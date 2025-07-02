Despite claiming the United States is leaving the World Health Organization (WHO), the Trump administration has participated in WHO seminars dealing with avian influenza, something the administration has tried to keep on the downlow.

In May, The WinePress noted how Health and Human Services Secretary (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. jointly announced with Argentinian President Javier Milei that the two countries would be creating an alternative to the WHO. “The absence of meaningful reforms, disproportionate financial demands, and the increasing politicization of the organization have ultimately led the United States and Argentina to withdraw from the WHO,” the HHS said in a statement.

Prior to this, however, the U.S. was still attending meetings at the WHO well after President Trump’s day one executive order to exit the WHO.

Reported by Jon Fleetwood in February, members from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) were prominent voices at the seminar.

Fleetwood wrote:

Now, influenza experts from around the world are gathering at London’s Crick Worldwide Influenza Center “to pore over data in a multi-day effort, led by the World Health Organization, to decide which specific viruses next winter’s flu shot should target,” according to STAT News.

The WHO established the Worldwide Influenza Centre in 1948 to research and monitor flu strains to “keep the vaccine up-to-date,” according to the center’s website.

The center analyzes flu samples from all over the world, “looking at both seasonal and potentially pandemic strains.”

“For seasonal flu, we monitor changes in the circulating viruses to inform the WHO’s recommendations on which viruses to vaccinate against,” the website explains.

“When we receive a potentially pandemic strain, we analyse the virus in the lab and advise the WHO on its properties and the risk it could pose. Examples of such animal viruses posing a threat to human health include the recent ‘swine flu’ and ‘bird flu’ viruses.”

Sources are said to have revealed to STAT that the CDC and FDA “are key players in the World Health Organization-led process to select the flu viruses for next winter’s influenza vaccines are participating in a meeting to discuss the issue.”

The news site even emphasized how the agencies’ attendance is “despite the Trump administration’s plans to withdraw from the global health agency.”

Interestingly, the CDC did not make public its attendance beforehand.

The CDC “did not announce its plans to participate in advance but confirmed its role Monday in an email response to STAT.”

“CDC will be actively participating virtually at the WHO vaccine consultation meeting for the recommendation of viruses for 2025-26 Northern Hemisphere vaccine this week,” a CDC spokesperson, Benjamin Haynes, told the news org.

Besides Haynes, all sources who spoke with STAT “requested they not be identified by name because they hadn’t been authorized to speak.”

STAT claims that in order to attend the meeting, even virtually, “the two agencies would have had to receive an exemption from the Trump administration due to its ban on all interactions with the WHO.”

The Trump admin’s quiet exemption for CDC and FDA officials to engage with WHO on bird flu efforts, despite an explicit withdrawal order, raises serious questions about its true stance on pandemic preparedness—whether it’s actually dismantling global health entanglements or merely rebranding its role in the next influenza-driven crisis.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

It appears STAT changed the article because I cannot find some of these citations in the original, nor in an archived version, so I am going to assume Fleetwood either linked to the incorrect article (though it does not appear that way) or STAT quickly removed those pesky details. I am not sure.

In any event, it should not surprise anyone that this administration would covertly do this. Everything this administration does, like others before them, lie about everything, though I don’t think the lying has been this off the charts until Trump 2.0.

The bird flu scamdemic is not going away; and I am firmly convinced it is the next major scamdemic that will be dropped onto the world at some point, more than it is now; to justify mass-vaccination of livestock, pets and wildlife; a consolidation of farms and small businesses; and pulling meat and dairy from store shelves, limiting consumption and jacking up prices way higher.

This administration is already getting us primed, prepped, and ready for it…

1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; [2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; [3] Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

