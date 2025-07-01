Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he wants to “restore public trust in vaccines” per the stated ambitions of the Make American Healthy Again (MAHA) movement. Most Americans generally do not have an issue with vaccines, so this messaging is mainly directed towards the chunk of society that does not trust or take vaccines.

According to USA Facts, at least 270,227,181 people or 81% of the population have received at least one dose. Overall, 230,637,348 people or 70% of the population are considered fully vaccinated.

Last week, RFK Jr. announced that the U.S. was cutting funding to the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI).

In a post, Kennedy said:

“In its zeal to promote universal vaccination, GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance has neglected the key issue of vaccine safety. When vaccine safety issues have come before GAVI, it has treated them not as a patient health problem, but as a public relations problem. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, GAVI partnered with the World Health Organization to recommend best practices for social media companies to silence dissenting views and to stifle free speech and legitimate questions during that period. “GAVI should consider the best science available, even when that science contradicts established paradigms. It should define success not just in terms of the number of vaccines delivered, but on their rigorously measured overall impacts. “I call on GAVI to re-earn the public trust and to justify the $8 billion dollars that America has provided in funding since 2001. Until that happens the United States won’t contribute more to GAVI. Business as usual is over.”

Bobby, however, still made room to praise GAVI. “There is much that I admire about GAVI, especially its commitment to making medicine affordable to all the world’s people. GAVI has done that part of its job very well.”

According to a Wikipedia page:

Gavi facilitates vaccinations in developing countries by working with donor governments, the World Health Organization,[8] UNICEF,[9] the World Bank,[10] the vaccine industry in both industrialised and developing countries, research and technical agencies, civil society, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation[11] and other private philanthropists. Gavi has observer status at the World Health Assembly.[citation needed] GAVI has been criticized for giving private donors more unilateral power to decide on global health goals,[7] prioritizing new, expensive vaccines while putting less money and effort into expanding coverage of old, cheap ones,[12] harming local healthcare systems,[7] spending too much on subsidies to large, profitable pharmaceutical companies[13] without reducing the prices of some vaccines, and its conflicts of interest in having vaccine manufacturers on its governance board.[14] Gavi has taken steps to address some of these concerns.[7]

RFK Jr.’s statement is consistent with the MAHA initiative to get Americans to accept vaccines again. On June 9th, the HHS Secretary published an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal titled “HHS Moves to Restore Public Trust in Vaccines.”

Of course, this posturing is not directed towards those who are already content with vaccination: this is an appeal to those who are skeptical and labeled “anti-vaxxers.”

In his piece, Kennedy explained how there are going to be massive reforms in the government and replacing positions with people that are supposedly not going to compromise to false science and special interests.

He wrote the following (emphasis mine):

Vaccines have become a divisive issue in American politics, but there is one thing all parties can agree on: The U.S. faces a crisis of public trust. Whether toward health agencies, pharmaceutical companies or vaccines themselves, public confidence is waning.

Some would try to explain this away by blaming misinformation or antiscience attitudes. To do so, however, ignores a history of conflicts of interest, persecution of dissidents, a lack of curiosity, and skewed science that has plagued the vaccine regulatory apparatus for decades.

That is why, under my direction, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is putting the restoration of public trust above any pro- or antivaccine agenda. The public must know that unbiased science guides the recommendations from our health agencies. This will ensure the American people receive the safest vaccines possible.

Today, we are taking a bold step in restoring public trust by totally reconstituting the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP). We are retiring the 17 current members of the committee, some of whom were last-minute appointees of the Biden administration. Without removing the current members, the current Trump administration would not have been able to appoint a majority of new members until 2028.

ACIP evaluates the safety, efficacy and clinical need of the nation’s vaccines and passes its findings on to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The committee has been plagued with persistent conflicts of interest and has become little more than a rubber stamp for any vaccine. It has never recommended against a vaccine—even those later withdrawn for safety reasons. It has failed to scrutinize vaccine products given to babies and pregnant women. To make matters worse, the groups that inform ACIP meet behind closed doors, violating the legal and ethical principle of transparency crucial to maintaining public trust.

In 2000 the House issued the results of an investigation of ACIP and another vaccine advisory committee under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration—the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee. It found that enforcement of its conflict-of-interest rules was weak to nonexistent. Committee members regularly participated in deliberations and advocated products in which they had a financial stake. The CDC issued conflict-of-interest waivers to every committee member. Four out of eight ACIP members who voted in 1997 on guidelines for the Rotashield vaccine, subsequently withdrawn because of severe adverse events, had financial ties to pharmaceutical companies developing other rotavirus vaccines. A 2009 HHS inspector-general report [PDF] echoed these findings. Few committee members completed full conflict-of-interest forms—97% of them had omissions. The CDC took no significant action to remedy the omissions.

These conflicts of interest persist. Most of ACIP’s members have received substantial funding from pharmaceutical companies, including those marketing vaccines. The problem isn’t necessarily that ACIP members are corrupt. Most likely aim to serve the public interest as they understand it. The problem is their immersion in a system of industry-aligned incentives and paradigms that enforce a narrow pro-industry orthodoxy. The new members won’t directly work for the vaccine industry. They will exercise independent judgment, refuse to serve as a rubber stamp, and foster a culture of critical inquiry—unafraid to ask hard questions.

A clean sweep is needed to re-establish public confidence in vaccine science. In the 1960s, the world sought guidance from America’s health regulators, who had a reputation for integrity, scientific impartiality and zealous defense of patient welfare. Public trust has since collapsed, but we will earn it back.

Kennedy has already filled some of these vacant roles.

One of them includes Dr. Robert Malone, touted as one of the inventors of mRNA technology. Kennedy said on X:

Robert W. Malone, MD, is a physician-scientist and biochemist known for his early contributions to mRNA vaccine technology. He conducted foundational research in the late 1980s on lipid-mediated mRNA delivery, which laid the groundwork for later developments in mRNA-based therapeutics. Dr. Malone has held academic positions at institutions including the University of California, Davis, and the University of Maryland, and has served in advisory roles for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense. His expertise spans molecular biology, immunology, and vaccine development.

Malone was never really heard of until he appeared on a podcast with Brett Weinstein and billionaire Steve Kirsch. This podcast introduced the world to Malone and became a rallying figure in the so-called alternative health movement, as Malone touted himself as the inventor of mRNA vaccines and warned people of the dangers of them - months after sizeable chunks of the world had already received mRNA vaccines.

But Malone is far from being “anti-vaccine.” As Malone grew in popularity and made his way onto primetime news on Fox and had an entire interview on the Joe Rogan Experience. Malone also helped spearhead a Covid vaccine mandate protest in Washington D.C. (not the vaccines themselves, just the mandates); and that protest - in which roughly 90% of the speakers were vaccinated themselves - was partially funded by Children’s Health Defense, a non-profit organization that Kennedy used to be the head of the board of directors for years before he began his presidential campaign in 2023.

Malone, for example, heavily promoted the Covid-19 vaccine produced by Novavax, a shot that still demonstrated it would cause health issues akin to the mRNA ones. One of his other loose associates, Dr. Peter McCollough, promoted the vaccine, too.

Malone has claimed that he took the Covid vaccine in 2021. “He advocates vaccinations for people in high-risk groups, like elderly people or those with comorbidities, and said he personally got vaccinated due to his age,” RT reported.

On his website, he had a page (that he eventually deleted) where bragged about he has helped vaccine companies “win around one billion in contracts.”

Malone has also viciously gone after critics and flooded the court system with frivolous lawsuits against his detractors. The list includes names such as:

Catherine Austin-Fitts

Peter and Ginger Breggin

Karen Kingston

Mat Crawford

Stu Peters

Jane Ruby

Dr. Ben Marble

“Carolina Galvin” nee “Carolina Bonita” (while employed by Dr. Peter McCullough)

George Webb

Paul Alexander

Foster Colson

“Sage Hana”

Recently, Jane Ruby went off on Malone again for all the trouble he has caused her, and the lawsuits he filed against trying to extract millions of dollars out of her, and others, to quash any criticism they have about his recommendations, his resume, her personality, etc. Ruby said that everything about him is “fake, fraudulent, a lie.” “Go ahead and sue me again, you sleazy CIA crap!,” Ruby said in a video on Rumble.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

1 Corinthians 15:33 Be not deceived: evil communications corrupt good manners.

Before Bobby headed the HHS I was exposing him for the clown that he is. He is just another one of ‘them’, always has been. I have REPEATEDLY exposed how utterly FAKE and fraudulent the MAHA movement is. Removing toxic dyes from the food is certainly good, but that is just a distraction from even bigger issues, as RFK Jr., the HHS, the FDA, the CDC, the NIH, BARDA, etc., go about to fund, development, promote, and rollout new death shots on the masses and farmers, and then admit to being a “safe space” for big-pharma, and then tell Americans to embrace technocracy and transhumanism with wearables with AI surveillance.

The receipts are all right here (and more to come):

As for Malone - I am not surprised at all by this. Nothing has changed; it is just a remarketing campaign to propagandize the masses.

Philippians 3:2 Beware of dogs, beware of evil workers, beware of the concision.

When Malone first came out on that podcast, some of you may remember I was critical of this. The whole thing smelled fishy. To me, he just screamed like a siren that he was an industry plant and actor they got to play as some character. At the time I wrote:

Perhaps this is me stretching things a bit too far and being my usual pessimistic self, but I cannot help but find it odd that now – that I would guesstimate that give or take 50% of America has taken at least one injection – the creator of the very thing that is designed to kill its recipient (as explained and documented in some of our other reports) decides to now tell everyone the vaccine is bad? To me it’s like, ‘would he not have known its effects?’ It has been established by the NIH years prior to the Covid-19 hysteria the mRNA is a DNA altering and manipulating thing.

Like I said, maybe I am overthinking this, but based on what I know and perceive, there are more and more of these “anti-vaxxers” and “high-level doctors and scientists” that are coming out of the woodworks months after the vaccines have been in distribution: and they didn’t think to alert the masses sooner? If there was nothing stopping from speaking out now, what prohibited them then?

It’s like with the case of Geert Vanden Bossche, this highly accredited vaccine developer and scientist that works closely with Bill Gates, supposedly became a whistleblower as to how deadly the vaccines are – and they are, but then look deeper into what he advocates: which is MORE vaccines, MORE lockdowns and social distancing, MORE face masking, and he also is still working to bring Bill Gates’ lab-grown meats to public fruition.

Or in the case of Dr. Peter McCollough when he decided to sound the alarm on the vaccines, now that a huge number of the broad masses took the vaccine; and claims that he was skeptical essentially from the beginning.

I have observed this interesting phenomena with many of these Covid vaccine warnings on many of these alternative sources: so many of them are advising a doubling-down of the draconian restrictions we have had thrust upon us. Not only that, if these people legitimately and truly know what these “vaccines” are all about, then why will not outright and plainly state the truth of the matter: Covid vaccine recipients are going to die.

We have shown from actual studies themselves that prove this claim. My question is, why will these people not say it? Again, perhaps I am over-stretching this, but it just seems weird to me.

And it looks like I was on the right track.

Forgive me, but I do not keep tabs on everything that goes on in the “health freedom movement” or whatever it is called. There are so many frauds and hacks in the movement as well. People love to over complicate this stuff; and to be frank, speaking of wisdom personified, “They are all plain to him that understandeth, and right to them that find knowledge” (Proverbs 8:9); and, “Forsake the foolish, and live; and go in the way of understanding” (Proverbs 9:6) - I don’t bother trying to keep up with every little thing that goes on: some things are a bit obvious to me. I don’t mean to sound egotistical, but after a while it’s all just too much, even for me, and I needn’t fret over it.

Having said that, apparently Malone might be legit in that he has worked for these government agencies for years and holds some patents for the technology, maybe that is true, I don’t know at this point, but I DO KNOW that he is far from trustworthy and will only continue to shill vaccines, as will RFK Jr.

Nothing has changed: it’s a giant gong show!

