The Trump administration is struggling to maintain a positive and forward-looking narrative in the Western media, as, judging by their statements and disposition, the war in Iran is not going the way that they had hoped, and now we are beginning to learn of some disturbing directives being issued to the U.S. military.

As The WinePress has noted for months, the Trump administration explicitly said that they want to have regime change in Iran, by causing uprisings and a currency collapse, resulting in violent protests and civil war that would result in the leadership crumbling. Of course, the administration and Israel took out the Ayatollah and many other senior officials, but that has not resulted in the regime change that they apparently wanted.

Now the administration is in a straight betwixt two trying to juggle the different lies they told in order to justify the war, while reassuring that this conflict will not drag out indefinitely like the other Middle East wars America has meddled in.

Trump recently said that this war would last at least four weeks; and there were other reports weeks before the conflict began that indicated that this was not going to be over in a few days, as The WP reported this year.

This has been reinforced by Trump’s repeated and tone-deaf remarks that there will be more guaranteed casualties.

The Department of War yesterday echoed similar sentiments, assuring the public that there will be more losses and that we have not begun to see the true toll this incursion will cost the U.S.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine, standing beside Secretary Pete Hegseth, said that more dead soldiers are expected.

“The military objectives that CENTCOM and the Joint Force have been tasked with will take some time to achieve, and in some cases, will be difficult and gritty work. We expect to take additional losses, and as always, we will work to minimize U.S. losses. But as the secretary said, this is major combat operations.”

Notably, it is important to remember that Gen. Caine openly expressed concern about launching this war and the risks involved, and how it would potentially spill-over into new conflicts, with Trump later deriding that as ‘fake news.’ He wrote on Truth Social: “General Caine, like all of us, would like not to see War but, if a decision is made on going against Iran at a Military level, it is his opinion that it will be something easily won.”

Nevertheless, Hegseth continued to relay Trump’s message that casualties will mount.

“America, regardless of what so-called international institutions say, is unleashing the most lethal and precise air power campaign in history. B-2s, fighters, drones, missiles, and of course classified effects. All on our terms with maximum authorities. No stupid rules of engagement, no nation-building quagmire, no democracy building exercise, no politically correct wars. We fight to win, and we don’t waste time or lives. “As the President warned, an effort of this scope will include casualties. War is hell and always will be. A grateful nation honors the four Americans we have lost thus far and those injured, the absolute best of America. “May we prosecute the remainder of this operation in a manner that honors them. No apologies, no hesitation, epic fury for them and the thousands of Americans before them taken too soon by Iranian radicals.”

Hegseth, like Trump and many others in the administration, ran his mouth that the U.S. was not going to get involved in anymore Middle Eastern and endless conflicts.

He must have relapsed.

Yesterday, CENTCOM confirmed that six U.S. servicemen have perished — a number that is very likely being undersold, as The WP has noted in recent days.

Yet struggling to come up with a cohesive narrative about why the U.S. is attacking Iran — from liberation of the Iranians under a repressive Islamic regime, to responding to imminent threats that Iran would launch a nuclear ballistic missile at Israel and the U.S., to deterring and destroying Iran’s nuclear program (which NSA Director Tulsi Gabbard said last year Iran was not building a nuclear missile, and later Trump rebuked her saying “I don’t care what she said”) — now Hegseth and the Pentagon are claiming Iran was forming a “conventional shield” and a “conventional gun to our head.”

“Iran’s stubborn and self-evident nuclear pursuits, their targeting of global shipping lanes and their swelling arsenal of ballistic missiles and killer drones were no longer — are no longer tolerable risks. Iran was building powerful missiles and drones to create a conventional shield for their nuclear blackmail ambitions. Let me say that again: a conventional shield for their nuclear blackmail ambitions, our bases, our people, our allies, all in their crosshairs. Iran had a conventional gun to our head as they tried to lie their way to a nuclear bomb. “It almost worked under Obama and his terrible deal, but not under this president. Turns out the regime who chanted “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” was gifted death from America and death from Israel. “This is not a so-called regime-change war, but the regime sure did change, and the world is better off for it.”

But as it is evident that the U.S. is knee-deep in it now, the White House is trying to do damage control. The administration is now trying to assure Americans that this war will not drag on indefinitely.

However, things are getting darker and darker.

As first revealed by the Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF), the group has been “Inundated with Complaints of Gleeful Commanders Telling Troops Iran War is “Part of God’s Divine Plan” to Usher in the Return of Jesus Christ.” “MRFF has received over 200 calls from more than 50 military installations across all the services since Saturday reporting similar disturbing pronouncements from their Christian zealot commanders.”

MRFF active duty NCO client, writing on behalf of himself and 15 other unit members, said in a comment:

“This morning our commander opened up the combat readiness status briefing by urging us to not be “afraid” as to what is happening with our combat operations in Iran right now. “He urged us to tell our troops that this was “all part of God’s divine plan” and he specifically referenced numerous citations out of the Book of Revelation referring to Armageddon and the imminent return of Jesus Christ. “He said that “President Trump has been anointed by Jesus to light the signal fire in Iran to cause Armageddon and mark his return to Earth.”

In a statement to journalist Johnathan Larson, MRFF President and Founder Mikey Weinstein, a veteran of the Air Force and the Reagan White House, told him that since the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran early Saturday morning, the MRFF has been “inundated” with similar complaints:

“These calls have one damn thing in freaking common; our MRFF clients [service members who seek MRFF aid] report the unrestricted euphoria of their commanders and command chains as to how this new “biblically-sanctioned” war is clearly the undeniable sign of the expeditious approach of the fundamentalist Christian “End Times” as vividly described in the New Testament Book of Revelation.



”Many of their commanders are especially delighted with how graphic this battle will be zeroing in on how bloody all of this must become in order to fulfill and be in 100% accordance with fundamentalist Christian end of the world eschatology. “Any military members seeking to take advantage of their subordinates by advancing their blood-soaked, Christian nationalist wet dreams upon the flames of this latest non-Congressionally sanctioned attack against Iran, should be swiftly, aggressively and visibly prosecuted.”

My goodness… Boy, that’ll boost morale, won’t it?

These people are INSANE. Spoken like a true Talmudist. But this is what so-called Christian Nationalists and some adherents of the Seven Mountain Mandate believe, that we, mankind, believers (professing), must usher in the apocalypse by force and only then will the Messiah, Jesus Christ, return once peace is established. Nonsense, brazen heresy and blasphemy.

Read more about it here:

But as the U.S. struggles to form a cohesive, State Department head Marco Rubio was cornered and let the cat out of the bag: that Israel dragged the U.S. into this war. The remark, though not at all surprising, reverberated online and even alienated diehard MAGA pundits.

"The president made the very wise decision — we knew that there was going to be an Israeli action, we knew that that would precipitate an attack against American forces, and we knew that if we didn’t preemptively go after them before they launched those attacks, we would suffer higher casualties. “The imminent threat was that we knew that if Iran was attacked, and we believed they would be attacked, they would immediately come after us. We were aware of Israeli intentions and understood what that would mean for us and had to be prepared to act as a result of it.”

See more commentary on Rubio’s remarks below courtesy of Rtr. Lt. Col. Daniel Davis.

The Iranian Financial Minister commented on X, saying: “Mr. Rubio admitted what we all knew: U.S. has entered a war of choice on behalf of Israel. There was never any so-called Iranian "threat.”

Netanyahu, speaking to Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Netanyahu denied the narrative that Israel dragged the U.S. into a war with Iran.

Of course, as noted before, Netanyahu has said for decades that Iran is days away from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

Or ‘gems’ like this:

Again, a reminder: in a forgotten interview, retired Four-Star General Wesley Clark revealed to Democracy Now! that after 9/11 there was a plan dispatched by the Pentagon called the Project for the New American Century, which detailed how the U.S. was going to topple seven countries in the Middle East in five years.

According to him, this plan involved lighting the Middle East on fire by “taking out seven countries in five years, starting with Iraq, and then Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and then finishing off Iran.”

While it is evident that the U.S. is ‘off schedule,’ all of the countries listed are now in complete disarray, and Iran is next in line. Whether the U.S. is successful or not is a different story that remains to be seen.

Nevertheless, Trump has added onto the hypocrisy today, now claiming Israel was going to be attacked so he had to intervene.

But then, when asked if Israel had forced Trump’s hand, Trump deferred and claimed that “I might have forced their hand … If anything, I might have forced Israel’s hand” — which obviously contradicts what Rubio and others are saying.

We all know Iran was of no threat to us (those that do not live in an echo chamber of lies).

The U.S. has nuclear, Israel has nuclear; Russia has nuclear, as does China, India, Pakistan, North Korea, the United Kingdom and France; the only country to deploy nuclear weapons, ever, is the United States — Iran doesn’t even have any nor were they threatening to fire at the U.S. The hypocrisy is off the charts.

But the war rolls on; and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, a former head of BlackRock, said that he supports Trump in the war against Iran.

Trump is also talking about sending in ground troops. He told the New York Post,

“I don’t have the yips with respect to boots on the ground — like every president says, ‘There will be no boots on the ground.’ I don’t say it. I say ‘probably don’t need them,’ [or] ‘if they were necessary.’”

When asked about support for the war and how this may reflect in the polling data, Trump claims he does not care what the polls say.

“I think that the polling is very good, but I don’t care about polling. I have to do the right thing. I have to do the right thing. This should have been done a long time ago. “I don’t think the polling is low. Look, whether polling is low or not, I think the polling is probably fine. But it’s not a question of polling. You cannot let Iran, who’s a nation that has been run by crazy people, have a nuclear weapon. “I think people are very impressed with what is happening, actually. I think it’s a silent — if you did a real poll, the silent poll — and it’s like a silent majority.”

Going back to Rubio’s interview, he also admitted that the Iranians are able to outproduce the U.S. — which infers that the U.S. cannot sustain a long war, at least one that mostly comprises missile strikes.

Despite this, Trump boasts that America has plenty of munitions and that “wars can be fought forever.”

The WinePress pointed out last year that a number of military analyst news publications, and in the mainstream, noted that U.S. war stocks are low, particularly missiles.

Other analysts have said that the U.S. would effectively run out of missiles in two weeks or so. We’ll see if that happens or if it is more hyperbole… But clearly and obviously we do not have infinite ammo and missiles, and Iran can outproduce us right now: Rubio admitted it.

As for the war itself — as I said before, it is impossible for me to keep up nor can we truly verify what is true and what isn’t, so I am not going to try.

However, we have seen footage of the U.S. and Israel carpet bombing the densely populated capital of Tehran.

Remember when Trump referred to the Iranians as brave and resolute for standing against the oppressive Sunni Muslim regime, and told them that we are on their side in this fight? So much for that; looks like they are starting to default to the Gaza plan.

Reportedly, Iran is carpet bombing Tel Aviv.

Trump also announced today that he will provide insurance to vessels trying to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, and will receive a naval escort at request. In other words, if the trade ships are struck (or sunk), the government subsidizes them, and striking U.S. naval vessels will widen the war. Translation: money printer go brrrr…

But coming full circle — Trump in his demeanor, when he is not doing his best salesman act, looks dejected and drained, something we rarely see from him.

Remember this from the other day?

Luke 14:31 Or what king, going to make war against another king, sitteth not down first, and consulteth whether he be able with ten thousand to meet him that cometh against him with twenty thousand? [32] Or else, while the other is yet a great way off, he sendeth an ambassage, and desireth conditions of peace.

Well, apparently “God’s anointed child” and this administration did not count the cost, and has lied about desiring conditions of peace.

As I pointed out a few days ago, we saw Trump and his buddies partying, singing and dancing at Mar-a-Lago just hours before the attack. “Pride cometh before destruction.”

Proverbs 27:14 He that blesseth his friend with a loud voice, rising early in the morning, it shall be counted a curse to him.

This will obviously end well for no one….

Things will only escalate.

Be prepared for a black swan event. We are due for one…

Luke 21:9 But when ye shall hear of wars and commotions, be not terrified: for these things must first come to pass; but the end is not by and by. [10] Then said he unto them, Nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: [11] And great earthquakes shall be in divers places, and famines, and pestilences; and fearful sights and great signs shall there be from heaven.

If you enjoy this report and others like it, please consider sharing this post and supporting The WinePress down below!

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE