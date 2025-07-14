The WinePress News

RE Nichols
7hEdited

I remember reading a book about ancient Greece many years ago. There was speculation that before the era of city states where the myths became cultural glue they worshipped Gaiah as the primary deity. This pagan goddess loved human blood, so they would spill it out on the ground for her to drink in the hopes that she would bless them.

This "We must sacrifice living like human beings always have to save Mother Earth" reminds me of that. People probably can't read between the lines, but wanting to abolish animal husbandry/farming will spell death for hundreds of millions. Not pro ecosystem as those landfills overflowing with their nonbiodegradable facemasks can attest. Anti human is what they really are.

May the one true God Who made heaven and earth look upon their wickedness and hold them accountable.

R R
7h

“Be not a cancer on the earth – leave room for nature – leave room for nature,” the Georgia Guidestones once said.

This is contrary to what God Said:

Genesis 1:26 And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth.

The Earth and all that is in it was MADE FOR MAN, not for the animals.

I knew fishing would be attacked next.....

Why? Because it is a source of meat.

Christ wasn't against it as He Created EVERYTHING!

Luke 24:41-42 And while they yet believed not for joy, and wondered, he said unto them, Have ye here any meat? And they gave him a piece of a broiled fish, and of an honeycomb.

It wasn't Bill Gates Monstrosity Mystery Meat.

This is another way of keeping mankind from sustaining themselves.

They are going to find out that when those last 7 Vials are released nothing on the face of the planet will survive, most of nature will be devastated!

I am so glad we are leaving soon, by reading their intentions we are seeing the VERY HELL THEY INTEND TO UNFOLD ON MANKIND.....

While they dine on Caviar, Wine, Lobster, and every delicacy one can think of. May they choke on it. Hope they know the Heimlich maneuver!

