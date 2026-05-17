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Kim's avatar
Kim
2h

It is getting so difficult anymore to know who is on what side. I don't know too many people I trust, except like you, Jacob, who I know is working for an entirely different "boss."

So, thank you for doing the work and letting all of us know what is really going on.

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KayAnne Riley's avatar
KayAnne Riley
3h

I guess us poor folks that think Trump is a demon are safe!! There’s definitely no money trail leading to me. 🤭

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