Geordie Rose, founder of D-Wave Systems, a Canadian quantum computing company founded in 1999, which has many contracts with Google, NASA, Lockheed Martin and more, revealed that the field of quantum computing and mechanisms is actually quite ethereal and cosmic than most people realize.

Quantum computing is on the rapid rise around the world and is part of the ongoing AI race, and is superior to the standard computing that we use on a regular basis, and has received significant funding and investment from IBM, Nvidia, Google, BlackRock and more.

According to IBM:

Quantum mechanics is a bit like the operating system of the universe. A computer that uses quantum mechanical principles to process information has certain advantages in modeling physical systems. Therefore, quantum computing is of particular interest for chemistry and material science applications. For example, quantum computers might help researchers seeking useful molecules for pharmaceutical or engineering applications identify candidates more quickly and efficiently.

Quantum computers can also process data by using mathematical techniques not accessible to classical computers. That means they can give structure to data and help discover patterns that classical algorithms alone might miss. In practice, this capability might be useful for applications ranging from biology (for example, protein folding) to finance.

Courtesy: TIME

Carsten Sapia, vice president of strategy, governance, and IT security at BMW Group, quoted in a 2023 TIME piece said,

“In the future, we will rely on everywhere in the world having access to quantum technology to run our business. So how can we set it up so no matter what happens on a geopolitical scale that we still have access to this technology?”

But the co-founder of D-Wave reveals there is a lot more to quantum computing than meets the eye.

Rose spoke at the Moses Znaimer Conference — IdeaCity 2013 where he made a number of eyebrow raising remarks.

At the beginning of his presentation, Rose referenced a quote from David Deutesh, one of the early founders of the quantum computing industry, who once said during a 2025 TEDx talk: “Quantum computation… will be the first technology that allows useful tasks to be performed in collaboration in parallel universes.”

Rose affirmed this and said,

“That may look a little strange to you who don't follow theoretical physics, but there is a very clear prediction that our most successful theory of nature makes, and that is that there are an enormous number, mind-bogglingly large number, of parallel realities, as real as this one, that have different consistent histories. “[…] But science has reached the point now where we can build machines that exploit those other worlds, and quantum computers are perhaps the most exciting of all of these that we have within or almost within our grasp right now.”

Rose minutes later made the same inference, that these quantum computers give researchers “to these new resources, maybe you could call them parallel universes, in order to do something that you couldn't otherwise do.”

Furthermore, he contended that this field is “the crux of our future as humans,” and asked, “can we build machines like us?” He believes that is, he said, answering his own query. He referenced a friend of his and investor in the company, Steve Dervitson, who was at the time on the board of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Tesla, Synthetic Genomics, a company “trying to build artificial life,” Rose said.

Rose then displayed pictures of their quantum computers at one of their labs in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada, in what he described them as “an altar to an alien god,” and again went onto describe these “parallel universes” these machines can tap into.

“From the outside, they look like giant black monoliths, big metal boxes, about 10 feet on a side, 12 feet tall. And they are powered, they have a fridge inside them, a refrigerator that cools these chips to almost absolute zero. Just a wisp, a fraction of a degree above absolute zero. Hundreds of times colder than interstellar space. Amongst the coldest and most isolated and extreme conditions that humans have ever been able to engineer. “These fridges, interestingly enough, which are called pulse tube dilution refrigerators, have a thing called a pulse tube, which emits a sound roughly once per second, which sounds eerily like a heartbeat. “So if you're standing, you have the opportunity to stand next to one of these machines, it is an awe-inspiring thing, at least for me. It feels like an altar to an alien god. They really are impressive machines. At the heart of this big box is a tiny chip about the size of your thumbnail. And on this chip resides all of the wonder and magic that makes this thing go. “In quantum mechanics, there's this concept that a thing can exist in two states, which are mutually exclusive, at the same time […]. Imagine that there really are parallel universes out there, and now imagine you have two that are exactly identical in every respect, all the way out to the horizon as far as we can see, down to the last little atomic detail of every single thing, with only one difference. “[…] In a quantum computer, that device can be in this strange situation where these two parallel universes have a nexus, a point in space where they overlap. And when you increase the number of these devices, every time you add one of these qubits, you double the number of these parallel universes that you have access to. “So the way I think about it is that the shadows of these parallel worlds overlap with ours. And if we’re smart enough, we can dive into them and grab their resources and pull them back into ours to make an effect in our world. Now, this may sound very odd to you and bizarre. “And in fact, I am using language that a normal theoretical physicist probably wouldn’t use. But this is what I’m telling you is absolutely correct and in line with the way that these things actually work. We’ve been doing this for some time now.”

After making these bold remarks, Rose then provided several predictions — predictions he admits were not necessarily probable but predictions of “what we want to happen, maybe not what will happen.”

The first prediction was that in five years (from the time he said that) scientists would find another earth-like planet with air and water and is habitable, and there would be serious discussions as to how to get there.

His second prediction was “that this business of parallel universes is going to turn out to be very important.”

His final prediction was that we would get “to the point where the machines that we build outpace us in every respect. I don't mean that they're better calculators. I don't mean that they're better at searching. I mean everything. And I think that we're very close. And my prediction is that within 15 years, — [which would be by 2028] — we will have machines that outpace humans in everything.”

But Rose is not the only person to have made esoteric remarks in the context of quantum computing, artificial intelligence and datacenters.

Elon Musk, who was inferred to earlier by Rose at the time, has said that “we are summoning the demon” with AI, he said during a forum in 2014.

“I think we should be very careful about artificial intelligence. If I were to guess at what our biggest existential threat is, it’s probably that, so we need to be very careful with artificial intelligence. With artificial intelligence, we are summoning the demon. You know all those stories where there’s the guy with the pentagram and the holy water and he’s like... yeah, he’s sure he can control the demon, [but] it doesn’t work out.”

Years later he commented that “our new god” would come from his xAI facility in Memphis, Tennessee.

Yet notwithstanding, there have been many others who have stated from those working in Silicon Valley and other tech firms that “We’re creating God. We’re creating conscious machines,” The WinePress reported. Meanwhile, others have said they are working to leverage AI and other new-age technologies to preserve their lives infinitely by passing on their conscious memories, and then reprogramming new machines, humanoids and clones with those memories and persona — so they believe, that is.

Rose’s unearthed comments, and others similar to them, come as the Trump administration has begun to lean heavily into quantum computing investment.

Earlier this year, the Trump White House controversially took a percentage stake in IBM and Rose’s D-Wave, along with seven other quantum computing companies.

Furthermore, the administration also announced this month they were funding an additional $5 billion for its “Genesis Mission,” a government-wide initiative to enhance the scientific space with AI.

Per a November press release via the Department of Energy, when the initiative was first announced, a key component was the promotion of quantum computing. “America is building the quantum ecosystem that will power discoveries—and industries—for decades to come,” read the media release.

As per this latest round of investment, some of that money will also go to quantum systems.

“DOE and DOW will apply AI to accelerate quantum computing, sensing, and communication from the lab toward real-world use, including the development of the world’s first scientifically relevant fault-tolerant quantum computer and transitioning quantum sensors to applied use cases such as positioning, navigation, and timing.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

This is why the King James Bible warns of “avoiding profane and vain babblings, and oppositions of science falsely so called (1 Timothy 6:20); as a lot of “science” is nothing more than a cover for philosophy, justification of sin, and esoterism and occultism.

Friend, when you have these people repeatedly telling you (Matthew 12:37; Luke 19:22) that they are trying to create conscious beings, that they are trying living infinitely beings, that they are creating gods and a new God, that their devices and machines are an “altar to an alien god” and are tapping into “parallel universes” and cosmic realms — you best believe them: they are telling you in plain English in broad daylight what they are really doing. The average person isn’t going to see or understand it.

James 3:15 This wisdom descendeth not from above, but is earthly, sensual, devilish. [16] For where envying and strife is, there is confusion and every evil work.

This is technological necromancy, which is technomancy.

So not only are these datacenters and quantum computers about surveillance and tokenization of all assets, they are also for the explicit worship of their god, leviathan, the devil, and the rest of the angels that fell that they revere as gods.

I have both facetiously yet seriously referred to these datacenters and facilities as digital temples so these people can make sacrifice and sacrilege to their gods. Now we have it once again: one of the founders and leaders of this space is openly calling their technology an “altar to an alien god” and are designed to reach into these “parallel universes,” which we understand to be their celestial and spiritual side of things.

Consider the story of king Saul consulting the witch of Endor to bring up the prophet Samuel from the grave, and when the witch opened up this portal of sorts, notice her comment:

1 Samuel 28:13 And the king said unto her, Be not afraid: for what sawest thou? And the woman said unto Saul, I saw gods ascending out of the earth.

This witch tapped into this “parallel universe” and saw these spirits, these luminaries, these “ETs” that came out of the earth and referred to them as gods.

That is what these tech dorks are really doing. They are trying to tap into these spirit realms and get into contact with and commune with these devil spirits.

1 Corinthians 10:20 But I say, that the things which the Gentiles sacrifice, they sacrifice to devils, and not to God: and I would not that ye should have fellowship with devils. Revelation 9:20 And the rest of the men which were not killed by these plagues yet repented not of the works of their hands, that they should not worship devils, and idols of gold, and silver, and brass, and stone, and of wood: which neither can see, nor hear, nor walk: [21] Neither repented they of their murders, nor of their sorceries, nor of their fornication, nor of their thefts.

It is interesting too when you consider that so many of these SMART devices, and critically these data centers and quantum computers, require plenty of gold and silver, silver especially.

It is also interesting that in the book of Revelation we read of this reference to one of the judgments of God being to give an angel they key to the bottomless pit, and when it opens up these atrocious, demonic locust creatures come out and plague the inhabitants of the earth. This is just a theory on my part (I am not going to be overly dogmatic about this), but what if in the near future these quantum computers, datacenters, and other things such as these hadron colliders like the one called CERN in Switzerland — which researchers have used to find the so-called “God particle” with — in their folly, these researchers believe that they have opened a portal to this ‘other side,’ it was actually God using their devices against them and unleashing all these devil-locust things? Again, just a theory…

At the end of the day, these technologies are explicitly evil and idolatrous and need to be rejected.

Romans 1:20 For the invisible things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even his eternal power and Godhead; so that they are without excuse: [21] Because that, when they knew God, they glorified him not as God, neither were thankful; but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened. [22] Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools, [28] And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient; [30] Backbiters, haters of God, despiteful, proud, boasters, inventors of evil things, disobedient to parents,

If you enjoyed this report and others like it, please consider sharing this post and supporting The WinePress down below!

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

To support The WinePress, you can contribute by doing one or more of the following:

You may send cash, check or letters to this address:

Jacob M. Thompson

#119

12820 Adams Rd.

Granger, IN 46530

If you decide to send a check, please do not address it to “The WinePress.” Please address it to the name listed.

You can become a paid member on Substack.

You can also donate electronically by hitting the link below:

DONATE HERE