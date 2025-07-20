Of the many things contained in President Donald Trump’s highly touted spending package, the “One, Big, Beautiful Bill” (BBB) which he signed earlier this month, the bill allocates hefty spending to drastically expand nationwide biometric surveillance in the United States, drastically bolstering the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) tracking capabilities.

Check out some of the other things contained in the BBB below:

Though not revealed by mainstream or alternative media, Biometric Update highlights how the 940-page BBB allocates hundreds of billions of dollars “in immigration-related funding for fiscal year 2025 alone, which is by far the largest such allocation in U.S. history and represents a dramatic technology buildout.”

“Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would receive nearly $30 billion in funding through 2029, earmarked not only for personnel and deportation operations, but also for digital modernization efforts that lean heavily on AI and biometric surveillance,” the outlet added. “More than $5.2 billion within ICE’s share is dedicated to infrastructure modernization, including $2.5 billion specifically for artificial intelligence systems, biometric data collection platforms, and digital case tracking.”

The DHS website says the total funding the department is receiving is $165 billion, slightly less than the $175B Biometric Update initially reported. Nevertheless, a partial breakdown of the funding is explained in a press release courtesy of Secretary Kristi Noem. This includes (emphasis theirs):

$46.5 billion to complete construction of the border wall.

$14.4 billion for removal transportation.

$12 billion in state reimbursements for states that fought against the Biden administration’s open border.

$4.1 billion to hire additional CBP personnel, including 3,000 more customs officers and 3,000 new Border Patrol agents.

$3.2 billion for new technology and $2.7 billion for new cutting-edge border surveillance.

$855 million to expand Customs and Border Protection’s vehicle fleet.

The law will also provide ICE with the funding to hire 10,000 new agents , which would allow the rate of deportations to reach as high as 1 million per year. ICE currently has 20,000 law enforcement and support personnel across 400 offices.

The BBB provides ICE with enough detention capacity to maintain an average daily population of 100,000 illegal aliens and secures 80,000 new ICE beds .

The Big Beautiful Bill will also fully fund ICE’s 287(g) program , which empowers state and local law enforcement to assist federal immigration officers.

Under the law, ICE and Border Patrol agents will also receive a $10,000 bonus for the next four years.

The BBB also bolsters the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) with the following:

$14.1 billion for USCG cutters.

$3.7 billion for USCG aircraft.

$6 billion for USCG infrastructure.

Noem said in a statement:

“President Trump’s signing the One Big Beautiful Bill is a win for law and order and the safety and security of the American people. This $165 billion in funding will help the Department of Homeland Security and our brave law enforcement further deliver on President Trump’s mandate to arrest and deport criminal illegal aliens and MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN!”

Biometric Update more specifically details what this latest injection of funds will provide, which includes “end-to-end biometric travel” at border and port entries, along with enhanced facial and fingerprint recognition, Autonomous Surveillance Towers, predictive programming models and threat detection, and more.

These systems are not vaguely defined. DHS officials familiar with the bill’s intent say the funds are aimed at expanding ICE’s access to mobile biometric tools, integrating facial recognition into field operations, automating risk scoring for individuals in deportation proceedings, and accelerating case processing through AI-driven platforms.

These developments mirror and dramatically amplify previous pilots conducted under DHS’s Office of Biometric Identity Management (OBIM), particularly the use of tools like ICE’s Mobile Fortify app, which allows agents to perform facial and fingerprint checks in real time. H.R.1, by design, turns those small-scale pilots into foundational infrastructure.

Biometric provisions also extend to Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which is slated to receive $6.168 billion for modern surveillance, biometric, and screening technologies. The legislative text outlines the deployment of Autonomous Surveillance Towers (AST) and artificial intelligence for threat detection, language that suggests an operational integration of facial recognition, gait analysis, and predictive behavioral models along the southern border.

Autonomous towers are equipped with a variety of sensors to detect activity along the southwest border, enhancing surveillance capabilities and providing real-time information to Border Patrol agents. Since 2020, 300 ASTs have been deployed by Anduril, providing approximately 30 percent of the coverage of the U.S. southern land border.. H.R.1 would scale this system up nationally and integrate it with broader DHS surveillance infrastructure. The AST program is part of CBP’s larger Consolidated Tower and Surveillance Equipment (CTSE) program which encompasses the existing 150 Integrated Fixed Towers and the Remote Video Surveillance System.

Under H.R. 1, CBP would gain broader authority to deploy facial recognition tools at ports of entry and along transportation corridors, in line with DHS’s 2024 strategic plan that envisions end-to-end biometric travel. The plan states that “DHS is aggressively pursuing innovative technologies for detection and strengthening identity verification for travelers within the United States through biometric and biographic techniques and technologies.” While framed as anti-terror and anti-trafficking measures, critics argue the systems normalize mass biometric surveillance with minimal oversight.

[…] Given the speed and scale of the bill’s advancement, biometric surveillance and data privacy landscapes across the U.S. may soon look dramatically different and be further centralized under federal authority, stripped of local safeguards, and deeply intertwined with AI-driven immigration enforcement.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Lamentations 4:17 As for us, our eyes as yet failed for our vain help: in our watching we have watched for a nation that could not save us. [18] They hunt our steps, that we cannot go in our streets: our end is near, our days are fulfilled; for our end is come. [19] Our persecutors are swifter than the eagles of the heaven: they pursued us upon the mountains, they laid wait for us in the wilderness.

Let’s not forget that the DHS was created under Bush following 9/11 and the Patriot Act (which was already drafted years in advance, with one of its primary drafters being Joe Biden), and that it was done to stop “the terrorists”, and everyone accepted all the sweeping oppression, tyranny, and loss of personal liberty and autonomy because they were jarred into passively accepting it.

Now fighting illegal aliens, Chinese and Iranian sleeper cells, is the latest excuse. Don’t get me wrong, the blatant invasion of illegals, dangerous criminals, and drug and child traffickers invited into this country is a real threat; but this is once again the Hegelian Dialectic at play: problem, reaction, solution. The solution is now even more digital slavery.

Make no mistake: this bolstered security, this increase in ICE agents, is not to stop terrorists and illegals: it’s for us!

“In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, you can bet it was planned that way” - Franklin D. Roosevelt, former U.S. President and 33rd degree Freemason.

It is no accident that the border wall was not completed during Trump’s first tenure. Now it is being finished and upgraded with even more sophisticated technology and surveillance patrolling that was not quite yet ready at the time.

We have seen how Trump and this administration have completely reneged on their promises of mass-deportation but are now essentially giving them amnesty, while ICE arrests and harasses perfectly legal Americans and foreigners with up-to-date visas and Green Cards.

Song of Solomon 5:7 The watchmen that went about the city found me, they smote me, they wounded me; the keepers of the walls took away my veil from me.

Now that the untold tens of millions of illegals are here to stay, the border wall and additional security and surveillance being built is to keep the people inside of it. A borderless nation is a catastrophe, as we know, but keeping us trapped inside those walls is not something to laud either.

