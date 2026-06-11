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nymusicdaily's avatar
nymusicdaily
6h

bet there's some insider trading going on just like the iran war

"straits are open now, woops, they're closed again"

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Sky Stitches's avatar
Sky Stitches
7h

Stealing a people's resources is just evil.

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