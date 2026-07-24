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Bob's avatar
Bob
1m

The corral is built

THEY are fine tuning the surveillance now

tattoos, chips & Brawndo lines coming soon

.

1984 & Idiocracy 2026

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Christopher Paulin's avatar
Christopher Paulin
11m

https://www.bitchute.com/video/9cwnpiEVuiqG

Jim Fetzer on the Parkland Shooting.

> State lawmakers last year in their annual budget set aside [wasted a large amount of money,] $557,000[,] for drone pilot programs in a bid to never have to repeat the deadly Parkland Shooting in 2018.

Jim Fetzer proved that Sandy Hook in Connecticut was a FEMA drill.

Public schools have violence because of the Common Core curriculum and no manufacturing education.

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