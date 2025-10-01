The following report was published on June 3rd, 2022, on winepressnews.com.

Albert Bourla, the CEO of pharmaceutical and drug company powerhouse Pfizer, was recently seen in an interview with NBC’s Brian Williams in the wake of new fears surrounding the Omicron variant.

In the video, Bourla’s neck can be seen pulsating and inflating in a very abnormal way, identical to how a frog or toad would inflate its neck. For that to occur in someone is unnatural to say the least.

One individual spliced together several clips implying that Bourla, and others like him, are actually lizard people masquerading as ordinary people – a conspiracy theory that has been tossed around for years, due to many celebrities, politicians, athletes, high-level entrepreneurs, religious leaders, and so forth; all manifesting what appear to be reptilian attributes and features.

In this clip, the video maker edited a short clip of a cartoon where a secret society of lizard people were all hissing and bloating their necks, identical to the way Bourla did it in the interview. The editor also added some clips of an actual frog as a comparison. Also, a clip of popstar Katy Perry was shown doing precisely the same thing at an American Idol audition.

Now, when viewing clips such as this, one who is unaware of the ‘conspiracy’ may indeed think these people are reptilian creatures who run some global secret cabal underneath the earth. However, I can assure you that is not true and is a fable.

Another clip has surfaced of Albert’s Bourla’s neck undulating, again. This time it can be seen in a short clip where Bourla is being interviewed about his company’s Covid vaccine at the recent World Economic Forum summit meeting in Davos:

That being said, unbeknownst to many, the Bible has an answer for this: it is not actual reptilians, but devil possession.

Here is one of the passages that proves this:

Revelation 16:13 And I saw three unclean spirits like frogs come out of the mouth of the dragon, and out of the mouth of the beast, and out of the mouth of the false prophet. [14] For they are the spirits of devils, working miracles, which go forth unto the kings of the earth and of the whole world, to gather them to the battle of that great day of God Almighty.

There is your answer: these people are devil possessed. The King James Bible attributes this possession to a frog, which would explain why Bourla, Perry, and others, can do these weird movements with their neck, and other things to boot.

And these devils can work miracles in people, hence, why many celebrities, for example, are always pushed so hard in the media and have great talent that enchants the majority of the broad audience. Moreover, they possess national leaders and politicians, bankers, religious leaders, all the time, allowing these people to have such an overreach on their followers.

The devil himself, also known as Satan, Lucifer, the dragon, the serpent, etc., is called leviathan in Job 41. Leviathan is a multi-headed serpentine sea dragon, that is the apex of the seas: nothing even comes close to its power (except the Lord Jesus Christ, obviously). So you can see how there is a connection to with these reptilian and amphibious creatures seen in mankind at times, because they are indeed messing with evil angels.

These devils can give power to people, and control them (with the Lord’s permission – Job 1-2; Proverbs 21:1); and so, with Satan being the devil, he told Jesus, when tempting the Lord in the wilderness:

Luke 4:5 And the devil, taking him up into an high mountain, shewed unto him all the kingdoms of the world in a moment of time. [6] And the devil said unto him, All this power will I give thee, and the glory of them: for that is delivered unto me; and to whomsoever I will I give it. [7] If thou therefore wilt worship me, all shall be thine. [8] And Jesus answered and said unto him, Get thee behind me, Satan: for it is written, Thou shalt worship the Lord thy God, and him only shalt thou serve.

Remember this, as the Bible makes it clear what is really going on, that the men and women who are not born again cannot see and understand:

Ephesians 6:12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.

There is plenty more that could be covered here regarding devil-possession, but this just gives you a bit of an insight to what is REALLY going on. These people are possessed with devil spirts: they are not lizards or reptilian overloads, or something crazy such as that.

The next time you see strange activity such as that seen in the video above, remember the scriptures presented to you today, and tell your buddies the truth behind these evil and rotten people we see all over the world today.

