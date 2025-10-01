The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Aarons's avatar
David Aarons
4h

Now that's creepy, and what would have happened if a fly flew by?? just saying.

These demons are real and they are every ware

Eph 6:13  Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand. 

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Char's avatar
Char
3h

Well let's face it, the guy IS a toad, but seriously, I wonder if he can feel his throat doing that because he doesn't give any indication that he does. It must be part of his daily life, so he doesn't notice it as being different. I wonder what he eats for dinner? Fly ala mode?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture