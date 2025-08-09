As tensions continue to grow by the day between the United States and NATO versus Russia, China, Iran and the BRICS aligned nations, the specter of World War III grows along with it. Last year, in the run-up to the 2024 Presidential election, tech giant and defense contractor Palantir CEO Alex Karp said that he thinks it is “very likely” the U.S. will be involved in a three-pronged war with Russia, China and Iran.

Karp admitted this in an interview with the New York Times in August of last year. The paper reported:

He thinks the United States is “very likely” to end up in a three-front war with China, Russia and Iran. So, he argues, we have to keep going full-tilt on autonomous weapons systems, because our adversaries will — and they don’t have the same moral considerations that we do. “I think we’re in an age when nuclear deterrent is actually less effective because the West is very unlikely to use anything like a nuclear bomb, whereas our adversaries might,” he said. “Where you have technological parity but moral disparity, the actual disparity is much greater than people think.” “In fact,” he added, “given that we don’t have parity technologically but we don’t have parity morally, they have a huge advantage.” Mr. Karp said that we are “very close” to terminator robots and at the threshold of “somewhat autonomous drones and devices like this being the most important instruments of war. You already see this in Ukraine.” […] “Are we tough enough to scare our adversaries so we don’t go to war? Do the Chinese, Russians and Persians think we’re strong? The president needs to tell them if you cross these lines, this is what we’re going to do, and you have to then enforce it.” […] He said he would support class-based affirmative action and declared himself “pro draft.” “I think part of the reason we have a massive cleavage in our culture is, at the end of the day, by and large, only people who are middle- and working-class do all the fighting,” he said.

SEE: Ukraine Is Currently Testing Autonomous Drones And ‘Killer Robots’ To Neutralize Targets In New Era Of Dystopian Warfare

Karp is a bit of an enigma to some when it comes to his relationship with President Donald Trump and the company, since Karp is a socialist and progressive and voted for Biden in 2020 and backed VP Kamala Harris. At the same time, he has distanced himself politically from Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel, who is the polar opposite politically and a huge supporter of Trump.

Earlier this year, Trump came under heavy criticism when the New York Times revealed his administration contracted Palantir to collect all of Americans’ private and unique data to build a master database, building off of previous executive orders Trump signed that deregulates data sharing among federal agencies.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

There is plenty of great research and reporting out there about Palantir and Peter Thiel, better research than I could ever provide. This video by Moon is a good, succinct video on how dystopian this company is, something worse than anything George Orwell penned down.

When you have the Palantir CEO coming out and saying he thinks the U.S. is going to go to war with Russia, China and Iran, he’s really saying we will, it’s a lock. I mean, we’re basically already at war with Russia: all Trump would have to do is seriously stop giving weapons and intelligence to Ukraine, order a systematic withdrawal, and let Europe deal with it; and since Europe can’t, as NATO is very dependent on the U.S., the war would eventually have to come to an end. But the U.S. is not and will not be. VP JD Vance, who is a literal puppet and plant of Palantir, has already said that the war in Ukraine “will not end anytime soon.” He was telling the truth this time.

But I think we understand that the illusion that we are only aiding Ukraine will cease eventually and that the war will ramp-up as Russia presses deeper into Ukraine.

Trump and Israel already got the ball rolling with Iran. We know that Iran has been a super important target for America and Israel for decades, salivating at the opportunity to topple their government, send it into chaos, and supplant a pro-Israeli and pro-American plant. But unlike the other Middle Eastern nations the U.S. has gutted and uprooted over the last number of decades, Iran is going to be more difficult, as Israel’s latest skirmish with them proved that Iran is much more powerful than I think the leaders in Israel realized, as their own defenses were shown to not be impregnable as they touted them to be. But there is no question that war WILL restart over there in short order. This latest “cease fire” is just a short break before it ignites again; especially now that Israel is moving to fully occupy Gaza, which will most likely require U.S. boots on the ground to pull-off that operation - an operation that is going to take a lot of time, money and lives…

As for China, we know their handlers have been ginning up for this war too; we’ve covered this a number of times. The propaganda is so obvious (to those not listening to the neocons and legacy media and controlled-op podcasts) that China is not a threat to us at all, nor does it have an imperialist history as implied by the neocons and warmongers. This trade war is only the beginning. We know that the seeds have been planted for a staged war in Taiwan for which the U.S. - though taciturn and two-faced in its messaging, from the Biden and Trump administrations - will pretend to stand for Taiwan and send them weapons when China gets the nod from its handlers to occupy Taiwan.

If Palantir CEO Alex Karp is saying we’re going to have a three-pronged war with Russia, China and Iran, we ought to believe him: they are one of the groups supplying the technology after all.

Mark 13:7 And when ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars, be ye not troubled: for such things must needs be; but the end shall not be yet. [8] For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be earthquakes in divers places, and there shall be famines and troubles: these are the beginnings of sorrows.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE