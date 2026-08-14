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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
4h

You lnow what I say?

WHO ASKED YOU???!!!!

Misfits😡😡😡😡😡

Thanks Jacob.

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Peter's avatar
Peter
4h

The assumption is the population of the earth is near 8 billion. I call BS. Go add up the population of the top 100 cities in the world by population and you’ll see real quick the numbers don’t add up.

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