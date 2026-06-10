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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
8h

"This is capitalism." We have so much trust in government that we take every single thing they tell us at face value. Said no one ever.

The train keeps movong along. Thanks Jacob!

🏆

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nymusicdaily's avatar
nymusicdaily
6h

hey i have a great idea: let's take everybody's 401k and invest it in the most epic fails of all time! lab-grown meat! electric cars! bud light!

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