The following report was first published on September 15th, 2023, on winepressnews.com.

Tim Gurner, a multimillionaire property developer in Australia, believes that workers have become far too arrogant and lazy, and so therefore he adamantly believes unemployment must continue to rise in order to reset this mindset.

During a business event earlier this week, Gurner explained that the lockdowns and the so-called ‘new normal’ lifestyle has really strained businesses, especially affecting the housing market, cited by The Sydney Morning Herald.

“They have been paid a lot to do not too much in the last few years, and we need to see that change. I think the problem that we’ve had is that people decided they didn’t really want to work so much any more through Covid. “We need to see pain in the economy. We need to remind people that they work for the employer, not the other way around. There’s been a systematic change where employees feel the employer is extremely lucky to have them, as opposed to the other way around. It’s a dynamic that has to change. “We’ve got to kill that attitude, and that has to come through hurting the economy, which is what the whole world is trying to do, the governments around the world are trying to increase unemployment, to get that to some sort of normality and we are seeing it. “I think every employer now seeing it. I mean there is now definitely massive layoffs going off. People might not be talking about it but [businesses] are definitely laying people, and we are definitely starting to see arrogance in unemployment market, and that has to continue because that will cascade across the costs balance.”

‘As of 2022, Tim Gurner is 41 years old and boasts an impressive net worth of $929 million, according to The Australian Financial Review’s 2022 Rich List.‘

The Goal Of Crushing The Labor Force

In truth, what Gurner said is indeed the overt goal of not so much the governments but the world’s central banks, working to slow growth and demand by clamping down tight on the labor market with a vice grip, and limiting the availability of credit and loans to smaller businesses and the consumer.

AUTHOR’S NOTE: The remainder of this section is from a lengthy, unpublished article I wrote earlier this year but could not quite not finish it due to other arrangements, but it cites direct quotes from the presidents of the U.S. Federal Reserve, where they explicitly say that they are trying to slow down the economy by squeezing the labor market and increasing unemployment. The following is what I had written:

Citing a post by Jacobin, the headline reads: “To Fight Inflation, the Fed Is Declaring a War on Workers;” and Forbes reporting that “Why The Fed Needs To Crush The Economy And Job Market To Save Them.” Almost one year ago, on May 4th, Fed Chair Jerome Powell admitted that the goal was to crush workers and employers. He said, “[by reducing hiring demand], that would give us a chance to get inflation down, get wages down, and then get inflation down without having to slow the economy and have a recession and have unemployment rise materially.”

But all of these Fed creatures are openly admitting that they are determined to come after YOUR job – not stop the money printing (which is inflationary), but crush the consumers. In September of last year, San Francisco Fed Chair Mary Daly said this:

“[…] There’s a sense that the economy is slowing. What I’m seeing, though, is we’re still adding over 300,000 jobs per month in the U.S. economy. We only need 100,000 to just keep the unemployment rate steady. That’s 200,000 more jobs than we need to keep unemployment where it is. So, that’s not an economy that’s teetering on recession. That’s an economy that needs to slow to a sustainable pace. So, before we get ahead of ourselves and worry about recession, I think we should just get the economy slowing in the way that we need to, to give that all-important relief on inflation. “So the Federal Reserve raises the interest rate and what immediately happens is other interest rates—the ones that matter for people like a mortgage interest rate, your car loan rate, your credit card rate—those go up. When people face a higher cost of borrowing, they borrow less and they spend less. And then, that filters through the economy and it starts to slow demand.

In February of this year, Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neil Kashkari, talked about how the Fed must continue to crush jobs in response to the fake 517K jobs reported for January.

“[The data] tells me that so far we’re not seeing much of an imprint of our tightening to date on the labor market. There’s some evidence that it’s having some effect, but it’s pretty muted so far. “I haven’t seen anything yet to lower my rate path, but I’m obviously keeping my eyes open and we’ll see how the data comes in. “I’m not seeing that we’ve made enough progress yet to declare victory.”

In March, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic repeated the same message, calling for more rate hikes to stymie growth in the economy.

“I want to be completely clear: There is a case to be made that we need to go higher. Jobs have come in stronger than we expected. Inflation is remaining stubborn at elevated levels. Consumer spending is strong. Labor markets remain quite tight. “I do think we’re in a period now where it is appropriate for us to be cautious. “There is a plausible case to suggest that we’re going to see some more robust slowdown. “There is a lot of momentum in the economy today. The Fed’s policy is to take away that momentum and let the economy run on its own.”

That same day, Fed Governor Christopher Waller echoed similar sentiments:

“On the other hand, if those data reports continue to come in too hot, the policy target range will have to be raised this year even more to ensure that we do not lose the momentum that was in place before the data for January were released.”

And then just this past week more Fed-heads are still talking about how they need to crush jobs. On April 12th, Mary Daly said:

“While the full impact of this policy tightening is still making its way through the system, the strength of the economy and the elevated readings on inflation suggest that there is more work to do. “Of course, there are a number of signs that the labor market is starting to cool, but it remains extremely tight and is likely to come back into balance only gradually. “Tighter credit conditions translate into less spending and investment by households and businesses, resulting in a slower pace of economic growth. “[All in] there are good reasons to think that policy may have to tighten more to bring inflation down. But there are also good reasons to think that the economy may continue to slow, even without additional policy adjustments.”

And then on the 14th our ‘friend’ Waller is saying that more needs to be done to cripple the economy.

“Because financial conditions have not significantly tightened, the labor market continues to be strong and quite tight, and inflation is far above target, so monetary policy needs to be tightened further.”

On the 18th, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard – the same Cretan who once said that the lockdowns were a “planned partial shutdown” of the economy in March 2020 – also said that more rate hikes will be needed, claiming that inflation is not coming down fast enough; saying, “The labor market just seems very, very strong… it doesn’t seem like the moment to be predicting that you have a recession in H2 2023.”

I could dig up more quotes but I think you get the point. And again, we know that these bankster gangsters are liars to the uttermost. We know that the mainstream data is a fake, but as I said, if the government keeps posting fake data, then the Feds can pretend to be taking action. In truth, as you saw from many of them (and there are more), they are saying that the must “do more” to crush the consumer. Now, think about what that means: we know how bad it is now and will get, and these Cretans are talking about “doing more?” You see, this is why I am warning about this, because these freaks are determined to crush the consumer as much as they can. They are not done: they need to make more people dependent on the system and deep into their web; and inflation is far from being over. But if you recall almost one year ago to date I told readers to ignore the rate hikes, and that the Fed was guaranteeing inflation to stay remain higher. Moreover, even though multiple Fed-heads are calling for more and more rate hikes, I don’t think we will get that many of them, perhaps one more and then a pause, if not even a pivot sooner than most think, if things stay on the “normal” course. Jerome Powell has indicated as much.

As you have probably been hearing and seeing, corporate layoffs are going through the rough right now, and are still set to get more and more persistent as the year moves on. To help track some of these massive corporate layoffs, there is a really good website that was created to list most of them, the amount of staff, and the sector the business is in. Tech is getting decimated the most and that is because that sector is most affected by rate hikes faster versus others.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Gurner, this rich, arrogant, fatcat spilled the beans on what’s really going on.

Proverbs 22:7 The rich ruleth over the poor, and the borrower is servant to the lender.

Of course, at the end of the day, people like Gurner are just upset that a lack of viable workers will bleed into his mammon, and the illusion of his wealth that exists on a computer screen.

Proverbs 10:15 The rich man’s wealth is his strong city: the destruction of the poor is their poverty. Proverbs 18:11 The rich man’s wealth is his strong city, and as an high wall in his own conceit.

Though this article was posted over two years ago, the same goals are being taken. Powell admitted that they are about ready to begin a new quantitative easing cycle, as the money supply and inflation were already rising, by their own numbers.

Meanwhile, unemployment and mass-layoffs continue to occur. So now that inflation continues to rise, Americans and others around the world are getting laid-off or cannot find work, let alone work that pays more than peanuts.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE