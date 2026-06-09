The following report is by NBC (excerpts):

Website traffic from AI agents and bots has eclipsed its human-generated counterpart for the first time, according to Cloudflare, an earlier-than-expected milestone that speaks to AI’s rapid advance and impact.

“Welp, that happened faster than I predicted,” Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare, one of the largest internet hosting services, wrote Thursday on X. “Thought it would be end of 2027, then early 2027,” he continued, “but agentic traffic growing so fast that bots have now passed human traffic online for the first time in the Internet’s history.”

The rise is attributed to the continued proliferation of AI agents, largely autonomous programs that use tools that collaborate with high-level programs and data, with little human feedback.

Cloudflare, which has a feature to display bot versus human-generated search requests, says 57.4% of requests are now initiated by bots, compared with 42.6% coming from humans.

Humans might browse five websites before making a purchase, however, while an AI service might browse 5,000 websites.

In an interview with NBC News, Prince said he remains “stunned by the rate of growth” of nonhuman traffic online and explained that the increasing rate of bot traffic could have widespread implications.

“The web actually shrank” from 2015 to 2025, he said. The Pew Research Center backed this fact in a report that says that 38% of webpages that existed in 2013 were no longer accessible a decade later due to deleted websites and inactive links.

The flip started in the last six months, he said, “and we’ve seen now just exponential growth of the web, and really interesting, creative things, and that again is being powered by AI.”

“I think a lot of people kind of have said, ‘Well, this has proved sort of the dead internet theory.’ I think that’s actually kind of wrong at a lot, a lot of levels,” he said. “You don’t need to be a web designer, you don’t need to know how to program, in order to create these things anymore. It’s given access to content creation to a much broader audience.”

Prince noted that one way to reconstruct the internet business model may be charging bots for access to digital users’ content. If implemented effectively and correctly, he said, “we actually might be on the cusp of the golden age of the internet.”

This model could make the web free for the humans again, Prince said. “I think that’s actually kind of an idealistic outcome that we’re trying to figure out if we can help catalyze,” he said.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

We’ve talked about the so-called “dead internet theory” several times before and how the internet is becoming increasingly fake and inorganic. Everywhere you go online now we see AI slop ads, mixed media and webpages, the comments and interactions are fake, everything online is becoming fake.

Proverbs 6:3 Do this now, my son, and deliver thyself, when thou art come into the hand of thy friend; go, humble thyself, and make sure thy friend. [4] Give not sleep to thine eyes, nor slumber to thine eyelids. [5] Deliver thyself as a roe from the hand of the hunter, and as a bird from the hand of the fowler.

It’s become a running joke and meme online in recent years that the internet 20 years ago was an escape from real life, and now people are getting off the internet and social media to escape from the digital ecosphere.

As far as I am concerned, for all intents and purposes, the internet is “dead.” Even the stuff that is “organic” and created by someone these days are manufactured lies, propaganda, staged events and acting, product placements and more. Actual truth is shadow-banned, buried, and de-platformed, and so all that is left is recycled garbage, lies and vanity where not even the interactions are real anymore.

The Cloudflare CEO is simply being optimistic because he profits from providing cybersecurity, so he stands to gain from more bot traffic and security threats. The fact is, creativity, knowledge and interactions are rapidly being destroyed by AI and the internet as we know it is dying.

Now has never been a better time then to go outside and touch some grass.

If you enjoy this report and others like it, please consider sharing this post and supporting The WinePress down below!

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

To support The WinePress, you can contribute by doing one or more of the following:

You may send cash, check or letters to this address:

Jacob M. Thompson

#119

12820 Adams Rd.

Granger, IN 46530

If you decide to send a check, please do not address it to “The WinePress.” Please address it to the name listed.

You can become a paid member on Substack.

You can also donate electronically by hitting the link below:

DONATE HERE