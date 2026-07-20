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Kim's avatar
Kim
4h

If they have this capability, you know that they are going to use it. It isn't a conspiracy theory. It is a conspiracy, and they have proved it over and over again.

I shudder to think of what they will think of next.

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Gerry_O'C's avatar
Gerry_O'C
4h

...this is diabolical in it's potential for distributing harm...guy in the video seems soulless...it looks as if we're on this earth at a pivotal time when consummate evil is becoming insidiously pervasive at an alarming rate, it's a worrying find, Jacob, but at least u are making us aware... 🙏➕🙏...

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