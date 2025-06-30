Today, biotech giant Moderna published positive results for their mRNA seasonal influenza vaccine, meaning an approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is not too far behind.

According to a press release,

Moderna today announced positive results from a Phase 3 efficacy study (P304) evaluating the relative vaccine efficacy (rVE) against influenza illness of mRNA-1010, the Company's seasonal influenza (flu) vaccine candidate, compared to a licensed standard-dose seasonal influenza vaccine in adults aged 50 years and older. mRNA-1010 achieved the most stringent superiority criterion prespecified in the protocol, with an rVE of 26.6% (95% CI; 16.7%, 35.4%) in the overall study population. […]

Safety and tolerability of mRNA-1010 were consistent with reported results from a previous Phase 3 study. The majority of solicited adverse reactions (SARs) were mild. Injection site pain was the most common local SAR, and fatigue, headache and myalgia were the most common systemic SARs reported. There were no significant differences between the groups in the rates of unsolicited adverse events, serious adverse events, or adverse events of special interest.

Moderna plans to present these data at an upcoming medical conference and submit for peer-reviewed publication. The Company will engage with regulators on filing submissions for mRNA-1010.

"Today's strong Phase 3 efficacy results are a significant milestone in our effort to reduce the burden of influenza in older adults. The severity of this past flu season underscores the need for more effective vaccines," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "An mRNA-based flu vaccine has the potential advantage to more precisely match circulating strains, support rapid response in a future influenza pandemic, and pave the way for COVID-19 combination vaccines."

Bancel additionally told CNBC:

“Our mRNA platform is working. With today’s positive phase 3 flu results, along with previous results in Covid and RSV, we are now three for three on advancing respiratory disease programs to positive phase 3 data.”

Almost half of the U.S. population during the 2024-2025 flu season received a flu vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Bloomberg noted in a report: Moderna’s technology can make vaccines faster than the standard method, which requires growing the live virus in chicken eggs then inactivating it. That could make it easier to match the vaccine to the dominant strains that are circulating each season.

Jacqueline Miller, Moderna’s chief medical officer, said in an interview that the flu vaccine “is such a central component of our strategy,” adding that a combination Covid-flu shot could tempt someone who “is put off by getting two injections at once.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Moderna has been touting an mRNA flu vaccine for several years. The results, according to mainstream Science magazine, were "okay;” but that was back in December 2021 and a lot has changed since then.

MRNA, for the most part, will be the platform for most vaccines moving forward. Former CDC Director Robert Redfield has touted its benefits because the platform is overall cheaper and more efficient, saying “it’s great that I can make a vaccine in 2, 4, 6, 8 weeks” because of mRNA.

Transhumanists at Singularity Hub touted the benefits of mRNA at the start of 2022, writing:

I know, I know. We’re all tired of hearing about Covid-19 and vaccines. Yet their remarkable ability to fight a completely novel infectious virus is “nothing short of miraculous.” It also showcased the power of the decades-old technology that previously languished in labs, with a platform that’s far faster, simpler, and more adaptable than any previous vaccine technology. Because they no longer rely on physical target proteins from a virus—rather, just the genetic code for those proteins—designing a vaccine just requires a laptop and some ingenuity. “The era of the digital vaccine is here,” wrote a team from GlaxoSmithKline.

These things are important to note as this administration has shown time after time in a matter of months just how friendly they are with big-pharma and pushing Americans into accepting transhumanism and technocracy, and so no doubt that the FDA will provide clearance for Moderna’s latest kill shot - as they tout removing Red 40 from ultra-processed cereals as a ‘win.’ Mainstream media still tries to sell the idea that the Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Trump administration is “anti-vax,” but that ruse is becoming so tired at this point, though, then again, most people won’t bother to read past mainstream propaganda and subversion.

SEE:

Because so many Americans foolishly take a flu vaccine, Moderna’s announcement is critical because it could mean we could see a new mRNA vaccine hit the market later this year or next year, and a lot of people will probably get one. There might be some hesitation, vaccination rates might go down, or people might just spring for the ordinary ones, but mRNA is here to stay. Don’t be so daft and get one.

Proverbs 11:19 As righteousness tendeth to life: so he that pursueth evil pursueth it to his own death. Proverbs 19:2 Also, that the soul be without knowledge, it is not good; and he that hasteth with his feet sinneth.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

