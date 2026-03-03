Eclipsed by the new war in Iran and hardly anyone noticing, the tech and AI giant Oracle recently announced that the Trump administration has permitted its generative AI products to manage U.S. federal government data, which ultimately bleeds into private citizens’ personal data and information.

On Friday, February 28th, Oracle announced in a blog post that it had secured Defense Information Systems Agency Impact Level 5 (DISA IL5) and Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program High (FedRAMP) approvals.

“For US government organizations and their supporting companies, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) has expanded its list of authorized services. With new DISA IL5 and FedRAMP High approvals, Oracle US Government Cloud and Oracle US Defense Cloud customers can move faster, modernize securely, and boost productivity with proven, compliant capabilities,” the press release noted.

For clarification: “IL5 is a certification by the United States Department of Defense (DoD) that authorizes a cloud service provider (CSP) to store and process some of the DoD’s most sensitive data. The IL5 certification indicates that a CSP has the level of controls, protocols, and technologies to securely handle Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) that is deemed to be mission critical. The security controls required for IL5 certification are among the strictest in the cloud services industry. […] Impact Level 5, or IL5, is a classification given to unclassified yet highly sensitive and important information.”

There is only one level higher (IL6), information systems and data classified as “SECRET.”

FedRAMP, a subsidiary of the government’s General Services Administration (GSA), promotes the adoption of cloud-based services across the U.S. federal government. High Authorization denotes the most rigorous security compliance level.

More specifically, the High grade covers a number of security controls across 17 channel families, and covers systems “handling sensitive law enforcement data, emergency services, financial data, healthcare information, and other high-impact systems where a security breach could significantly harm national security, economic stability, or public health and safety,” Kiteworks says.

Other companies such as Amazon Webservices and Microsoft Azure have identical clearance.

Vice President Rand Waldron said in a comment:

“Oracle always brings our most powerful technology to government customers. OCI GenAI brings the latest models in a managed service that is easy to use and integrate, and Exadata Cloud@Customer extends our mission-critical database cloud services into our customer’s most important locations. Agencies win, and citizens are better served, with Oracle.”

First to report on this development, The Drey Dossier pointed out:

That means pattern recognition, automated data analysis, and decision-making tools now approved to operate on your Medicare records and military systems, cleared at the highest civilian and Department of Defense security levels. (And yes, Oracle also just took over the infrastructure running your Medicaid and ACA data — that happened this week too, and we’ll get there.)

The AI running on the classified side is Grok, built by Elon Musk’s xAI, hosted on Larry Ellison’s cloud, processing Top Secret American intelligence data. That went live today. While you were watching Tehran.

This is true.

The approved suite of services includes OCI Generative AI, Exadata Cloud@Customer, MySQL HeatWave, OCI Cache, Virtual Desktop, Document Understanding, Oracle Access Governance, Exadata Fleet Update, Compliance Documents, and Full Stack Disaster Recovery.

Of the different product-services Oracle has on offer —

OCI Generative AI, for example, “is a fully managed service that provides access to leading-edge AI large language models (LLMs), helping customers automate tasks without the need for reengineering.”

In a separate press release on Oracle’s website, published in January, the company announced that its OCI Generative AI is now available in Oracle’s U.S. Classified Cloud Regions. In the post, Oracle described some of the critical uses for its AI suite, including its collaboration with Musk’s xAI.

As generative AI rapidly advances, it’s vital for US defense and intelligence communities to harness its power in a trusted, secure environment like OCI. Our collaboration with key industry model providers such as xAI brings the latest high-performance models to our classified cloud regions at an optimal price. This empowers defense and intelligence customers to run critical missions with access to cutting-edge AI technology, including xAI’s recent Grok 4 and Grok 4 Fast models, which excel at data extraction, code generation, and text summarization. OCI Generative AI service uses dedicated AI clusters only accessible to the customer in their tenancy. Security of sensitive data is paramount—all data sent to the OCI Generative AI service is secure and private, remaining within the customer’s tenancy. xAI Grok models are hosted on the xAI platform with data processed on zero data retention endpoints, offering an extra layer of protection. With OCI Generative AI service, US defense and intelligence agencies can confidently and securely incorporate generative AI capabilities into their workstreams to expedite tasks at a predictable price. Ideal for larger-scale AI training in classified regions, OCI bare metal instances are powered by NVIDIA GPUs. Generative AI in Oracle classified regions can aid defense and intelligence customers in mission effectiveness by helping to enhance situational awareness, counter cybersecurity threats, create realistic simulations for training, and perform rapid prototyping. Beyond the military landscape, generative AI can help enable automated processes and operations, like writing assistance, chat, and summarization. Tasks that used to take hours can be done nearly instantaneously with OCI Generative AI service, shifting personnel’s attention from nonessential to essential responsibilities. “xAI and Oracle are helping to shape the future of generative AI’s role in running classified government workloads. Through this collaboration, defense and intelligence customers can now experience the extensive capabilities of OCI Generative AI service, driving efficiency by automating processes, generating content, and improving productivity while saving time, money, and resources,” said James Burnham, Head of Government Affairs at xAI.

Other services that received approval, for example, include,

Exadata Cloud@Customer, “delivers full-featured Oracle database in the customer’s data center.”

Others include Access Governance, which “provides policy-driven access provisioning across applications, clouds, machines, and databases—reducing IT tickets, increasing security, and decreasing administrative overhead. Access Governance enables easy discovery and monitoring of accounts, identities, policies, and permissions. It also uses AI to learn patterns and anomalies, while automating access control and provisioning processes.”

Oracle was founded by Larry Ellison, one of the richest men in the world, and is now the current CTO of Oracle. He, via his son David, owns the Paramount media conglomerate, which recently acquired Warner Bros. Discovery this past week for $110 billion. This now means the Ellisons control HBO, Max, CNN, Warner Bros. Pictures, DC, CBS, Paramount+, MTV, and Nickelodeon.

On top of this, The Daily Dossier noted:

On February 11th, Oracle won a landmark contract from CMS to host Medicare, Medicaid, CHIP, and ACA marketplace data for more than 150 million Americans. On February 12th, the Air Force awarded Oracle an $88 million task order for Cloud One, its classified cloud platform spanning Top Secret and Special Access Program workloads across the entire Department of Defense.

According to Oracle’s press release:

OCI will support CMS’ modernization efforts by providing secure, scalable cloud infrastructure for the agency’s mission-critical systems.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure provides the following capabilities that can support CMS’ cloud modernization efforts by delivering:

Mission-critical security and compliance: OCI delivers ongoing security and compliance through its FedRAMP® High authorization and advanced security architecture.

Enhanced performance and scalability: OCI’s high-performance capabilities are designed to support dynamic scaling, workload optimization, and reliable system performance.

Improved cost efficiency: OCI will support system consolidation, improved resource utilization, and operational efficiency for cost savings.

Accelerated innovation with analytics and AI: OCI offers integrated analytics and AI capabilities that can support data-driven insights and automation initiatives.

Comprehensive migration support: To support cloud transition efforts, Oracle provides expert migration planning, technical support, and ongoing guidance.

“CMS’ programs are vital to the wellbeing of many Americans, a responsibility that demands uncompromising security, reliability, and fiscal stewardship,” said Kim Lynch, executive vice president, Government, Intelligence and Defense, Oracle. “At Oracle, we win when America wins, and we’re committed to helping federal agencies do more for the Americans they serve.”

Ramifications

These contracts and new deals with the government have wider ramifications than most people realize.

Speaking to Tony Blair at the World Governments Summit in 2025, Ellison revealed that he wants to “unify” all Americans’ data and DNA into AI datacenters so that AI knows everything about us.

“Question is how do you take advantage of these incredible AI models? “The first thing a country needs to do is to unify all of their data so it can be consumed and used by the AI model. “I want to ask questions about my country, what’s going on in my country? What’s happening to my farmers? I need to give it my climate data. Now it probably has your climate data already, but I need to know exactly what crops are growing and which farms [for] me to predict the output. “I have to take satellite images, I have to take those satellite images from my country and feed that into a database that is accessible by the AI model. I have to tell the AI model as much about my country as I can. You tell part of the story with these satellite models, you get a huge amount of information. You tell it where roads are, where borders are, where utilities are, so you need to provide a map of your country, for the farms, and all of the utility infrastructure, and your borders, all of that you have to provide. “If you want to improve population health, you have to take all of your healthcare data, your diagnostic data, your electronic health records, your genomic data. “[…] We have to take all of this data we have in our country and move it into a single, if you will, unified data platform so we [can] provide context. When we want to ask questions we’ve provided that AI model with all the data they need to understand our country, so that’s the big step, that’s kind of the missing link. “We need to unify all of the national data, put it into a database where it’s easily consumable by the AI model, and then ask whatever question you like.”

On top of that, Ellison has described a dystopian world in which AI pre-crime social credit score surveillance will be tracking literally everyone and everything.

“The camera is always on, you don’t turn it on and off. The way you turn it on - you can’t turn it off you [but you are] going to the bathroom - ‘Oracle, um, I need two minutes to take a bathroom break and we’ll turn it off. “The truth is we don’t really turn it off. What we do is we record it so no one can see it, but no one can get into that recording without a court order, so you get the privacy you requested, but if you get a court order - a judge can look at that, this so-called bathroom break.”

So, in the world that Ellison is describing, not even a bathroom break is sacred in schools or anywhere anymore. He continued by describing school lunches:

“I'm going to lunch with my friends. ‘Oracle, I need an hour of privacy with lunch with my friends.’ God bless, we won't listen in, unless there's a court order.

The police, who are also under the watchful eye of Oracle, will also be forced to be on good behavior, as police won’t even possess the ability to turn off the AI surveillance for themselves.

Police will be “on TV at the at headquarters, everyone would see it, your body cams will be transmitting that [footage]."The police will be on their best behavior because we're constantly watching and recording everything that's going on. […] "Every police officer is going to be supervised at all times. If there's a problem, AI will report that problem to the appropriate person."

Ordinary citizens will also be on their “best behavior,” according to Ellison:

"Citizens will be on their best behavior because we're constantly recording and reporting.”

The Oracle CTO mentioned that cameras in cars and police cars will also be outfitted with this AI to be watched at all times, and drones can be deployed much sooner than police could to do the surveillance work at “shopping centers,” Ellison described. “There are so many opportunities to exploit AI,” he said.

Oracle’s latest deal with the government will only further along Larry Ellison’s ambitions.

Furthermore, Ellison and Oracle were contracted in 2020 to track Covid-19 mRNA vaccines recipients with “precision accuracy” for up to two years, and monitored via “incredibly precise . . . tracking systems” that will “ensure that patients each get two doses of the same vaccine and to monitor them for adverse health effects,” Moncef Slaoui, the official head of Operation Warp Speed revealed at the time. However, this contract was under lock & key because records of the contract are nowhere to be found on Oracle’s website or the Federal Register.

On the second day Trump returned to office in 2025, he announced Project Stargate with Oracle, OpenAI and SoftBank. Ellison, speaking at the White House, boasted how AI will vastly improve the medical system and health diagnostics, and by taking people’s personal health data AI could create mRNA vaccines tailored to the unique patient.

Moreover, Oracle helped broker the TikTok deal under the Trump administration last year. The company acts as “TikTok’s security provider and independently monitor and assure the safety of all operations in the U.S.,” a White House fact sheet noted.

Ellison is an ardent Zionist and friend of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Ellison has donated tens of millions of dollars to the Israeli Defense Force and Israeli lobbyist groups. Since the TikTok deal happened, criticism of Israel and the Trump administration has been censored. Netanyahu admitted on camera last year that the TikTok deal is part of a broader Israeli goal to censor any criticism of Israel and “antisemitism” on social media.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Every time. Every single time a new distraction, false flag, war or whatever else arises, more sinister deeds are done in the background that hardly anyone knows about, and the oppressive and technocratic slave state grows right under people’s noses.

Ellison and Oracle rarely get the attention and scrutiny that they deserve, as more of the ‘sexy’ companies are pushed in the media, almost red herrings of sorts. But imagine it: two of the richest people in the world (Musk and Ellison) are working together to usher in the complete and utter enslavement of mankind, laying the major foundation for the eventual antichrist mark of the beast panopticon.

Then factor in Palantir…

But the masses have no idea what is going on and what is about to befall them.

Psalm 64:1 To the chief Musician, A Psalm of David. Hear my voice, O God, in my prayer: preserve my life from fear of the enemy. [2] Hide me from the secret counsel of the wicked; from the insurrection of the workers of iniquity: [3] Who whet their tongue like a sword, and bend their bows to shoot their arrows, even bitter words: [4] That they may shoot in secret at the perfect: suddenly do they shoot at him, and fear not. [5] They encourage themselves in an evil matter: they commune of laying snares privily; they say, Who shall see them? [6] They search out iniquities; they accomplish a diligent search: both the inward thought of every one of them, and the heart, is deep. [7] But God shall shoot at them with an arrow; suddenly shall they be wounded. [8] So they shall make their own tongue to fall upon themselves: all that see them shall flee away. [9] And all men shall fear, and shall declare the work of God; for they shall wisely consider of his doing. [10] The righteous shall be glad in the LORD, and shall trust in him; and all the upright in heart shall glory.

