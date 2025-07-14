The following report was first published on January 17th, 2024, on winepressnews.com.

A guest panelist at this week’s World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, made the claim that animal husbandry and fishing is on par with murder and genocide, calling it “ecocide,” and is actively working to see these practices criminalized.

Jojo Mehta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Stop Ecocide International, made these comments on Tuesday, January 16th, during a discussion called “Where Nature Meets Conflict.” The WEF wrote in a description for the chat: “Nature and climate crises impact food and water security, fuelling displacement and humanitarian emergencies and exacerbating risks to global peace and stability. How do we integrate the nature-security nexus into decisions and investment mandates to better respond to the needs of communities that are most vulnerable and most affected?”

During the lecture, Mehta was asked what the emerging concept known as “ecocide” is, and how this needs to be factored in in long term policymaking. According to the Stop Ecocide International website, ecocide is defined as,

A word to describe what is happening to our planet; the mass damage and destruction of the natural living world. It literally means “killing one’s home”. And right now, in most of the world, no-one is held responsible.

The organization adds, “It’s time to change the rules. It’s time to protect our home. We are working, together with a growing global network of lawyers, diplomats, and across all sectors of civil society, towards making ecocide an international crime.”

So, when asked how she would like to see this get more recognized and implemented, Mehta stated:

“Legally speaking, [… our] aim is to have this recognized legally as a serious crime, because one of the issues that pervades all of this discussion is that we have a culturally, very ingrained habit of not taking damage to nature as seriously as we take to people and property. “I mean, you know, if you’re campaigning for human rights, at least you know mass murder, torture, all of these things are serious crimes. But there’s no equivalent in the environmental space. “[…] With ecocide, what we see is actually what people are trying to do, what businesses are trying to do, is make money, is farm, is fish, is do all of these things that are producing energy and so on. But what’s missing is the awareness and the conscience around the side effects around the collateral damage that happens with that. “And so putting an outer boundary, a safety rail parameter in place that simply says, whatever you do it should not create this level of severity, severe long term and widespread harm. It actually starts to then steer decision making, steer business projects, […]. “With ecocide, it’s really straight forward kind of intervention at the legal level, that could start to steer everything in a healthy direction.

In 2010 the German automotive company Audi aired a commercial during the Super Bowl that joked about the “green police” arresting and raiding people’s homes for committing a climate-related crime.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Yup, definitely devils. Only something so twisted and perverted could come up with this reasoning. But we should expect nothing less at Davos. So, apparently, farming and fishing – something that has gone on since the dawn of man – is now considered genocide to the earth. These are the sickos telling us how our lives are going to be run; and if it is not blatantly obvious at this point that these sick, twisted people ultimately want to reduce the population, then I don’t know what else to tell you.

Proverbs 28:19 He that tilleth his land shall have plenty of bread: but he that followeth after vain persons shall have poverty enough.

Remember: commandments 1 and 10 on the since-destroyed Georgia Guidestones said, “Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature” and “Be not a cancer on the earth – leave room for nature – leave room for nature.”

1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; [2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; [3] Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth.

UPDATE: I also wanted to bring this up because after the recent BRICS summit and their Rio de Janeiro Declaration, and the Kazan Declaration in Russia last year, they both declare openly that BRICS+ members are totally in favor of working to achieve the Paris Climate Accord, fighting climate change, implementing carbon taxes and expanding carbon markets, and having the United Nations as the center of global governance, and pushing for Agenda 2030.

BRICS is simply a globalist reformation, Globalization 2.0., by sectioning off the world into power blocks and unions that still work unilaterally together in a one world government scenario; and the fake climate garbage is how they are doing it. Both and Western and Eastern leaders and media are being deceptive about what multipolarity is. What is touted as a righteous and organic response to a failing American empire is more systematic than most people realize.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE