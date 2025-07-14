The following report was first published on July 6th, 2023, on winepressnews.com.

A British official and leading professor has warned that people will automatically submit to more lockdowns and masking mandates when the next pandemic rolls around, because they have been conditioned to automatically do so, he asserts.

Professor David Halpern, chief executive of the Behavioural Insights Team (BIT), also known as the “Nudge Unit”, a global insights group that informs the government and works to improve public services; which was contracted by the former health minister Matt Hancock in 2020 – told The Telegraph in an exclusive interview that people have been brainwashed into voluntarily obeying restrictions, and will submit once again because of the conditioning.

Halpern said that the country had “practised the drill” of wearing face masks and working from home and “could redo it” in a future pandemic scenario.

He forecasts that the U.K. would comply with another ‘stay at home’ order because the people “kind of know what the drill is.” The professor surmises that the country’s prior experience makes it “much easier to now imagine” that people would passively concede to more restrictions.

‘Halpern said that while fear-based messaging in general is not effective, he defended its use in extreme circumstances,’ The Telegraph wrote.

“There are times when you do need to cut through… particularly if you think people are wrongly calibrated.”

Halpern explained that his team used ‘earworm’ phrases such as ‘hands, face, space’ to maximize compliance with the Covid edicts. He explained that their posters they created acted as visual programming so that “when you go into a shop or somewhere else, it re-reminds you, it cues, it acts as a trigger for the behavior.”

Their messaging, he said, helped influence masking and making people feel “naked” if they did not wear one or forgot to.

“Put it this way. You would feel like, ‘Oh my God, I haven’t got my mask’. You feel naked, right?”

But now that these specific behaviors have been drilled into the minds of the masses, they will snap to attention when forced into a similar situation.

“In principle, you can switch it back on. “You’ve got the beginning, particularly, of what is called a habit loop: if this has happened, then you should do that.”

Major disasters “leav[e] this enduring trace on society”, he explained. As well as knowing the drill, this “quasi-evolutionary” impact is a strong indicator of future behaviour, he stated.

If and when another pandemic or contagion reportedly begins to spread, the professor said that if the population is coerced to start wearing masks again, they would “relatively rapidly if they were persuaded,” he said.

“They might protest, ‘Do we really have to do it?’ [Showing] good healthy skepticism. But once you’ve exercised those muscles, they’re more likely to be reused again. “We figured out a lot more than we did before, so we’ve practized the drill and we could redo it. “Imagine if it happens, not across the whole population, but it happened in an area, a city, and you said, ‘it is really important to do the following thing.’ “It is much easier to now imagine that that city would then say, ‘OK, we better do this, stay at home and wear masks when we’re out or whatever.”

Halpern did acknowledge there was a small number of people who did not comply with the messaging, identifying 8% of the so-called “super spreaders” in 2021 as not adhering to their propaganda, adding that those people are “the ones you really worry about.”

Former health minister Matt Hancock, who hired BIT to better manipulate the public, has come under continued scrutiny in an on-going series exposing his hundreds of thousands of leaked messages, where he admitted to totally falsifying messaging and scaring the public so they would generate more compliance.

1 Corinthians 15:33 Be not deceived: evil communications corrupt good manners.

As wicked as this guy is, I hate to say it but he is 100% correct: the sheep will readily obey when the “next pandemic” is launched, or something similar, such as a “climate lockdown” or what have you. We’ve discussed this before on this site, but just reading this propagandist actually saying it is both disheartening but reaffirms what we all know in our hearts.

I’ve covered many different times how world leaders, health bodies, and controlled opposition plants are all hyping up this “next pandemic” in the wake, so we can be assured that it’s coming sooner rather than later.

This is all the more reason why I continue to warn you to be very careful of who and what you listen to. Always be on your guard.

Proverbs 16:27 An ungodly man diggeth up evil: and in his lips there is as a burning fire. [28] A froward man soweth strife: and a whisperer separateth chief friends. [29] A violent man enticeth his neighbour, and leadeth him into the way that is not good. [30] He shutteth his eyes to devise froward things: moving his lips he bringeth evil to pass.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

