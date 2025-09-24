Courtesy: OpenAI

Building on Project Stargate between OpenAI, Oracle and Softbank, announced by President Donald Trump on his second day in office, it was revealed on Monday these companies are now expanding on that project to build even more datacenters across the United States.

On Monday, September 22nd, OpenAI and Nvidia announced a new $100 billion partnership to build “at least 10 gigawatts of AI datacenters with NVIDIA systems representing millions of GPUs for OpenAI’s next-generation AI infrastructure,” says OpenAI, which they hope “will be deployed in the second half of 2026 on NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin platform.”

“Everything starts with compute,” said Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI. “Compute infrastructure will be the basis for the economy of the future, and we will utilize what we’re building with NVIDIA to both create new AI breakthroughs and empower people and businesses with them at scale.”

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said “this is the largest AI infrastructure project in history. […] This partnership is about building an AI infrastructure that enables AI to go from the labs into the world. This is about the AI industrial revolution arriving, this is a very big deal.”

The next day, OpenAI, Oracle, and Softbank announced the expansion of Project Stargate, which began with an initial investment of $500 billion at the time. OpenAI noted in its press release:

OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank are announcing five new U.S. AI data center sites under Stargate, OpenAI’s overarching AI infrastructure platform. The combined capacity from these five new sites—along with our flagship site in Abilene, Texas, and ongoing projects with CoreWeave—brings Stargate to nearly 7 gigawatts of planned capacity and over $400 billion in investment over the next three years. This puts us on a clear path to securing the full $500 billion, 10-gigawatt commitment we announced in January by the end of 2025, ahead of schedule. The five new sites were chosen through a rigorous nationwide process launched in January. OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank reviewed over 300 proposals from more than 30 states. Today’s announcement marks the first set of selections, with additional U.S. sites to come as we complete and surpass our initial commitment to invest $500 billion in U.S. AI infrastructure.

In a media showcase event in Abilene, Texas, the sight for OpenAI’s primary and largest datacenter, OpenAI founder Sam Altman, Oracle’s new co-CEO Clay Magouryk, representatives from Softbank, and Texas GOP Senator Ted Cruz explained America’s push for AI dominance.

“Message number one: America will beat China in the race for AI,” Cruz boasted at the event.

“We cannot fall behind in the need to put the infrastructure together to make this revolution happen,” said Altman. “What you saw today is just like a small fraction of what this site will eventually be, and this site is just a small fraction or building, and all of that will still not be enough to serve even the demand of ChatGPT.”

The latest investment isn’t without criticism. Fortune reported:

But Stargate’s expansion is certain to draw criticism on multiple fronts. In Abilene and other communities hosting mega AI data centers, residents and activists worry about the trade-offs: billions in tax abatements, the risk of gas-fired generation worsening local air quality, and the likelihood that permanent jobs will number far fewer than the headlines suggest. National energy analysts, meanwhile, warn that multi-gigawatt campuses could strain fragile power grids and lock in huge new demands for water and fossil fuels at a time when utilities are already struggling to keep up with AI’s growth.

For example, the planned Stargate site in Dona Ana County, New Mexico has garnered mixed reactions, with opponents raising concerns about water usage and pollution, arguing these issues outweigh the economic benefits. According to a county presentation, the project will bring 800 permanent jobs and 2,500 construction jobs over three years.

This issue, coupled with continually rising energy bills, was covered by The WinePress earlier this year. With the expansion of more datacenters and battery plants, this problem will surely exist.

OpenAI, Oracle, Softbank and Nvidia’s ventures are not the only firms building datacenters. Fortune noted:

The buildout attests to the towering expectations surrounding AI, as tech companies like OpenAI, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Meta race to put in place the infrastructure necessary to power their latest large language models. In July, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company would spend hundreds of billions of dollars building a network of data centers with names like Prometheus and Hyperion to create “superintelligence.”

In July, Meta announced the creation of the Prometheus datacenter in Louisiana, which will be the size of Manhattan

President Trump lauded the creation of the Prometheus datacenter during his cabinet meeting last month.

Today, Sam Altman praised the Trump and his administration for helping to make these datacenters a reality.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

The massive push for datacenters is expressed all throughout the White House’s AI Action Plan.

Per an executive order signed in July that accompanied the release of the Action Plan:

“My Administration has inaugurated a golden age for American manufacturing and technological dominance. We will pursue bold, large-scale industrial plans to vault the United States further into the lead on critical manufacturing processes and technologies that are essential to national security, economic prosperity, and scientific leadership. “These plans include artificial intelligence (AI) data centers and infrastructure that powers them, including high‑voltage transmission lines and other equipment. It will be a priority of my Administration to facilitate the rapid and efficient buildout of this infrastructure by easing Federal regulatory burdens. “In addition, my Administration will utilize federally owned land and resources for the expeditious and orderly development of data centers. This usage will be done in a manner consistent with the land’s intended purpose — to be used in service of the prosperity and security of the American people.”

Who cares if the water is contaminated and the water tables are drained? These are poor people problems. But just wait, I’m sure we’ll be directed to buy the MAHA-approved patriot water with no microplastics in it (because Bobby and Oz told me it’s safe). Who cares if this pushes the grid to the breaking point?

Last month, as Americans began to notice their bills going to the moon, USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins and Trump were given their marching orders and attempted to gaslight the country into believing that wind turbines and solar panels are what’s straining the grid and driving energy costs higher, as the administration announced an end to subsidies for those related projects. She said in a statement:

“Our prime farmland should not be wasted and replaced with green new deal subsidized solar panels. It has been disheartening to see our beautiful farmland displaced by solar projects, especially in rural areas that have strong agricultural heritage. One of the largest barriers of entry for new and young farmers is access to land. Subsidized solar farms have made it more difficult for farmers to access farmland by making it more expensive and less available.”

This is a load of nonsense. This techno-fascist-feudalist government has no problem sequestering hundreds, nay, thousands of acres of land for datacenters, battery plants and automated distribution centers - the One, Big, Beautiful Bill allows for eminent domain of private lands, and the AI Action Plan strips away the state’s ability to regulate AI. Oh, but solar panels and wind turbines are the new problem. Right…

Proverbs 19:1 Better is the poor that walketh in his integrity, than he that is perverse in his lips, and is a fool. [2] Also, that the soul be without knowledge, it is not good; and he that hasteth with his feet sinneth.

Meanwhile, a massive AI bubble that eclipses the Dot Com bust is brewing. The Ponzi is getting more and more stupid. OpenAI invests in Oracle, Oracle invests in Nvidia, Nvidia invests in OpenAI. What a nice little scam they've got running. They’ll cash out before rubber meets the road.

