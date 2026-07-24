Florida is vastly ramping up its security and surveillance throughout the state, and with it comes more controversy and concern.

In April, Fox-affiliated WFLX exclusively reported that Florida became the first state in the country to test surveillance drones at schools for the purpose of preventing mass-shootings.

Deltona High School in announced it was deploying 40 drones per “a pilot program aimed at stopping — or taking down — a school shooter,” courtesy of Campus Guardian Angel, an Austin, Texas-based company whose founders came up with the idea as a way to prevent mass-shootings at schools.

The drones are designed to determine a possible shooter on school grounds within 15 seconds, according to the company. “Professional drone pilots navigating the devices would engage and distract a potential shooter using what the company describes as non-lethal distractors — flashing lights, loud sirens and pellet bangs,” WFLX reported.

The campus is 72 acres and holds roughly 1,800 students. The company has installed 13 mounted boxes in various high-traffic areas including the auditorium, cafeteria, gym and several classrooms.

“The goal of our initial pilot deployment, was to not protect the entire school, but to be able to pick a few strategic locations where the administration, the sheriff’s office, and ourselves think are most vulnerable and able to be implemented during this pilot phase of our program,” Taylor Worthington, a spokesperson for Campus Guardian Angel explained.

Principal Dr. Christina Lapnow said, “As principal, I’m really excited about having this enhanced security on our campus.” Deputy Trevor Autrey added, “It gives another set of eyes and ears of the campus that I can’t see all the time.”

The pilot program will officially begin in August ahead of the new school year.

Watch a demonstration via WPTV News:

The pilot program has been months in the making and was first announced last year, Tampa Bay 28 reported in November. The station said at the time:

“If this looks and sounds like a page out of a U.S. military command center, that’s exactly what Bill King’s team is aiming for.”

The command station is handled in Austin, so the operators are not actively in the school.

During the demonstrations featured in the news segment, the drones were shown firing “non-lethal distractors” at humanoid dummies and smashing through glass windows at high speeds to enter a classroom.

While other states such as Texas and Colorado are set to eventually integrate drone surveillance in schools too, Florida is the first state to approve of it and fund it. State lawmakers last year in their annual budget set aside $557,000 for drone pilot programs in a bid to never have to repeat the deadly Parkland Shooting in 2018.

“High-tech, high flying, and high hopes, these drones might be one more weapon for the good guys to stop the bad guys on campus from becoming deadly,” said the news anchor.

Meanwhile, as Americans are increasingly becoming aware of and push back against surveillance programs with the likes of Flock cameras, for example, Florida is still working to add surveillance cameras in other unconventional means.

New reports in recent weeks reveal that the state is now installing AI cameras on trash trucks.

In February, Gulf Coast News Now reported that Cape Coral city leaders were considering deploying these cameras via this method as a way “to scan neighborhoods for possible code violations during their regular routes, aiming to save taxpayers money.”

“This is a more efficient way, so we can save taxpayers’ money,” said City Manager Michael Ilczyszyn.

Watch:

However, amidst growing pushback, the city issued a formal statement on July 13th claiming that they are not moving forward with this concept. They stated:

The City of Cape Coral is addressing recent misinformation circulating on social media and in some media reports regarding the potential use of artificial intelligence (AI) cameras on garbage trucks. Several weeks ago, the City Manager informed City Council during a public meeting that City staff was evaluating the concept of installing AI-assisted cameras on solid waste collection vehicles to help identify potential code violations during routine routes. This concept review was part of ongoing efforts to explore operational efficiencies. Following further review, the City determined the technology would be cost-prohibitive and would not provide sufficient benefit to justify implementation. The City is not moving forward with AI camera technology on garbage trucks. Claims suggesting that this technology would automatically identify, cite, or fine residents are inaccurate. Even if such a system were to be considered in the future, any potential code violations would require review and verification by a Code Compliance Officer before any enforcement action could be taken. Residents are encouraged to rely on official City of Cape Coral communication channels, including the City’s website and verified social media accounts, for accurate and up-to-date information. As misinformation continues to circulate, verifying information through trusted sources is essential.

Nevertheless, other counties have tried this concept.

According to Newsweek:

AI imaging systems developed by City Detect have already been deployed in several municipalities.

According to the company’s published case studies, Stockton, California, used the platform to analyze nearly 40,000 parcels, capturing almost 200,000 images while identifying thousands of potential code issues.

Cathedral City, California, has also used the technology to assist code enforcement, while Dallas approved funding for a similar program pending final implementation.

Dallas, Texas, has approved over $850,000 for a very similar system, pending final city council review.

“The cameras will be equipped with features to blur faces and license plates, so staff will never see that information,” said Chris Christian, director of Code Compliance for the city of Dallas in December. “It’s innovative, it’s creative, I feel like Dallas is the leader in this space.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

It’s official: schools can truly be called prisons now. Everywhere you look, everywhere you turn, the cameras are on and someone is watching.

This is as Orwellian as it gets. If you don’t think they’ll use these drone systems to force students into compliance, such as breaking up fights and bullying, or anything the AI or the operator at the ‘command center’ thinks might be potentially violent or an active shooter/terrorist…

This is how they normalize drone surveillance and further beat people down into compliance; and they always do it in the name of protecting the sweet dear children.

Good ole ‘safe’ and ‘free’ Florida:

Isaiah 3:12 As for my people, children are their oppressors, and women rule over them. O my people, they which lead thee cause thee to err, and destroy the way of thy paths.

As if generations haven’t already been beaten down and ruined for life by the public school system, this is another layer of it.

Remember this?

Just put some drones buzzing around in that scene and there you go! Safety!

Don’t worry, this is fine.

Isaiah 5:7 […] And he looked for judgment, but behold oppression; for righteousness, but behold a cry.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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