supposed to throw them out? And you know what happens? They end up hiring the people, the criminals, that have come in, the murderers from prisons and everything else. “So we're going to have an order on that pretty soon. I think we can't do that to our farmers, and leisure too, hotels, we're gonna have to use a lot of common sense.”

He further reiterated that changes were coming last week, saying, “I’m never going to do anything to hurt our farmers.”

“At the same time, we had to get the criminals out of our country, and we’re looking at doing something In the case of good reputable farmers, they can take responsibility for the people that they hire and let them have responsibility because we can’t put the farms out of business and at the same time we don’t want to hurt people that aren’t criminals,” he added. […] “But I never want to hurt our farmers. Our farmers are great people. They keep us happy and healthy and fat.”

Then on July 2nd, at a rally in Iowa, Trump made it very clear where he now currently stands on mass-deportations, and revealed to the audience that he and those in his administration are working to provide amnesty for these undocumented workers - something that angered and confused Trump supporters online.

Trump was joined by several other members of his cabinet, including Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins, whom Trump credited the idea to.

Trump told the crowd:

“We don't want bad for them, but look, we have a country to run and we want to have them come in and we want to have them help our farmers. “You know, you probably saw I got myself into a little trouble because I said, I don't want to take people away from the farmers and we're going to do something. I think that's going to be good cuz we want all the criminals out. Everybody agrees. And we're finding the criminals, the murderers, the drug deals. We're getting them the hell out of here. “But the farmers, some of the farmers, many of you sitting right here - I have four friends right in the fifth row. But some of the farmers, you know, they've had people working for them for years. And we're going to do something. We're working with [DHS Secretary] Kristi [Noem] and we're going to do something, we're going to sort of put the farmers in charge. “[…] If a farmer has been with one of these people that work so hard, they bend over all day. We don't have too many people can do that, but they work very hard and they know them very well. “And some of the farmers are literally just, you know, they cry when they see this happen. If a farmer is willing to vouch for these people in some way, Kristi, I think we're gonna have to just say that's going to be good, right? “You know, we're gonna be we're gonna be good with it because we don't want to do it where we take all of the workers off the farms. We want the farms to do great like they're doing right now. So, Kristi Noem has done a fantastic job and Tom Homan. “We’re working on legislation right now. Susie, right? We’re working on legislation right now where farmers— look they know better. They work with them for years. You had cases where, not here, but just even over the years, where people have worked for a farm, on a farm, for 14, 15 years, and they get thrown out pretty viciously, and we can’t do it. We’ve got to work with the farmers and people that have hotels and leisure properties too. “We’re going to work with them, and we’re going to work very strong and smart, and we’re going to put you in charge. We’re going to make you responsible. And I think that that’s going to make a lot of people happy. Now, serious, radical right people, who I also happen to like a lot, they may not be quite as happy, but they’ll understand. Wont they? Do you think so? Madam Secretary, look at you with a white hat on. Do you think they’ll understand that? You’re the one that brought this whole situation up.”

The Gateway Pundit, a typically Trump-friendly outlet, was shocked and disappointed in Trump’s comments. The publication noted that the administration has already drastically scaled back its deportation plans.

Meriwether Farms, a regenerative farm in Wyoming that supports the “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) movement, called Trump’s comments a “betrayal to the farmers and ranchers who do it the right way.” “It’s the big guys who break the law! That’s who Brooke works for, the big guys!” they added, slamming Brooke Rollins for prioritizing corporate farmers over American small businesses.

Others shared their discontent online as well.

The White House has already lowered deportation estimates to at least 3,000 illegals each day, amounting to roughly 1.1 million aliens per year. This is not even close to the 20+ million who invaded our country under the Biden administration.

The Trump Administration needs to deport more than 10,000 illegals per day to fulfill the mandate given by the American people on November 5, 2024.

Exempting illegal alien restaurant, hotel, and farm workers from deportation wouldn’t help. It would only encourage illegals to get a job in this sector to continue breaking our laws.

[…] However, as The Gateway Pundit reported, deportations of illegal aliens, even the so-called “noncriminals,” are working for American workers. After a major ICE raid at Glenn Valley Foods in Omaha, Nebraska, every seat in the plant’s waiting area was filled with prospective new hires, just 48 hours after federal agents cleared out the illegals, none of whom were “violent offenders.”

It is also unclear why the President wants to allow employers to break federal law. 8 U.S.C. § 1324 “makes it unlawful for any person or other entity to hire, recruit, or refer for a fee, for employment in the United States an alien knowing the alien is an unauthorized alien.”

EDIT: After Trump gave his speech, the next day Rollins clarified that she and others in the administration are working on an updated H-2A streamline visa, the current system that allows seasonal workers in. She says they are going to make it “cheaper, more efficient, and more effective for those farmers.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Lamentations 5:2 Our inheritance is turned to strangers, our houses to aliens. [4] We have drunken our water for money; our wood is sold unto us. [8] Servants have ruled over us: there is none that doth deliver us out of their hand.

Talk about an absolute slap in the face and betrayal, and on the eve of Independence Day no less. I am sure there will still be plenty of the MAGA folks repeating, “Promises made, promises kept!”

Surprise, surprise, the Orange Herring himself never ceases to let us down!

As I said back in June when Trump first hinted at this new plan:

Followers of my work know that I have said - something that I am not happy about - that I warned that Trump was likely not going to follow through with his calls for deportation, and doing so would leave a glut in workers and cheap labor. Instead, now he is insinuating he might give them more subsidies and workarounds, which will lead to even more illegals saturating these fields and other jobs that take away paying jobs from homeborn, legal citizens. As we know, big corporations and these industries are not about to hire Americans and pay them a more fair wage; hence, why they outsourced our jobs overseas and then expect us to pay 3, 4, 5 exponents higher for those same cheap goods, and why these farms (many of which are owned and subsidized by foreign capital) hire cheap labor and illegals, and were brought in so corporate Americans did not have to bother with those ‘undesirable’ jobs. Trump’s and Musk’s reversal on H-1B visas in December revealed that there was no interest in stopping the flow and exploitation of migrants into this country.

Moreover, in a recent video I published discussing how the MAHA movement is now dead, I highlighted remarks from Ag Secretary Brooke Rollins who insinuated after her confirmation that big-ag would continue unmolested and would even help to deregulate the sector, something that Trump did during his first administration.

“I am working with Secretary Bobby Kennedy as we speak on efforts to make America healthy again, but I am certain that we will do so in a way that does not compromise you and your farms and your farming practices. “We’re going to carefully review every regulation instituted over the last four years and remove all those that stifle your production. “Rest assured that this administration will never rest until we get government off the back of all of our great innovators and entrepreneurs… Under the Biden administration, American ranchers and farmers face many harmful regulations, particularly from the EPA, which has severely limited access to critical crop protection tools that help increase yields, use fewer inputs, and implement conservation practices. “I’ll be working with my good friend and one time policy partner, Lee Zeldin at the EPA to unleash prosperity in rural America through a massive deregulation project.”

This was also hinted at in the MAHA Report which very broadly described making American farmers the center of the movement. But as other commentors and myself point out, that term is too vague and wide, as large-scale and conventional farming have seriously contributed to the food crisis in this country. Now we know…

So, once again, we have another major campaign promise that has borne itself out to be a lie.

Jeremiah 2:14 Is Israel [America] a servant? is he a homeborn slave? why is he spoiled?

Let’s keep it real: we are homeborn slaves. The system we have now of usury upon usury on steroids far exceeds the plantation system of old that everyone has been conditioned to hate so much, unable to see that they are, in many cases, far worse off than the hired servants of ages ago; while Americans were trained to despise the traditional family home and values, join the rat race so you can become an obedient worker, a passive consumer, not a critical thinker and creator, chasing after vanity and cheap dopamine while burying yourself in irreparable debt.

Deuteronomy 28:43 The stranger that is within thee shall get up above thee very high; and thou shalt come down very low. [44] He shall lend to thee, and thou shalt not lend to him: he shall be the head, and thou shalt be the tail.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

