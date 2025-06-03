Courtesy: Paradromics

Another biotech company has joined the race to mainstream implantable brain-computer interface devices. Austin, Texas, Neuro-tech startup Paradromics recently announced the successful completion of its first implant in a patient in May, rivaling Elon Musk’s Neuralink and other competitors.

The company’s device is called Connexus, a device implanted in the brain that is roughly the size of a U.S. penny.

According to the company’s website, the device works in four steps:

A neurosurgeon places the Connexus BCI system under the skin: cortical module, internal transceiver, and extension lead. The surgery uses well-developed techniques common in other healthcare applications. The microelectrodes of the cortical module extend just below the brain’s surface to gather rich signals from individual neurons in the motor cortex. This data is sent along a thin, flexible lead to a transceiver in the chest. This disk-shaped transceiver wirelessly transmits data by a secure optical link to a second transceiver worn by the user. The second transceiver powers the system through inductive charging, similar to wireless charging for smartphones. The data is then sent to a small computer loaded with advanced language models and AI. The software analyzes the user’s brain data to figure out what they intend to say or do and translates into words (text on a screen or synthesized speech) or enables control of digital devices.

Cryptopolitan reported that “the procedure took place on May 14th at the University of Michigan with a patient who was already undergoing neurosurgery for epilepsy treatment. Paradromics demonstrated that its device could be safely implanted to record neural activity. The company plans to kick off a clinical trial later this year once regulators give its system the green light. The study will examine this technology’s long-term safety and use in humans.”

Dr. Matthew Willsey, assistant professor of neurosurgery and biomedical engineering at the University of Michigan, said, “It’s absolutely thrilling,” Willsey said in an interview. “It’s motivating, and this is the kind of thing that helps me get up in the morning and go to work.”

The company received investment from Saudi Arabia’s NEOM project.

Majid Mufti, CEO of NEOM Investment Fund (NIF), said in a comment:

“At NIF, we are committed to enabling NEOM’s bold vision of redefining the future of healthcare by investing in transformative technologies that push boundaries and address humanity’s toughest challenges. Paradromics was selected as a strategic partner for their groundbreaking advancements in BCIs and our shared mission of shaping industries, solving critical challenges and driving meaningful impact.”

The WinePress noted earlier this year that the Saudis are funding the creation of a massive information and DNA database and creation on a smart city called NEOM. This includes the construction of “The Line,” a 170-kilometer (105-mile) long car-free city; the Oxagon industrial center that is being used to construct a floating city on water called NEOM, in collaboration with and with additional funding from BlackRock; while also working on the the Saudi Genome Program, “to construct a pioneering database that will not only capture the genetic blueprint of Saudi society but also revolutionize healthcare by enabling personalized medicine, driving down healthcare costs, and uplifting the overall quality of life.”

Besides Neuralink, other major frontrunners in this field include Synchron, a company partially funded by Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, and a Chinese device called Neucyber.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

While these bio-tech firms - Neuralink, Synchron, Neucyber, etc. - claim that these devices are to aid those with disabilities is only the initial sales pitch. I have often pointed out that so many of these invasive devices are sold as a betterment for your health, but end up being shoved on the masses for things that have nothing to do with health.

The devices are part of a growing trend to replace smartphones and other smart devices with implants. Rather, it is to achieve the goal of furthering the Internet of Things and Internet of Bodies.

In 2016, Musk tweeted, “Creating a neural lace is the thing that really matters for humanity to achieve symbiosis with machines.”

Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark said at the World Economic Forum in 2022 that smartphone technology will be hardwired into people’s bodies by 2030, made possible by 6G.

“It will definitely happen. I was talking about 6G earlier, which is around 2030. I would say that by then definitely the smartphone as we know it today will not anymore be the usual kind of the most common interface. “Many of these things will be built directly into our bodies.”

It’s not about health, it’s about becoming a cyborg, plugged into the AI-grid so you can be controlled and lose autonomy. Sound familiar?

Revelation 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: [17] And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. [18] Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

