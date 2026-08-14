Another day, another headline calling for mass-depopulation. The WinePress has reported for years on a number of blatant and direct calls for population reduction in order to fight climate change and make the planet more “sustainable.” (See some of those reports at the end of this post).

This past week, another research paper was published in the journal Sustainable Development, which has garnered attention online and in a number of headlines in mainstream press.

The authors of the study — “Achieve Sustainability by Easing Population to 4 Billion by 2200” — wrote in their abstract”

“The past century of massive increases in human population and resource use has seen many undesirable environmental effects, ranging from biodiversity loss to climate change. But a research gap exists, as the ultimate causes are often not described with precision or mentioned at all. “In this study, metrics of biodiversity, consumption, and pollution show extremely strong correlations when charted against human population size and its per capita impacts. We describe causal mechanisms for these correlations. Then, using available data, we show that slowing and gradually reversing population growth to ∼4 billion or less by 2200, while moderating per capita impacts, is the path toward sustainability. “Among the benefits are habitat recovery and conservation of wild species, reduced greenhouse gas emissions and other pollutants, reduced conflict over resources, and the reduction of global poverty.”

Global human population and Living Planet Index 1970–2020; 1970 abundance is indexed as 1.0. Population data is from UNDESA (2024). Living Planet Index, from World Wildlife Fund (2024).

The introduction to the study gets even bolder as the authors argue that the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are not strong enough as there is no overt mention of population control.

“For example, although we see “Responsible Consumption and Production” as the 12th goal of the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals, none of the SDGs nor their 169 “targets” mention population size or growth (UNDESA 2025).”

They go on to say:

“Achieving the UN low fertility scenario would be preferable to settling for its median or high fertility scenarios. “Even better would be significant global sub-replacement fertility sooner, as in the IHME Fastest scenario discussed above. There is considerable evidence this could be achieved quickly and non-coercively, by fulfilling women's and couples' unmet needs for reproductive health services and by improving girls' educational opportunities, especially in poorer countries (Hardee et al. 2014).”

The authors also pointed out:

“When women are free to decide how many children to have, fertility rates tend to fall toward replacement level or below, often rapidly (see a meta-analysis of 508 studies worldwide by D'Souza et al. 2022).”

Wow, look how great feminism is! (sarcasm).

In conclusion, the authors wrote:

“Gently ending and reversing population growth and moderating per capita impacts is a pro-nature and pro-human strategy. It will ease pressure on natural resources, lessen poverty in high fertility regions by way of smaller family sizes, reduce pollution, reduce resource and immigration conflicts, and improve quality of life in densely populated areas. “A more modest population (e.g., gently easing population to 4 billion by 2200) would protect Earth’s natural heritage, including its wild habitats, wild species, and its climate. Such a world is within our grasp.”

Proverbs 8:36 But he that sinneth against me wrongeth his own soul: all they that hate me love death.

The irony here is that these “scientists” say this can be achieved in roughly two hundred years from now. Based on the trajectory of how we are seeing things play out, getting to the 4 billion person target, and even much lower, quite frankly will happen much, much sooner; due to collapsing economies around the world, which will cause mass-rioting, anarchy, panic; more wars, more famine and cannibalism, more plandemics, etc. etc.

1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; [2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; [3] Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth. [4] For every creature of God is good, and nothing to be refused, if it be received with thanksgiving: [5] For it is sanctified by the word of God and prayer.

As I said, I have written many, many articles about the plans for depopulation and how they are already working…

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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