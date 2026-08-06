Last week, the state of Illinois and Governor JB Pritzker enacted a bill that mandates that by 2028, all operating systems — Microsoft, Apple, Linux and more — must have age verification and age data collection systems installed for local users.

The WinePress reported earlier this year that California and Colorado were the first two states to introduce similar bills, and have since then become law. Illinois has now become the third state to do so.

Congress has also introduced a federal bill that would mandate age verification for OS at the national level.

On July 31st, Governor Pritzker signed into law HB-5511, otherwise known as the “Children’s Social Media Safety Act.” The bill passed unanimously, by both Democrats and Republicans, in both chambers.

In a letter from Pritzker’s desk, his office wrote:

Today, Governor JB Pritzker signed the Children’s Social Media Safety Act (HB5511), a sweeping set of protections designed to keep Illinois kids safe online. The bill establishes comprehensive safeguards for children against the most addictive social media platform features and strengthens protections for minors. The bill was passed with unanimous support in both chambers, reflecting the broad, bipartisan concern about tech companies profiting off the attention and mental health of Illinois children. “Big social media companies understand and have confessed to how their platforms and addictive algorithms harm our children – anxiety, safety risks, financial scam and manipulation – but refuse to take meaningful action on their own,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I’m proud that Illinois is stepping up where big tech has abandoned their responsibility with the Children’s Online Social Media Safety Act – another nation-leading action to protect our kids.” ​ Under the law, social media platforms in use in Illinois are required to strengthen their default privacy settings for users under 18 and limit the use of algorithms designed to keep young people scrolling. Instead, these users will only be shown content they request or search for or that is posted by a creator or friend they follow. The law does not create any content restrictions for children and instead targets addictive and harmful design features. This means that children can still access information and community online but aren’t subjected to the most harmful and addictive features of social media platforms. Parents will set their child’s age during device set up, which then automatically adjusts design features in apps like algorithmic feeds, profile visibility, and how adult strangers can interact with them. The law also includes provisions to shield the precise location of minors and provides for further limits digital currency transactions. ​ The Illinois Attorney General is given authority to enforce the law with civil penalties up to $50,000 for each violation.

Moreover, Pritzker said at the signing event in Chicago, "Big social media companies have intentionally designed their platforms to keep kids online for as long as possible.”

As pointed out by The Lunduke Journal, the enforcement of the Colorado and California laws take effect in five months.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Just wait until your smart toaster asks you to verify your age before you can toast bread.

That is not an overstatement or hyperbole. This IS what “they” want. This is why there has been a major push this last decade and a half to make every device “SMART.” Remember, Smart is an acronym that stands for “Self-Monitoring, Analysis and Reporting Technology.” All these devices — the phone, computer, printer; refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, dehumidifier, AC/heater, etc. — can all communicate; which in turn that links back to the smart meters, which is then connected to the digital ID network that retroactively monitors behavioral patterns. Watch too much TV today? Did you look up something that is not age appropriate? Did you use the stove too long? Did you take too long of a hot shower? Did you eat too much meat this week?

This is the Internet of Things and the Internet of Bodies; all of which is then transformed into tokenized data, and that data is tracked and stored and processed in data centers.

THAT is what is being built.

Isaiah 3:12 As for my people, children are their oppressors, and women rule over them. O my people, they which lead thee cause thee to err, and destroy the way of thy paths.

The excuse is always about protecting the children, yet it never is. And besides what I just articulated, this is also about putting non-surveilled analog operating systems out of business. Everything must become totally controlled.

4th Amendment be damned.

Also, it is important to point out that this both Republicans and Democrats that support this. They are united in this endeavor.

Proverbs 20:8 A king that sitteth in the throne of judgment scattereth away all evil with his eyes. [26] A wise king scattereth the wicked, and bringeth the wheel over them.

If these people were so concerned about protecting children’s safety, and even adults for that matter, then they would outright ban things like pornography, no questions asked. But we all know why that will never happen. And if, God forbid, parents gave a rat’s behind about their own children for once.

1 Timothy 6:10 For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.

Parental settings are nothing new at all, but since parents can’t or refuse to parent and set boundaries, here we are…

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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