Just days after the Pentagon announced it was ending armaments to Ukraine, President Donald Trump announced yesterday that the U.S. will be sending more weapons to the embattled country, as Russia is increasing mobilization deeper inside Ukraine.

A week ago, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly told CBS News that the decision to halt weapons supplies to Ukraine “was made to put America's interests first following" a Department of Defense (DoD) "review of our nation's military support and assistance to other countries across the globe."

Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell also stated during a press briefing:

“We can’t give weapons to everybody all around the world. We have to look out for Americans and defending our homeland and our troops around the world.”

Other U.S. officials were singing the same song.

Now the Trump administration has pivoted again and will begin rearming Ukraine. The DoD is now saying this is part of the “America First” initiative. Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said in a brief memo yesterday:

“At President Trump's direction, the Department of Defense is sending additional defensive weapons to Ukraine to ensure the Ukrainians can defend themselves while we work to secure a lasting peace and ensure the killing stops. Our framework for POTUS to evaluate military shipments across the globe remains in effect and is integral to our America First defense priorities.”

President Trump also directly addressed this latest move during another meeting with Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu and how this was a necessary move to take, and that he is not happy with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I'm not happy with President Putin at all. […] I'm stopping wars. I'm stopping wars. And I hate to see people killed. “We're going to send some more weapons. We have to. They have to be able to defend themselves. They're getting hit very hard now. They're getting hit very hard. We're going to have to send more weapons. Defensive weapons primarily. But they're getting hit very, very hard. So many people are dying in that mess.”

This comes at a time also when reports of dwindling American stockpiles of weaponry.

The Associated Press reported last week:

Adm. Samuel Paparo, head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, has previously warned that the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East were putting pressure on his stockpile levels.

“Everybody’s worried — and the thing is, they have a reason to be worried,” said Mackenzie Eaglen, a senior defense fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. “Air defense is a key capability of the most concern.”

For example, despite an influx of investment since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the rate of production for Patriot missiles — one of the military’s most important air defenses for its bases overseas — has increased to just 48 per month. That is compared to 21 per month prior to the invasion.

While the total number of Patriot munitions the U.S. has is unknown, the number of entire Patriot missile defense systems is in such limited supply that providing one to a new location often means taking it from somewhere else.

The War Zone also wrote in an analysis last week:

[…] American weapons stockpiles are under extreme pressure. Chronically underestimating stockpile requirements, very limited production capacity that is challenging to rapidly expand, and the unique nature of many of the components that go into advanced weapons means that restocking America’s munitions dumps will take time. Clearly the depletion rate is vastly outstripping even a growing production rate for many of these weapons as large investments have been poured into expanding the industrial base. Having transferred many legacy systems that had been held in reserve means that there is no fallback should more advanced munitions inventories run dry in a sustained conflict, and especially one of large scale.

Even as the U.S. continued to send weapons to Ukraine and the Middle East under President Joe Biden in the final weeks of his administration, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan conceded that the country’s stockpiles were getting too low.

“In a matter of eight weeks of war in 2022, Ukraine burned through a year’s worth of U.S. 155mm artillery production. In those early months in the daily meetings, we reviewed Ukraine’s run rate in excruciating detail. We confronted a startling reality: the American ‘Arsenal of Democracy’ was fundamentally underequipped for the task at hand.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Donald Trump, the self-branded “peacemaker” - who claimed he would end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours - is now sending more weapons to Ukraine, and we are to believe now that this is “America First” when just one week ago these same clowns were saying our drawdown was also “America First.”

We’ve already seen this taciturn hypocrisy a few times this year, this scripted love-hate, love-hate, love-hate girly-boy high school drama. One minute Zelensky bad, Putin good, next minute Zelensky good, Putin bad. It would be laughable if people were not dying at the gross rate that they have been, but that’s where we are at.

“We have to,” he says. Well, he is not wrong. Trump actually told the truth here. His handlers told him he must. Trump is Puppet-in-Chief: he is directed by the powers that be to continue the killing, to continue the racketeering, to continue the self-implosion, to continue funding the coffers of the central banks and military industrial complex, to continue to obey his Jesuit and Zionist masters.

You don’t pass a $1 trillion military budget unless you don’t intend on spending that money… It’s interesting too because when Trump first announced that was when Bibi came to make sure his golden doodle kept the house in check while he was gone. Lo and behold, Bibi is back in town and Trump now says “we have to” to keep this war going…

Mark 13:7 And when ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars, be ye not troubled: for such things must needs be; but the end shall not be yet. [8] For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be earthquakes in divers places, and there shall be famines and troubles: these are the beginnings of sorrows.

