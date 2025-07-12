The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Becky
9h

Is anyone here starting to feel like we are living in 1930's Germany right now? Because I sure am.

Kim
9h

Trump and all of them are lying sacks of crap! They know they have to lie or be cast out and all of them love the money and position too much. Just look at how they strut around. Do you ever see ANY of them unhappy?? I am not so much sick of them as I am of the American people who tolerate this behavior in our leaders. We are better than this. We deserve so much better than this and we all need to just reject them. Oh, and people like Juan O'Savin and that other guy who go into long twisty, tales of "Trump is infiltrating the Deep State" and "he is playing 5D chess," just "trust the plan" are not helping the weaker people who NEED a hero, and hopium, and someone to tell them what to do. We have to get rid of all of them or we will have no country left. Screw Epstein. That's on them. It doesn't affect us one way or another what they did with Epstein. It just shows how far down they have sunk into depravity. What matters is we need to rise above all of that lewd, Satanic behavior and take our country back.

