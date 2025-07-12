No, this isn’t a joke. On July 10th, the official White House social media account posted this meme about Trump:

“THE SYMBOL OF HOPE. TRUTH. JUSTICE. THE AMERICAN WAY. SUPERMAN TRUMP.”

This is a parody of a real movie poster for a new Superman movie that began playing in theaters this week.

But the fact that the official White House social media account published this - at a time when they know and intentionally infuriated the nation by covering up the Epstein case, among other things Trump and this administration are doing - is deliberate trolling. They are trying to outrage people.

People had fun trolling the White House on social media.

Superman was already a false idol created many decades ago, but now in typical Trump self-adulation and narcissism, Trump has to fancy himself as a "symbol of hope.”

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and this is no different. Let’s break it down:

“The Symbol of Hope.” For a lot of people he is, a lot less now, but still a lot of idolators none the less; and people who believed Trump was not one of them, that he really loves America and wants to save it from the deep state cabal and globalist regime, but now that belief has been shattered. This is what happens when you make man your hope.

Jeremiah 17:5 Thus saith the LORD; Cursed be the man that trusteth in man, and maketh flesh his arm, and whose heart departeth from the LORD. [6] For he shall be like the heath in the desert, and shall not see when good cometh; but shall inhabit the parched places in the wilderness, in a salt land and not inhabited. [7] Blessed is the man that trusteth in the LORD, and whose hope the LORD is. [8] For he shall be as a tree planted by the waters, and that spreadeth out her roots by the river, and shall not see when heat cometh, but her leaf shall be green; and shall not be careful in the year of drought, neither shall cease from yielding fruit.

Nevertheless, some in MAGA media are trying to do everything they can to cover up for Trump. Once again, it’s not Trump’s fault, it’s Pam Bondi’s fault. Now there is some stupid narrative Dan Bongino is trying to create by allegedly threatening to resign if Bondi is not fired (even though he lied many times over about this), or people such as Megyn Kelly doing cover for Trump by playing into the right versus left nonsense, and blaming Bondi for this.

Only the diehards are falling for this, but most people are simply not accepting this because everyone heard for months the build up to this, and then they all started saving face and lying.

"The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command." - George Orwell - "1984"

Back to the meme…

“Truth. Justice.” Well, those things are dead in this country: that we can safely say at this point.

Isaiah 59:3 For your hands are defiled with blood, and your fingers with iniquity; your lips have spoken lies, your tongue hath muttered perverseness. [4] None calleth for justice, nor any pleadeth for truth: they trust in vanity, and speak lies; they conceive mischief, and bring forth iniquity. [7] Their feet run to evil, and they make haste to shed innocent blood: their thoughts are thoughts of iniquity; wasting and destruction are in their paths. [8] The way of peace they know not; and there is no judgment in their goings: they have made them crooked paths: whosoever goeth therein shall not know peace. [9] Therefore is judgment far from us, neither doth justice overtake us: we wait for light, but behold obscurity; for brightness, but we walk in darkness. [13] In transgressing and lying against the LORD, and departing away from our God, speaking oppression and revolt, conceiving and uttering from the heart words of falsehood. [14] And judgment is turned away backward, and justice standeth afar off: for truth is fallen in the street, and equity cannot enter. [15] Yea, truth faileth; and he that departeth from evil maketh himself a prey: and the LORD saw it, and it displeased him that there was no judgment.

“The American Way.” Indeed it is. We get the leaders we deserve. We are indeed a spoiled, vile, wicked, abominable, lying, greedy nation.

Proverbs 14:34 Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people. Psalm 9:15 The heathen are sunk down in the pit that they made: in the net which they hid is their own foot taken. [16] The LORD is known by the judgment which he executeth: the wicked is snared in the work of his own hands. Higgaion. Selah. [17] The wicked shall be turned into hell, and all the nations that forget God.

As I said at the beginning of this, the administration is trolling us so hard right now; they are laughing in our faces. I saw one comment under a video discussing this coverup that summed it up perfectly:

- They are lying.

- We know they are lying.

- They know we know they are lying.

- They don’t care we know they are lying.

- This is a signal to the people involved that they will go to any extent to protect them

Trump 1.0 tried to everything they could to sell the illusion that they were “winning” and that there were legitimate changes being made and the deep state was collapsing and being exposed.

Trump 2.0 right from the jump, before he was even in office again, was beginning to disclose that he didn’t care and he was going to do whatever he had to to retain power and do whatever the powers that be wanted him to do (the fake, staged assassination was proof of that); and now this administration is making it clear that they are tanking the nation, intentionally and overtly, making what is left of this country a recess field and soundbox for them to play in unrestricted.

They know we know that they are lying and they don’t care: they are flaunting it like a peacock in our faces, as they taunt us saying, ‘Yeah, what are you going to do about it?’

But as MAGA media tries its best to cover for Trump, the Orange Herring makes them all look like hired hacks again. Trump has officially responded to all the noise and is once again openly defending his staff and covering for Epstein. Behold (emphasis mine):

What’s going on with my “boys” and, in some cases, “gals?” They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening. We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and “selfish people” are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein. For years, it’s Epstein, over and over again. Why are we giving publicity to Files written by Obama, Crooked Hillary, Comey, Brennan, and the Losers and Criminals of the Biden Administration, who conned the World with the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, 51 “Intelligence” Agents, “THE LAPTOP FROM HELL,” and more? They created the Epstein Files, just like they created the FAKE Hillary Clinton/Christopher Steele Dossier that they used on me, and now my so-called “friends” are playing right into their hands. Why didn’t these Radical Left Lunatics release the Epstein Files? If there was ANYTHING in there that could have hurt the MAGA Movement, why didn’t they use it? They haven’t even given up on the John F. Kennedy or Martin Luther King, Jr. Files. No matter how much success we have had, securing the Border, deporting Criminals, fixing the Economy, Energy Dominance, a Safer World where Iran will not have Nuclear Weapons, it’s never enough for some people. We are about to achieve more in 6 months than any other Administration has achieved in over 100 years, and we have so much more to do. We are saving our Country and, MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, which will continue to be our complete PRIORITY. The Left is imploding! Kash Patel, and the FBI, must be focused on investigating Voter Fraud, Political Corruption, ActBlue, The Rigged and Stolen Election of 2020, and arresting Thugs and Criminals, instead of spending month after month looking at nothing but the same old, Radical Left inspired Documents on Jeffrey Epstein. LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB — SHE’S GREAT! The 2020 Election was Rigged and Stolen, and they tried to do the same thing in 2024 — That’s what she is looking into as AG, and much more. One year ago our Country was DEAD, now it’s the “HOTTEST” Country anywhere in the World. Let’s keep it that way, and not waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

And there you have it, again. They know that we know they are lying, and they don’t care that we know.

So now the narrative is that this list was created by leftist Democrats? My goodness - if anyone believes this… A number of these same “Democrats” are openly implicated in all of this, that’s old news: that’s why the Democratic politicians are silent about this right now because they are just as equally guilty.

Gerald Celente of the Trends Journal says it best: “When all else fails, they take you to war.” Expect a massive false flag to occur in the near future to get most people to forget about all of this, to further entrench the U.S. in World War III and to reset the financial system.

But as if that were not enough, then Trump puts out this post earlier today:

“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship. She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

Now, let’s be clear: this is more typical Trump banter, professional wrestling to gin up a reaction: we know this. Trump can’t do this. But it is conditioning the minds of the masses that he is a king who acts without impunity and does as he decrees, and if you are not pro-Trump and pro-MAGA and pro-MAHA, then you are anti-American and must be deported, arrested, sent to Alligator Alcatraz, or given Jordan Peterson-style crybaby therapy sessions.

‘Oh, please, Jacob, that’s a load of nonsense!’ Sure thing, ignorant one. Stay in your slumber… After all, this is the man signing executive orders that effectively make preaching the gospel a Jewish hate crime, and has even suggested before giving “antisemites” the death sentence.

That concludes today’s episode of the American Clown Show. Tune in tomorrow!

“In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, you can bet it was planned that way.” -Frederick D. Roosevelt, former President, 33rd Freemason

Psalm 33:12 Blessed is the nation whose God is the LORD; and the people whom he hath chosen for his own inheritance. [13] The LORD looketh from heaven; he beholdeth all the sons of men. [14] From the place of his habitation he looketh upon all the inhabitants of the earth. [15] He fashioneth their hearts alike; he considereth all their works. [16] There is no king saved by the multitude of an host: a mighty man is not delivered by much strength. [17] An horse is a vain thing for safety: neither shall he deliver any by his great strength. [18] Behold, the eye of the LORD is upon them that fear him, upon them that hope in his mercy; [19] To deliver their soul from death, and to keep them alive in famine. [20] Our soul waiteth for the LORD: he is our help and our shield. [21] For our heart shall rejoice in him, because we have trusted in his holy name. [22] Let thy mercy, O LORD, be upon us, according as we hope in thee.

