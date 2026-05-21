If you have followed my work over the years, you may have seen me use a phrase I came up with: Liars love being lied to.

It’s a simple yet profound statement that, when you get right down to it, people who constantly get fooled, tricked, and so naively and ignorantly get lied to all the time are because they themselves are liars. If one is a liar at heart, as they spread their own lies, they too get lied to.

We need to get down to brass tacks and tell it the way it is. It’s not just because people are stupid, though there are many that genuinely are foolish, drugged-up and malnourished — We live in a lying society, a society full of liars; people who can’t stop lying to themselves, to each other, and their God; they are entertained by lies and fables, they pay good money to watch scripted sports and scripted “reality” programming; they sit in pews and auditoriums to be lied to, they vote for politicians to be knowingly lied to; they delight in lies, they surround themselves in lies, their whole lives are a lie.

Liars love being lied to.

This basic proverbial statement is not something I came up with on my own; it is derived entirely from scripture. In this short study I am going to discuss this idea of lying and why people are constantly and so easily deceived.

The first verse really sums it up nicely and succinctly:

Proverbs 17:4 A wicked doer giveth heed to false lips; and a liar giveth ear to a naughty tongue.

The proverb is clear, direct, and unambiguous in its meaning, and should be committed to memory. It gets right down to the heart of the matter. “The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it?” (Jeremiah 17:9).

There is a saying out there that says, You can’t con a sucker unless he is crooked. There is a lot of truth to that, and that is what our proverb is saying. Liars are attracted to other liars; cons, thieves and cheats all have some sort of an affinity for each other.

We see this in the case of idol-making and idolatry, and setting up idols in your heart, whatever sort of idol that may be, as it aligns with our proverb:

Proverbs 17:16 Wherefore is there a price in the hand of a fool to get wisdom, seeing he hath no heart to it? Isaiah 44:20 He feedeth on ashes: a deceived heart hath turned him aside, that he cannot deliver his soul, nor say, Is there not a lie in my right hand? Ezekiel 14:3 Son of man, these men have set up their idols in their heart, and put the stumblingblock of their iniquity before their face: should I be inquired of at all by them? [4] Therefore speak unto them, and say unto them, Thus saith the Lord GOD; Every man of the house of Israel that setteth up his idols in his heart, and putteth the stumblingblock of his iniquity before his face, and cometh to the prophet; I the LORD will answer him that cometh according to the multitude of his idols; [5] That I may take the house of Israel in their own heart, because they are all estranged from me through their idols.

In Proverbs 17:4, the word ‘naughty’ is not as common as it used to be, but it means (depending on the context) mischievousness, perverseness, or nonsense. It’s why people, politicians, pastors, programs, prognosticators, propagandists spew total nonsense and lies, and people fall for it, willingly; and the reason for that is because they have taken up idols in their hearts so that they can be and want to be deceived.

I am NOT saying that if you occasionally get lied to or tricked means you are a liar at heart; we all get it wrong now and again. But scripture does warn us, “Be not deceived: evil communications corrupt good manners” (1 Corinthians 15:33), so we always need to keep our guard up.

I am talking about the people who constantly get lied to and taken for fools, and they come back for more, or even when they know they are being lied to they will defend the lying. Why do they condone and defend the lying by the liar: because they too are a liar; an attack on one liar is also an attack on them.

Liars love being lied to.

There are many other passages that articulate this phase, but I will list a handful of them:

2 Timothy 3:13 But evil men and seducers shall wax worse and worse, deceiving, and being deceived. Jeremiah 5:30 A wonderful and horrible thing is committed in the land; [31] The prophets prophesy falsely, and the priests bear rule by their means; and my people love to have it so: and what will ye do in the end thereof? Revelation 22:15 For without are dogs, and sorcerers, and whoremongers, and murderers, and idolaters, and whosoever loveth and maketh a lie. Psalm 52:1 Why boastest thou thyself in mischief, O mighty man? the goodness of God endureth continually. [2] Thy tongue deviseth mischiefs; like a sharp rasor, working deceitfully. [3] Thou lovest evil more than good; and lying rather than to speak righteousness. Selah. [4] Thou lovest all devouring words, O thou deceitful tongue. [5] God shall likewise destroy thee for ever, he shall take thee away, and pluck thee out of thy dwelling place, and root thee out of the land of the living. Selah. Jeremiah 8:4 Moreover thou shalt say unto them, Thus saith the LORD; Shall they fall, and not arise? shall he turn away, and not return? [5] Why then is this people of Jerusalem slidden back by a perpetual backsliding? they hold fast deceit, they refuse to return. [6] I hearkened and heard, but they spake not aright: no man repented him of his wickedness, saying, What have I done? every one turned to his course, as the horse rusheth into the battle. [7] Yea, the stork in the heaven knoweth her appointed times; and the turtle and the crane and the swallow observe the time of their coming; but my people know not the judgment of the LORD. Isaiah 30:8 Now go, write it before them in a table, and note it in a book, that it may be for the time to come for ever and ever: [9] That this is a rebellious people, lying children, children that will not hear the law of the LORD: [10] Which say to the seers, See not; and to the prophets, Prophesy not unto us right things, speak unto us smooth things, prophesy deceits: [11] Get you out of the way, turn aside out of the path, cause the Holy One of Israel to cease from before us. [12] Wherefore thus saith the Holy One of Israel, Because ye despise this word, and trust in oppression and perverseness, and stay thereon: [13] Therefore this iniquity shall be to you as a breach ready to fall, swelling out in a high wall, whose breaking cometh suddenly at an instant.

As I said, my saying is purely derived from the word of God. But instead of handing out that big list each and every time, I just truncate it all down into a short saying. Liars love being lied to.

But many of those passages I listed we see so clearly playing out in front of our eyes. We are indeed quite a rebellious people that refuses to listen to the word of God, and is actively asking for our leaders, pundits, pastors, etc. to lie to them and tell them what they want to hear; don’t tell us anything negative, don’t call out my sins, don’t warn me of judgment and righteousness, don’t give me truth: speak only positive things, things that are “loving” and how “God is love” and the fruit of the Spirit; and on and on — and the people love it that way; “deceiving, and being deceived.”

Now juxtapose that with people who are honest and have integrity and fear the Lord:

Proverbs 13:5 A righteous man hateth lying: but a wicked man is loathsome, and cometh to shame. Psalm 119:163 I hate and abhor lying: but thy law do I love. Proverbs 8:13 The fear of the LORD is to hate evil: pride, and arrogancy, and the evil way, and the froward mouth, do I hate.

Again, the verses are clear and direct, no private interpretation needed as to what those verses mean. A man who fears God and honors his word will not lie, will not tolerate lying or someone trying to deceive them, and will mark and avoid someone that is lying and deceitful.

Despite understanding what the scriptures say, I seriously cannot understand how people would want to be lied to on a repeated and regular basis. I just can’t fathom being so depraved and deceived, constantly hardening one’s heart and blocking out the truth. I will never understand how people suffer politicians that lie and lie so blatantly, or media programs and podcasts that peddle fake news and half truths (whole lies), or pastors or teachers who knowingly lie about what the word of God says. But such willful acts of lying and tolerance of lying only reveal one’s heart (2 Peter 3:3-5).

As the saying goes, misery loves company. But as we see in Proverbs 17:4, the liar consults with other liars because their is safety in numbers (Proverbs 11:14).

But more importantly, the reason why people, for example, attend “churches” that they KNOW are preaching lies and vanity, they know the pastor or priest is lying and is a deviant, an adulterer, a grifter and covetous, among other things, is because they found their big hypocrite. They get to play religion and convince themselves that they are behaving righteously and piously, while sitting in a room with other hypocrites all for the same reason! It’s why “churchianty,” as I call it, is a lucrative business career because the hypocrites of the 20th and 21st centuries will gladly pay pastors really good money so they can be lied to and whispered sweet nothings every week. Why do you suppose these televangelists with their multiple jumbo jets, mega mansions, and tens and hundreds of millions of dollars continue to, after all these years, have people lining their pockets and believing every scam and parlor magician trick pretending to be a “sign of the Holy Ghost” each and every week? Because liars love being lied to.

1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; [2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; [3] Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth.

In these last days in which we are living, we are witnessing what 1 Timothy 4:1-3 describes. So many people no longer have a conscience, they killed it. They lie so much they don’t even know that they are lying and constantly tripping over themselves. We see and hear and have to deal with these types constantly. We see it especially with politics. If one’s idol leader is caught brazenly lying and flaunting their wickedness like a peacock does its feathers, contradicting past remarks and promises, well then get ready for the endless excuses, lying, hypocrisies, or them trying to turn it back on YOU, as is you’re the false witness that can’t handle the facts, you’re the crazy one, you’re the idiot. It’s nauseating and tiresome; I deal with it all the time. You know what I mean.

Another interesting piece of a liar is this:

Proverbs 21:28 A false witness shall perish: but the man that heareth speaketh constantly.

Dr. Robert Willner, a man who used to work with Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Robert Gallo, came out and went on national speaking tours warning against them for lying about the AIDS scam they were peddling at the time. Willner wouldn’t sit idly by and let them perpetuate their lies.

At a December 1994 meeting he held calling out Fauci’s lies, Willner said some things that truly resonated with me the first time I heard them (emphasis mine):

“We’re talking about probably the most horrible scandal and scam ever perpetrated not only in the name of science but in humanity and all history. “I see an incredible parallel between what’s going on in the so-called AIDS epidemic and what happened in the years preceding and resulting in World War II — the great lie of Hitler. We have a better propaganda machine in the United States than Hitler had in his time.” “Where was the press! Where are you people!! “Scoundrels of the worst order, criminals guilty of genocide. I invite them to take me to court. I wish Burroughs would take me to court, because they’ve been putting out a killer drug knowingly because in a court of law I would have the opportunity to provide the absolute proof and evidence I have. “How does the press escape such obvious truths?” “It’s literally unbelievable with what they’re getting away with! How does the press let this go?? Oh an epidemic...there is no epidemic! And now they want to give us a vaccine...” “It’s a scandal and a scam beyond belief. The virologists who are responsible for this, what do they have to gain? They’re all multi-millionaires.” “That means that the test is 99.997% inaccurate. You want to take a test that is 3 thousandths of a perfect right? And you’re going to rely on that?” “What do we have to say about the NIH when a private laboratory, independent laboratory, found AZT to be 1,000 times more toxic than the laboratory of the NIH. We can understand a 5 even 10% error, but a 10,000 % error. That’s fraud.” “Epidemic? There is no epidemic. But who has to gain from this? That alone should alert the press to who’s telling the truth. And if you hear an argument amongst politicians and one calls the other names and doesn’t answer the specific charges scientifically, who’s the liar? Fauci and Gallo, instead of answering the scientific conflicts and contradictions that Dr. Duesberg has so brilliantly pointed out they call him a homophobe.” "You don’t cross the establishment and so the lie is being bolstered by the silence." "I knew that if I didn’t do what was right that I’d end up cutting my throat while shaving in the morning because I wouldn’t be able to live with myself."

Willner’s plight is a perfect example of Proverbs 21:28 in action. Lies get perpetuated and spread because there is no pushback, no resistance. If they are not exposed and called out, the lie becomes truth, or as Willner says, “the lie is being perpetuated by the silence.”

As the proverb states, “but the man that heareth speaketh constantly.” In other words, a man that is endowed with the truth will have the burden to share it, not conceal it. We see this, for example, in the case of the prophet Jeremiah, who despite the intense persecution, beatings and rough imprisonments that he endured, and vowing to himself that he would stop prophesying what the Lord wanted him to, he conceded that he couldn’t stop. “Then I said, I will not make mention of him, nor speak any more in his name. But his word was in mine heart as a burning fire shut up in my bones, and I was weary with forbearing, and I could not stay” (Jeremiah 20:9). Same with the apostle Paul who “kept back nothing that was profitable unto you, but have shewed you, and have taught you publickly, and from house to house,” (Acts 20:20) and, “For I have not shunned to declare unto you all the counsel of God” (20:27). Moreover, the fruit of true repentance includes carefulness, clearing of yourselves, [righteous] indignation, fear, vehement desire, zeal, and [godly] revenge” (2 Corinthians 7:11). Liars hardly manifest those qualities. They are quite, many of them, naive and gullible, unclear, bitter and argumentative, fearful of man and having their lies exposed, holding personal vengeance and envy in their hearts, and do not try the spirits and hold fast to that which is good (1 John 4:1; 1 Thessalonians 5:21), and are conceited and slothful. In particular, the repentant one manifests “vehement desire” and “zeal” because they are endowed with the truth, and therefore they want to share that truth.

In contrast, something you see with a lot of liars is in what they don’t say or what they don’t want to know. It is a fascinating phenomena with many liars that if their lies are exposed to them, they get quiet and say nothing if they can get away with it. Again, we see a lot of that nowadays with politics. If something contradicts what their idol political leader says, and the politician is proven to be a liar, then these people are unusually quiet; they get lockjaw, they somehow conveniently miss that one incriminating piece of evidence (but they sure don’t miss anything else the person says); they are like the so-called maxim “Three [Un]Wise Monkeys:” See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil.

Therefore, as Proverbs 21:28 says, the liar perishes (Proverbs 19:5, 9) because he chose to ignore the truth when it was told to him, or refused to speak out against the lies, and the less people speak out, the less truth is published, and that of course begets error which eventually begets death and destruction, one way or the other.

Willner’s fight, in the context of Proverbs 21:28, replayed similarly, even more advanced and on steroids, in 2020, as we remember. The lies and hypocrisy were off the charts. Nothing made sense, “the science” was 100% abject nonsense and deceit, the propaganda was glaring and obvious — but what happened? People went silent, they kept quiet, even in the face of complete and utter nonsense; and I don’t mean many months and years after the fact, like good little sheep that can’t think for themselves, and prodded to follow wherever their idol shepherds tell them to go, think and say. No, the silence was deafening. I can speak to that because, not to toot my own horn (so pardon me please), but I was one of the first and only small few of the Christian-based YouTube channels in March 2020 to come out and mock the Covid scam before a single state locked down, because even though I did not even know half of what we’d later come to discover, I had enough sense to know that the propaganda we were being hit with were pure hysterics and propaganda, and I spoke up about it (for those who were there with me back then to remember it). I was not trying to flex, but I was not willing to stay quiet either when I knew what I was seeing was a total fabrication of truth and reality. Instead, we got deafening silence from even those who knew that what was happening was absurd, but went along with it anyway; we had churches and pastors shut their doors and lockdown, and pretended as if nothing was even happening, continuing to preach their tired, empty, fruitless sermons like they would have any other day. And what happened from this silence? Face diapers, muzzled-up like slaves and dogs, that couldn’t stop any “virus” if they could (it said so right on the box), while people couldn’t breathe and got sick because they were incubating disease in the stupid things; and people perished whether it was from ventilators blowing out their lungs, going into madness and depression from prolonged isolation while on house arrest, and nothing so more deadly than the mRNA clot shots.

The false witnesses stayed silent, deceiving and being deceived, and therefore perished or were severely injured, or caused others to be because of it, while those with the courage to speak up and resist did not.

I can’t emphasize this enough: “the lie is being bolstered by the silence.” To me, that is so profound. And even if what I do in terms of trying to warn people goes mostly unnoticed, and it does unfortunately, I still would like to lay my head on the pillow at night and be able to one day stand before my Creator God knowing that I did not stay silent.

Moving along — the fact is, when a population as a whole gets to the point where they no longer desire truth and honesty, when people collectively love being lied to, God will give them what they want. After all, “The great God that formed all things both rewardeth the fool, and rewardeth transgressors” (Proverbs 26:10). If deceit is what people want, the Lord just might give it and rewardeth it in spades. We see this, for example, in the story of king Ahab in 1 Kings 22 and 2 Chronicles 18, who was sent hundreds of yes-men prophets with evil spirits in them directed by God to purposefully lie to Ahab to tell him what he wanted to hear.

1 Kings 22:15 So he came to the king. And the king said unto him, Micaiah, shall we go against Ramoth-gilead to battle, or shall we forbear? And he answered him, Go, and prosper: for the LORD shall deliver it into the hand of the king. [16] And the king said unto him, How many times shall I adjure thee that thou tell me nothing but that which is true in the name of the LORD? [17] And he said, I saw all Israel scattered upon the hills, as sheep that have not a shepherd: and the LORD said, These have no master: let them return every man to his house in peace. [18] And the king of Israel said unto Jehoshaphat, Did I not tell thee that he would prophesy no good concerning me, but evil? [19] And he said, Hear thou therefore the word of the LORD: I saw the LORD sitting on his throne, and all the host of heaven standing by him on his right hand and on his left. [20] And the LORD said, Who shall persuade Ahab, that he may go up and fall at Ramoth-gilead? And one said on this manner, and another said on that manner. [21] And there came forth a spirit, and stood before the LORD, and said, I will persuade him. [22] And the LORD said unto him, Wherewith? And he said, I will go forth, and I will be a lying spirit in the mouth of all his prophets. And he said, Thou shalt persuade him, and prevail also: go forth, and do so. [23] Now therefore, behold, the LORD hath put a lying spirit in the mouth of all these thy prophets, and the LORD hath spoken evil concerning thee.

This is similar to what we read earlier in 1 Timothy 4:1-3. There are in these latter times many people “giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils,” similar to what happened with Ahab. Only this time it is far worse because we have instant communication, we have television (tell-a-vision), we have the internet and social media. One lie quite literally will have traveled the whole world round before the truth even had a chance to get its boots on. If someone does not want to submit to the truth, they choose to be disillusioned and deceived, God will allow seducing spirits to whisper in their ears; and those spirits are itching to oblige.

And this gets into another uncomfortable truth, but if people delight in lies, they want none of the truth, they scoff at it, God will in fact give them over to strong delusion; God will spiritually deceive people so that they believe lies.

2 Thessalonians 2:11 And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: [12] That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness.

There are other similar examples of this in the Old Testament as well (Isaiah 6:9-12, 29:9-16; Ezekiel 14:9-11). Again, the text is clear and nothing to be misunderstood. The problem is that people have trouble believing the text as it stands. The direct context of the passage is referring to the arrival of the antichrist who, with the power of Satan, is able to perform “lying wonders” and false miracles (9). Why? “Because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved” (10). That being said, even though the antichrist is not here yet, we are indeed close to the time when the church is resurrected and caught up out of this world, and that spirit of antichrist has never been more at a fever pitch than it is now (1 John 4:1-6). Again, we see it with this absolute worship of politicians and statism, begging for a political messiah to come rescue them, to enlarge the nanny state to take care of all of their problems, while they can have their cake and eat it too. Here in the United States, to some, Donald [Judas] Trump is the answer, he is their 5D-chess-playing messiah that walks on water, heals the sick, raises the dead, and can do nothing wrong. But for those that “woke-up” (after voting for that clown three times, despite all the evidence that showed he was an utter fool, mischievous liar, a deviant and cunning grifter beforehand), many of those people are back looking for their new big hypocrite to rally behind, ‘because the fate and soul of this nation hangs in the balance if we don’t find our new paper tyrant to emulate.’ It’s sad. Psalm 146:3 says, “Put not your trust in princes, nor in the son of man, in whom there is no help.” Instead of a call to repentance and returning to the old ways, not enough people want that change. They still want to hide behind their big hypocrite to solve their problems.

We are already seeing it now and it will continue to get worse, but people are under strong delusion. This ardent deception is not natural. Sure, we understand that people have been sickened and weakened by poisonous food and chemicals in the water; drugs by the medical establishment to keep people sick, stupid and comatose; and an education system meant to make people functionally illiterate; a cross-platform media machine that is pulling every trick in the book to con people — it’s all that and more, but it’s spiritual, it’s God sending strong delusion so that some people will believe a lie. I have seen and experienced this many times when talking to people and even family, where there will be times when they start to come out of the fog of deceit, and even confess the truth that they are being cheated and lied to, yet all within the same day they will fall right back into the catatonic state and repeat the same lies, defend their idol politician or cult movement. It’s spiritual.

Jude 10 But these speak evil of those things which they know not: but what they know naturally, as brute beasts, in those things they corrupt themselves.

Liars love being lied to.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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