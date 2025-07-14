Last week, the United Kingdom Parliament revealed that per the country’s latest spending budget, the latest round of funding includes what the government describes as the “largest-ever pandemic exercise” codenamed “Pegasus,'“ which will take place later this year.

Minister Pat McFadden said in a statement announcing the project:

"Later this year we will have the largest ever national pandemic exercise that will test the UK's readiness for future pandemics." "UK Parliament announces the largest-ever pandemic exercise, "Pegasus," as part of a new "Resilience Action Plan" for national emergencies, including new biosecurity centers and a "Resilience Academy," to be completed later this year."

McFadden added: "We must learn lessons from the Covid pandemic, as we cannot afford to make the same mistakes again. But we will plan in a way that recognizes the next crisis may not be the same as the last."

Per the BBC:

The national pandemic response exercise will be the first of its kind in nearly a decade, designed to test capabilities, plans and procedures in the face of new threats, the government says.

The findings and lessons will be made public, as requested by Baroness Hallett, who made a series of recommendations in a 217-page report published in July 2023.

Another measure will be a full test of the emergency alert system - which sounds an alarm through mobile phones - later this year. The alert has been used four times since its launch in 2023, including in areas hit hardest by recent storms.

The government has also committed to training 4,000 people a year to be better prepared for crises such as pandemics, through a UK resilience academy, planned to open in April.

The Covid-19 inquiry report found the pandemic had a disproportionate impact on vulnerable groups.

A new national "vulnerability map" will be produced, Mr McFadden says, to highlight populations who may be vulnerable in a crisis, using data on age, disability, ethnicity and whether someone is receiving care. It is designed to help people get more targeted local support.

In January of this year, the U.K. Parliament published a report called the “Covid-19 Resilience and Preparedness (Module 1) Report, an inquiry that was commissioned in 2022 “to investigate the preparedness for the pandemic, to assess if the pandemic was properly planned for and whether the UK was adequately prepared,” the document says in its foreword. After several years of Covid pandemonium and learning from the last one, the authors say now it is time :to build on these improvements, adapt to evolving issues, and focus on long-term resilience.”

The 27-page report provided 10 different recommendations on what should be done in the future. Point 6 covers “A regular UK-wide pandemic response exercise.” This section introduces project Pegasus, which is slated to take place in “Autumn 2025.”

The section reads:

We accept this recommendation and recognise the need for exercising and learning. As such, work has commenced on preparation for a Tier 1 Exercise (Exercise PEGASUS) on a 4-Nation basis. Northern Ireland participation is led by the DoH, with input from TEO and other NI departments as required.

Exercise PEGASUS will be held in Autumn 2025 with the high-level aim to “assess significant elements of our preparedness, capabilities, and response arrangements in the context of a pandemic arising from a novel infectious disease.”

DoH, as the Lead Government Department, will provide oversight and TEO will lead on the cross-government input for NI. Planning for this exercise will include the identification and assessment of any sub-objectives that NI may seek to achieve as part of the overall exercise.

These exercises will require coordination across the 4-Nations and will include relevant devolved governments, voluntary and community organisations and Blue Light organisations.

Active consideration is being given to departments providing input to planning and participation in this exercise.

We recognise that these exercises must consider how a broad range of vulnerable people will be impacted in the event of a pandemic.

[…] While the DoH is at the forefront in planning for the management of the health effects of a pandemic in NI, building resilience and ensuring preparedness requires a coordinated approach across all NI departments and agencies, as amply demonstrated by the Covid-19 response which involved all departments.

A Cross-Departmental Pandemic Resilience Programme Board has been established to provide strategic direction and a coordination and governance function for the programme. The new Cross-Departmental Pandemic Resilience Programme Board led jointly by the DoH and TEO will deliver a programme of work to build resilience and better prepare NI for the challenges of the next pandemic.

This will mirror and feed into a similar ‘UK Pandemic Disease Capabilities Board’ chaired jointly by the DHSC and Cabinet Office, on which all UK government departments and devolved governments are represented (DoH and TEO attend for NI).

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

In case you have not gotten the memo yet, there will be another plandemic. Covid-19 - the figment virus that wasn’t - was simply a trial run for the real thing. The first go-around was designed to abruptly shift the world to adopt digitalization of everything, biometric tracking, pretext for AI algorithms and automation, a new tokenized financial system ushered in by collapsing economies worldwide, and to get the masses plugged with gene-altering death shots. The second time is when we will see legitimate deaths; martial law, people thrown in solitary confinement, contamination centers to die; consolidation of farms and destruction of the food supply; and even tighter restrictions and censorship because of the digital infrastructure installed since 2020.

1 Timothy 6:20 O Timothy, keep that which is committed to thy trust, avoiding profane and vain babblings, and oppositions of science falsely so called: [21] Which some professing have erred concerning the faith. Grace be with thee. Amen.

The U.K. is totally on board with supporting the World Health Organization’s Pandemic Treaty, which after years of debate and calls for reform, it was finally adopted in May - which I will talk about more in detail later - but it did in fact get adopted, giving the WHO way more powers it can exercise during a so-called “health emergency.” This Pegasus project is alignment with the WHO’s ambitions.

The European Union is also stockpiling medical supplies for another pandemic moment, which includes “Advancing next-generation flu vaccines, new antibiotics for antimicrobial resistance, antivirals for vector-borne diseases […].”

Carl Vernon (see video) is correct in saying, “If people aren’t really that awake at this point in 2025, then it’s getting close to that point where it’s not going to happen.” I agree; this is similar to what I have said this year, You either get it or you don’t. If you are still enamored and locked into the narrative, then what else can be done at this point.

The truth is that when the next round of provocative stimuli is fed to the masses, they will comply. You and I (those who are reading this) can see through the garbage and are not going to fall for it, but we know that many will. There is no thinking anymore, no rationale: just passive consumption and obedience.

