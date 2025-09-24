The WinePress News

Elusive1
1d

We're used to their lies because that's what they do. Doesn't matter red blue, dems, Republicans, they're all the same.

Just as with smart meters, 5g towers, and the like, the fix is already in. We are ignored or patronized, while we're paying to fund these diabolically ambitious schemes. Yes, the land of the hardly free.

Kim
21h

I just found out last week that here where I live, in a town of 12,000 people, that they are "thinking" about and planning to put a new data center on 92 acres of wooded land right in the heart of our town. It is supposed to be 7 stories tall and supply its own energy using natural gas, but will rely on a natural lake for water.

Most everyone who lives here have wells. Just think what it will do to our own water.

I have been trying to raise awareness because almost no one has heard about this.

I talked to one lady today who is "liberal." You could just tell. She was only interested in the "tax abatement" and the money it would bring to the town.

I talked to my city councilman, and he is not for it either, and it will be decided by a panel of 7 members.

They think that they will make money, but how is it going to be if all of the residents are forced to move because they don't want to live around that?

I certainly don't want to be subjected to all of the EMF and other problems it will create.

It will certainly take a perfectly good town with good people and totally ruin it.

