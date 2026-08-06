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The Watchman's avatar
The Watchman
16h

Hadn't heard anything about this and I live in Illinois. Prickster must have snuck this one through. This guy has done more damage to this state than any of the other corrupted governors we have had. And he wants to be President to boot!!! Linlking as usual @https://nothingnewunderthesun2016.com/

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Melanie Barbaro's avatar
Melanie Barbaro
16h

You know what's coming and I don't feel so bad at being 78 years old.

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