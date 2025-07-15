The following report was first published on December 30th, 2023, on winepressnews.com.

To close out 2023, the United States Supreme Court quietly ruled earlier this month to throw out lower appellate district court rulings that challenged President Biden’s Covid-19 vaccine mandates for public employees and the Armed Forces, which effectively strips away any future precedent to challenge any future vaccine mandates or of the suchlike.

In other words, if the federal government wants to mandate any future vaccines, for example, chances of getting it repealed in court are probably moot and dead-on-arrival.

On December 11th, the three lower court rulings in question – Payne v. Biden, U.S., No. 22-1225, Biden v. Feds for Medical Freedom, U.S., No. 23-60, and Kendall v. Doster, U.S., No. 23-154. – were rendered “moot.” All three cases were filed before Biden’s federal mandate was rescinded in May.

As explained by Bloomberg Law on the day of the rulings: ‘the justices vacated decisions from the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth, Sixth and DC Circuits on whether federal employees can challenge the vaccine requirement in district court under the Civil Service Reform Act.’

‘The law set administrative procedures that employees must follow when challenging an adverse employment action, like a firing or suspension, and gave the Federal Circuit exclusive authority to hear appeals,’ Bloomberg added.

The Biden administration, including a lone federal employee plaintiff who lost at the appellate level, requested the Supreme Court to issue a “Munsingwear vacatur,” which would sponge out the lower court rulings due to the cases being moot. “Vacatur” is a Latin phrase which means “to set aside a judgment,” according to US Legal.

Instead, Bloomberg said, ‘The justices undid the rulings under the so-called Munsingwear doctrine, in which the court vacates adverse rulings that the losing party no longer has the ability to challenge.’

In other words, ‘By wiping out the historical record, the Supreme Court has ensured that any legal challenges to future vaccine mandates will be cases of first impression without precedent,’ The Vaccine Reaction explained.

All Supreme Court Justices ruled to throw out the cases – John G. Roberts, Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan; including all three of Donald Trump’s appointees, Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett – however, save for one, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who dissented in two of the cases.

Jackson was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Joe Biden in 2022, and garnered controversy when she was pointblank asked to provide a legal definition for what a ‘woman’ is, when being questioned by the Senate before being sworn in. At the time she said “I can’t” provide a definition […], Not in this context. I am not a biologist.”

And yet, ironically, it was the Biden-appointed Judge who couldn’t define a woman, who dissented against her fellow Justices.

Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is sworn in for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday, March 21, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Courtesy: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

In the first case, Payne V. Biden, the lady Justice wrote in the proceedings: “Justice Jackson, concurring: Although I would require that the party seeking vacatur establish equitable entitlement to that remedy, I accede to vacatur here based on the Court’s established practice when the mootness occurs through the unilateral action of the party that prevailed in the lower court.”

In the second case, Biden v. Feds for Medical Freedom, Jackson noted: “Justice Jackson, dissenting: In my view, the party seeking vacatur has not established equitable entitlement to that remedy.”

And in the third instance, Kendall, Secretary of the Air Force V. Doster, the Justice wrote: “Justice Jackson, dissenting: In my view, the party seeking vacatur has not established equitable entitlement to that remedy.”

“As a general matter, I believe that a party who claims equitable entitlement to vacatur must explain what harm—other than having to accept the law as the lower court stated it—flows from the inability to appeal the lower court decision.”

This ruling by the Supreme Court, which has gone away silently in the night, will indeed have great ramifications later on.

‘Before the cases were dismissed, military lawyer R. Davis Younts told Just the News that the cases were going forward despite the fact that the requirements are no longer in effect because it has implications on future mandates.

Moreover, The Hill pointed this out too, writing: ‘With the mandates rescinded, the justices sided with the Biden administration Monday in agreeing to set aside the lower rulings after deeming the disputes moot, thus providing a clean legal slate for any future vaccine mandates.’

In 2021, The WinePress detailed a bill in the state of Florida, signed by Governor Ron DeSantis, that was supposed to ban vaccine passports mandated for businesses. However, digging deeper, the bill gave provisions and allowances for mandated and forcible vaccinations during a declared “health emergency.”

The bill allows for “Individuals who are unable or unwilling to be examined, tested, vaccinated, or treated for reasons of health, religion, or conscience may be subjected to isolation or quarantine.” Proceeding that, the bill clarifies, “If there is no practical method to isolate or quarantine the individual, the State Health Officer may use any means necessary to vaccinate or treat the individual.”

A member of Donald Trump’s impeachment defense team, Alan Dershowitz, stated in an interview in May of 2020, asserts that the U.S. Constitution says the American people have no right to defy government mandates and orders in what they declare to be a public health crisis.

“Let me put it very clearly, you have no constitutional right to endanger the public and spread the disease, even if you disagree, you have no right not to be vaccinated. You have no right not to wear a mask. You have no right to open up your business. “And if you refuse to be vaccinated, the state has the power to literally take you to a doctor’s office and plunge a needle into your arm – if the vaccination is designed to stop the spread of disease. “You have no right to refuse to be vaccinated against a contagious disease. Public health, the police power of the constitution, gives the state the power to compel that.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

I think this report basically just sums up the year 2023, and what the U.S. has become.

Basically, the Supreme Court has said, in so few words, that by challenging the Federal government and whatever they dictate, don’t bother wasting your time because they’ve already sided against you; not just with vaccine mandates, but, with a precedent such as this, the Supreme Court is saying that challenging the government is moot and in vain.

In short, freedom and justice are truly dead, and we undeniably have a dictatorship by another name. The faces may change, the rhetoric may be different, but when the rubber meets the road, and when push comes to shove, “it’s a big club and you ain’t in it!”

Isaiah 10:1 Woe unto them that decree unrighteous decrees, and that write grievousness which they have prescribed; [2] To turn aside the needy from judgment, and to take away the right from the poor of my people, that widows may be their prey, and that they may rob the fatherless! [3] And what will ye do in the day of visitation, and in the desolation which shall come from far? to whom will ye flee for help? and where will ye leave your glory? [4] Without me they shall bow down under the prisoners, and they shall fall under the slain. For all this his anger is not turned away, but his hand is stretched out still.

That’s right; without the Lord, this nation is hopeless, and has been hopeless for quite some time. The Lord departed from this country a while ago but is now fighting against us. I mean, at this point, he’s just making a joke out of us, our “leaders,” and its people. I mean, do you not find it quite comical that the progressive nutcase appointed by Biden, who cannot even define a woman, was the only dissenting voice; while all the rest, including the three Trump-appointed Judges, sided with Big Pharma? And need I remind everyone that Operation Warp Speed was Trump’s doing, and how he constantly bragged about it? So much for “Make America Great Again;” or perhaps this IS what MAGA meant all along…

The fact remains that this country truly is dead and gone. But what makes this ruling even more imperative is to bear in mind the “next pandemic” we keep hearing about, and all the prep work going into that for it.

UPDATE: I should also add that in light of the fact that MAGA and MAHA have proven that they are not only working with big-tech and big-pharma, they are EMPOWERING those industries; and seeing as this administration continues to pour money and resources into more “vaccines,” this forgotten Supreme Court ruling will be used to quash any dissention.

Psalm 125:1 They that trust in the LORD shall be as mount Zion, which cannot be removed, but abideth for ever. [2] As the mountains are round about Jerusalem, so the LORD is round about his people from henceforth even for ever. [3] For the rod of the wicked shall not rest upon the lot of the righteous; lest the righteous put forth their hands unto iniquity. [4] Do good, O LORD, unto those that be good, and to them that are upright in their hearts. [5] As for such as turn aside unto their crooked ways, the LORD shall lead them forth with the workers of iniquity: but peace shall be upon Israel.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE