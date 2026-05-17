Earlier this month, The WinePress went into great detail covering the Trump White House’s latest U.S. Counterterrorism Strategy, which is built heavily on Trump’s National Security Presidential Memorandum 7 (NSPM-7), otherwise known as “Countering Domestic Terrorism and Organized Political Violence,” signed last September not long after Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

These documents, when dissected in their totality, reveal that most if not all Americans are now potentially viewed as domestic terrorist threats.

Both directives list strong implicit references to national databasing and pre-crime surveillance technology in order to deal with these ‘threats.’

The Trump administration defined a terrorist as “Narcoterrorists and Transnational Gangs; Legacy Islamist Terrorists; Violent Left-Wing Extremists, including Anarchists and Anti-Fascists.” In combination with NSPM-7, a “Left-Wing Extremist” really refers to anything the federal government determines is “anti-Americanism, anti-capitalism, and anti-Christianity; support for the overthrow of the United States Government; extremism on migration, race, and gender; and hostility towards those who hold traditional American views on family, religion, and morality.’”

Thus, it can be surmised and concluded that anyone that does not agree with the current administration’s ambitions and ideologies (and any further administration to come after) could be seen as a domestic terrorist.

Read the report for further details and implications:

Since then, it has come out that The WP’s conclusion was correct, that “left-wing extremism” and “anti-Americanism” also just as much includes those deemed to be “right-wing extremists” and anyone who openly defies the Trump administration.

This was confirmed recently by White House counterterrorism official Sebastian Gorka, one of the authors of the recent CT report, who spoke with Pod Force One with Miranda Devine.

Devine asked Gorka, “How do you as Counterterrorism Chief go after something that’s really just the soup that Democrats swim in?”

Gorka ambiguously referenced how pre-crime technology will be used and deployed. He also referenced protests on college campuses that featured anti-Israel speech (without using that exact term), and how those groups are being viewed as left-wing domestic terrorists.

“So, how do we deal with it? Look, number one, we do everything in the bounds of the Constitution and upholding freedom of speech, which is a sacred sacred right of all Americans. “However, there are things within our laws that you are not allowed to say. Right? The freedom of speech does not extend to inciting violence or threatening the lives of specific individuals. That is not permissible. Beyond that, we will map— “If you read the counterterrorism strategy, it’s a very clear document. We don’t shy away from telling the world what we’re going to do. We are going to map out these individuals. We are going to identify them. We’re going to find the money trail. The money trail is the most important thing. “[…] So, you know, we in 25 years have developed the most exquisite find, fix, finish enterprise the world has ever seen. “[…] So the fine fix finish model is peerless. But it’s only one part of our toolbox. If we can make a connection between criminal acts, impending criminal acts or other entities who are already designated like Hamas or Antifa and you’ve moved money to them, […] the DOJ, Treasury has an panoply of tools they can use to sanction the organization, to sanction individuals and to choke the lifeblood which is the money they use to destabilize our constitution, our republic.”

Prior to this interview, Gorka several days before also provided a better definition of what it means to be a domestic terrorist.

In an interview with Catholic-Conservative outlet Breitbart, editor-in-chief Alex Marlow, Gorka revealed popular pundits and podcasters such as Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes are viewed as terrorists.

MARLOW: “ I wanna get your thoughts on any right-wing terror … Do you regard it as a threat at all or anything that’s important to be considering right now?” GORKA: “…I’m not sure that Nick Fuentes or Tucker Carlson are conservatives. If you are lauding Sharia law, if you are saying that there are Muslim states that seem to be better qualitatively than America in terms of freedom and prosperity, I’m not sure that means you’re part of the conservative movement. So if you remove those individuals and you understand that they’re not conservatives, what’s left?”

On top of that, in yet another interview that hardly anyone saw, Gorka said that he thought it was “delicious” that the CT Strategy is barely getting any press coverage.

“I did a kind of press call when we released the strategy. 50 articles were written that day about the press call. Only one of them from those putzes at Politico was even slightly negative... We are moving so fast, they just can’t keep up with us, which is delicious.”

As Ken Klippenstein pointed out:

And let’s be real: none of this is actually about extremism. It’s about the fact that Carlson, like Fuentes, recently broke with Trump — bitterly — over the Iran War. That’s the real offense. So now they’re being cast as extremist threats. But to avoid alarming conservatives, the administration can’t just say that — it has to first strip them of their conservative credentials, redefine them as something foreign-affiliated and dangerous, and then go after them. That’s how the terrorism two-step works: the Trump administration just asserts that a right-winger isn’t really a right winger and then it can say it doesn’t target right-wingers. This is literally the No True Scotsman fallacy (No Scotsman puts sugar in his tea / But Ian from Glasgow does / Well, no true Scotsman does). That, in a nutshell, is how NSPM-7 can be weaponized against the right without calling it that. You don’t have to like Carlson or Fuentes (who says things like “I love Hitler” and is easy not to like) in order to see that.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

It is very blatantly obvious reading the latest the CT Strategy, along with NSPM-7, what is really going on. There is no other way to see it, and Gorka confirmed it: if you don’t agree with this administration, if you don’t agree with its policies, its rhetoric, its geopolitical and economic agenda, if you don’t agree with “Israel-First,” if you don’t agree with the Seven Mountain Mandate and Christian Nationalism, if you don’t align with the speech that they ambiguously define as Constitutionally protected, then you are a domestic terrorist… Which means everyone is liable at this point.

As far as Carlson and Fuentes go, I’ve documented and proven that these two losers and puppets are controlled opposition, limited hangout gatekeepers and movers of sedition. They say some things (they are allowed to say, told to say) that are truthful now and again, but they are not on your side. Carlson and his family are CIA, and were promoters of the American machine for a very long time; and Fuentes is a filthy fairy-boy twink, a co-opted shock jock and young far-right version of Howard Stern.

Gorka’s mentioning of Carlson and Fuentes is not an accident; and it is why I have for years exposed these types of podcasts and pundits, because their goal is to isolate and profile Americans into little designated camps.

I covered this in my report in April exposing the CIA-controlled podcast bro network, and in the content of Joe Kent leaving his post as the Director of the National Counterterrorism Center.

From that report:

On top of that, in an interview with Jimmy Dore, a limited hangout show, Whitney Webb (who ironically manages an outlet called Unlimited Hangout) gave a theory as to why Kent came out and is saying what he is saying: it is because they are using him as bait so the government can pigeonhole and gather information on a group of people that the government secretly deems as “antisemitic,” based on statements from the first Trump administration, that the government lists their quintessential “domestic terrorist threat” as a disfranchised, right-winger who is “antisemitic.”

Citing a report from Homeland Security Today — (which you should definitely read the entire report — the outlet noted:

Elizabeth Neumann, assistant secretary for Threat Prevention and Security Policy in the Office of Strategy, Policy, and Plans at the Department of Homeland Security, acknowledged “online platforms are catalyzing hate,” and domestic extremist movements “know exactly how far they can go — they’re training their people to say you can go this far, but not any farther.” “The fact is that our law enforcement community feels hamstrung, and how do you go after and balance First Amendment rights to free speech, while at the same time how do you not acknowledge that innocent children being projected with images online that will forever be online, what about their rights?” she said. Extremist groups are “being sophisticated in both their communications and in their messaging, so they are playing a game, and we’re not equipped to go after that game effectively because of the rules that we’re using that were quite frankly designed 50 years ago.” “We do regulate other parts of speech over airwaves,” Neumann added. “It’s hard for me to understand why on the online side, we are not willing to look at that.” Meanwhile, terror designations and the framework of the national security apparatus are “designed for a threat from 20-30 years ago, and the world is changing.” “And every counterterrorism professional I speak to in the federal government and overseas feels like we are at the doorstep of another 9/11, maybe not something that catastrophic in terms of the visual or the numbers, but that we can see it building and we don’t quite know how to stop it,” she said. Brian Harrell, assistant director for Infrastructure Security at DHS’ Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, told lawmakers that “based off of current events and the frequency of events, I am convinced that this country is becoming more and more violent every single day.” “We need to ensure that we have the resources at our fingertips. And they can’t reside in our fingertips,” he said. “They have to go out into the field where they can be used to reduce risk and ultimately save lives. So, in terms of marshaling resources, budget, the things that we have within the department, we need to ensure that they are well known. There’s an education campaign that DHS has, and I think we are moving in this direction now.”

Kent is the definition of a limited hangout. Dore was a little uncomfortable with this idea, but I think Webb is on the right track. Manufacture the people they deemed to be domestic terror threats, and then deploy the infrastructure to solve the problem.

Gorka’s remarks and this latest CT Strategy confirm that that was the goal all along.

They are paid pied-pipers: they subvert the listener in a limited hangout fashion, disclosing information and statements in a casual manner, saying what the audience has been feeling and is beguiled into thinking these podcasters are relatable, causing you to drop your sword and shield and take off your helmet, and then they rope you in and stick you with fiery darts; and once they reeled you in, they tell you the real price of eating as you passively accept a digital gulag, believing more loss of rights is a good and patriotic thing.

Proverbs 16:27 An ungodly man diggeth up evil: and in his lips there is as a burning fire. [28] A froward man soweth strife: and a whisperer separateth chief friends. [29] A violent man enticeth his neighbour, and leadeth him into the way that is not good. [30] He shutteth his eyes to devise froward things: moving his lips he bringeth evil to pass. Eph 6:10 Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might. [11] Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. [12] For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. [13] Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand. [14] Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness; [15] And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace; [16] Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked. [17] And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God: [18] Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints;

THIS is why I expose this stuff all the time. It’s 6th Gen Warfare, the battlefield for our minds.

As I said before, freedom is dead.

Land of the slave, home of the damned.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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