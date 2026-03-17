In today’s installment of The Days of Our American Government, the Trump White House was dealt a political shockwave that will no doubt reverberate both domestically and abroad, after the President’s Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, Joe Kent, announced his immediate resignation from the administration, citing that he cannot support the new war in Iran.

Kent is second to Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence (DNI).

Kent wrote in a post on X:

In his letter, Kent wrote:

“After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, effective today. “I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

He went on to say, writing to Trump, that he supported the President’s foreign policies that he “campaigned on in 2016, 2020, 2024,” but said Trump changed in June 2025 and contradicted years of saying that the U.S. should stop meddling in Middle Eastern affairs. Kent nevertheless praised Trump for his actions against ISIS and assassinating (at the time) Iran’s General Qasam Solamani in 2020, claiming that this demonstrated strength without getting deeply entangled in drawn-out Middle Eastern conflicts.

Kent attributes Trump’s change to “high-ranking Israeli officials and members of the American media deployed a misinformation campaign that wholly undermined your First America platform and sowed pro-war sentiments to encourage a war with Iran.” He argued that this manufactured “echo chamber” was used to deceive Trump into attacking Iran.

He went on to not only blame Israel for this war but for other Middle Eastern wars “manufactured by Israel.”

Kent was nominated by Trump to head the position. Kent is a former Green Beret and CIA officer.

Trump also issued support for Kent when he was running for Congress in Washington state. Kent was a Libertarian for a number of years until he switched to Democrat, and then Republican in 2021 when he ran for Congress.

Trump was, of course, quick to deride Kent during a meeting with Ireland’s President. Trump called him a “nice guy” but “weak on security.” Kent’s resignation letter made him realize “it was a good thing that he’s out,” he added.

"When somebody is working with us that says they didn't think Iran was a threat—we don't want those people."

Trump claimed that had he not done what he has done, and tear-up the Iranian nuclear deal formed under President Barack Obama, there would have been a “nuclear holocaust.”

Watch:

Trump’s pro-war allies and Zionist crowd also pounced on Kent.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt issued a lengthy statement on X, that mostly repeated the narrative that Iran is evil, the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism, they were going to launch a nuclear missile, Iran was a domestic threat to the U.S., etc., etc.

“There are many false claims in this letter but let me address one specifically: that “Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation.” This is the same false claim that Democrats and some in the liberal media have been repeating over and over. “The Commander-in-Chief determines what does and does not constitute a threat, because he is the one constitutionally empowered to do so - and because the American people went to the ballot box and entrusted him and him alone to make such final judgments.



”And finally, the absurd allegation that President Trump made this decision based on the influence of others, even foreign countries, is both insulting and laughable. President Trump has been remarkably consistent and has said for DECADES that Iran can NEVER possess a nuclear weapon.



”As someone who actually witnesses President Trump’s decision-making process on a daily basis, I can attest to the fact that he is always looking to do what’s in the best interest of the United States of America — period.



”America First.”

People online were quick to point out Leavitt’s contradictory statement from just two weeks ago, in response to a report that Iran was going to attack California with drones.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said during a Q&A today, “I don’t know where Joe Kent is getting his information, but he wasn’t in those briefings clearly...they had exquisite intelligence that we understood this was a serious moment for us.”

Ben Shapiro, founder of the Daily Wire, claims Kent resigned because “brain rot” and “conspiracies about Israel.”

Fox News is already running a spin-job to say that Kent was secretly leaking U.S. intelligence to foreign adversaries.

The attacks are not just on the right, but also on Leftist media such as MS Now (formerly MSNBC).

Kent has been pro-Israel for years.

While running for Congress, Jewish Insider compiled a list of statements from Kent on his support for Israel, stances against antisemitism, and even his pledge to stand against Iran (!).

He wrote:

Israel: A Mutually Beneficial Ally and Close Friend

I am intimately familiar with the help that Israel has provided the United States.

During my military service in the Middle East, my fellow soldiers and I often relied on intelligence provided by the IDF and their intelligence agencies to help us accomplish our mission and keep us alive.

The United States and Israel share common enemies in the Middle East, from terrorist groups like Hamas and Hezbollah to the totalitarian government of Iran. Building close economic, diplomatic, and military relations is in the United States’ best interests and something I will advocate for as a member of Congress.

Military Coordination and Support of Israel

The foreign aid we provide to Israel is one of the few worthwhile investments the US makes overseas that delivers a tangible return on our nation’s security. I will support the current Memorandum of Understanding between the US and Israel and continued military assistance including cooperation on missile defense funding and the Iron Dome project that protects Israel’s diverse population of Jews and Muslims alike.

United in Opposition to Iran

One of the best things that President Trump did for the security of the United States and of Israel was terminating President Obama’s Iran Deal.

I support working with Israel to apply maximum pressure against Iran’s government and its proxies, Hamas and Hezbollah, and to prevent Iran from ever acquiring a nuclear weapon.

Expanding Peace in the Middle East

I will support efforts to recognize and expand the normalization efforts between Israel and the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan, to ensure peace and bolster the coalition that stands in opposition to Iran.

I also support a sustainable, two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinian Authority that is negotiated directly between these parties without undue international influence that pressures Israel to make compromises that are not in its national interests.

Fighting Antisemitism

Antisemitism and attempts to weaken the state of Israel have no place in our country. I will oppose any effort to implement BDS policies within governments at the national, state, or local level, as well as any other efforts to undermine Israel’s security within world organizations like the UN or the ICC.

Further, I will introduce legislation to strip the most vile antisemites in Congress from their committee assignments.

Kent is expected to do an interview with Tucker Carlson.

Carlson, like Kent, has family CIA ties.

This news is surely going to be an on-going story.

In 2025, Gabbard publicly stated that Iran did not have a nuclear bomb and was not building a nuclear weapon. When questioned by the press, Trump replied, “I don’t care what she said. They were very close to getting a nuke.”

Gabbard, a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader, has already flip-flopped on a number of her previous stances since taking over as head of the DNI.

Kent’s shocking announcement shrouded other headlines today. For example, Kevin Hasset, Director of the National Economic Council, said this morning on CNBC that they are not concerned with the price shocks facing the American consumer.

"If the war were to be extended, it wouldn't really disrupt the US economy very much at all. It would hurt consumers, and we'd have to think about what we'd have to do about that, but that's really the last of our concerns right now."

And if you don’t support the war, according to Fox News’ Sean Hannity, then you want your kids to be nuked.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

1 Corinthians 15:33 Be not deceived: evil communications corrupt good manners.

I am going to be brutally honest, this whole thing stinks of another CIA psyop. Sorry, but I seriously distrust anyone with a background with the CIA. They are always in the media acting as truth tellers, even though we know about Operation Mockingbird and their takeover of U.S. media for decades.

Kent’s previous remarks regarding Israel completely shatter this new narrative that he claims that Israel dragged us into this war — which, he isn’t wrong about; Marco Rubio already admitted that earlier this month; but to now say this after what he said in 2022 contradicts what he is saying now.

Furthermore, once again, we see this false dichotomy with Trump being promoted. Every time he and the administration allegedly do something good, he gets all the glory, but if he does poorly or contradicts his promises, and does what his predecessors did and more, then it’s everyone else’s fault except Trump. He got tricked on this, he got bad intel, the mainstream media created an echo chamber, and on and on. So you’re saying he’s incompetent then, Kent? Just like he was incompetent and clueless when he launched Operation Warp Speed and delivered the mRNA death shots, and it everyone else’s fault but Trump’s?

Kent’s claim that he supported Trump’s foreign policy values that he enacted previously is also disingenuous because Trump continued the wars started by Bush and Trump, increased the bombings, did not bring the troops home, was the first to give lethal weapons to Zelensky and Ukraine, tried regime change in Venezuela, etc.; as was his open support and obeisance to Israel.

Again, it’s the Hegelian Dialectic. In this case, you are either pro-America or pro-Zionist. Kent is correct, this is all for Israel’s behalf and expansion, and to eventually soon build the third temple in Jerusalem.

In 2024, Trump, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick (Jeffrey Epstein’s next door neighbor) and Ben Shapiro, prayed over deceased Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, who many in the Chabad-Lubavitch movement believe to be their Messiah who will rise from the dead…

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, places a rock on the gravestone of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson as Ben Shapiro watches at Ohel Chabad Lubavitch on October 7, 2024 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Trump admits in his own memoirs that he is a Talmudist and was taught by Kabbalist instructors; and was awarded the Tree of Life in 1983, the highest humanitarian award presented by Jewish National Fund-USA. Only a handful of people have gotten this award.

And here’s Pete Hegseth in Jerusalem in 2018 promising Jewish donors to help rebuild Solomon’s Temple.

I was saving this for future studies, but I guess talking about it now is better a time than ever.

So, please, let’s stop with this tripe that Trump was swindled and tricked into attacking Iran. Netanyahu, the Jesuits, the Talmudists, the central banks tell him what to do; and the hundreds of millions of dollars from Miriam Adelson certainly sweetens the deal, as well. What do you think that staged assassination and the ear thing in 2024 was about? (See Exodus 21:1-6 on the commandments for purchasing Hebrew servants. Trump was making it known that he is a servant to Israel).

What does all of this mean?

If you have been following my work, since 2025 began I warned we are watching and experiencing a controlled demolition of the United States. The collapse is imminent and guaranteed, so Trump and the administration are playing their part in isolating the U.S. to contain the massive credit/debt crisis that is looming, while helping to play the part in helping to reshape the new multipolar new world order.

To me, this is part of the demolition, order out of chaos.

Kent has established a precedent. If you still support the administration, then you are supporting a war that was orchestrated by Israel and not even for our benefit. But it also places the onus on others to drop their support of Trump like a hot potato. Republicans want to win their elections, and an endorsement from Trump and kissing his butt does not look good right now.

We’ll see what happens, but this could be another death knell for MAGA. I’ve speculated before that this could be part of the plan to insert JD Vance as President instead, and give Trump the Joe Biden treatment, especially as more maniacal and psychopathic he is becoming. It’s amazing to watch: for example, one minute Trump calls upon NATO, China and Russia to open the Strait of Hormuz, they all tell him to pound sand, and then Trump says he doesn’t need them, and the cycle repeats. One minute we’re winning the war, the next minute we’re sending troops.

Trump once said that anyone who invades the Middle East under false pretenses should be impeached, per a resurfaced interview.

Is that the plan, to impeach Trump and install Palantir pooch JD Vance, another Catholic wall kisser? It's certainly possible.

Friend, don’t fall for all of this drama and theatrics. The world is a stage. FDR once said, “In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, you can bet it was planned that way.” -Never forget that.

Proverbs 16:27 An ungodly man diggeth up evil: and in his lips there is as a burning fire. [28] A froward man soweth strife: and a whisperer separateth chief friends. [29] A violent man enticeth his neighbour, and leadeth him into the way that is not good. [30] He shutteth his eyes to devise froward things: moving his lips he bringeth evil to pass.

Lastly, Kent’s actions signal to me that a massive false flag is probably imminent. He’s getting out before it happens, that’s my guess. We’ll see. Stay vigilant and prepared.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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