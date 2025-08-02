HAARP. Courtesy: U.S. Air Force

After deadly flooding struck Texas last month, concerned Americans pointed towards weather modification and cloud-seeding as the cause for the historic flooding in parts of the state. After continued denial from the mainstream media and local Texas authorities, deriding those for asking questions as “conspiracy theorists,” the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) vowed “total transparency” in regard to geoengineering.

As to be expected, it was more of the same old, same old; claiming “chemtrails” are simply myth, claims things such as High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP) are overblown, and pretending that the government is unaware of any intentional geoengineering projects.

The WinePress has covered the media’s and world government’s admissions of geoengineering a number of times before; and even though that same media will then publish many more articles and soundbites to disprove their own admissions, the truth still finds its way out.

More examples continue to re-emerge of what the same media groups will call conspiracy theories.

In 2013, CBS aired a segment titled “Controlling the weather: Is it possible?” Michio Kaku, a physics professor at City College of New York, openly said that they shoot laser beams into the atmosphere to create rain and lightning.

“We physicists are firing trillion want lasers into the sky to actually precipitate rain clouds and actually bring down lightning bolts this is potentially a game-changer.”

Rosie O’Donnell also referenced how China did something similar for the 2012 Olympics, and even the USSR did this to create rainclouds after the Chernobyl nuclear mess. Kaku also brought up how the U.S. modified the weather during the Vietnam War - called “Operation Popeye” - to extend the monsoon seasons there. O’Donnell was quick to correct Kaku, saying this was “alleged.” It’s not: it’s been declassified.

Nevertheless, CBS still made sure to gaslight the audience with the truth by putting graphics on screen admitting what the government and private companies do it for: droughts and floods, big events & sensitive buildings, and military reasons.

Floods, you say?

“However, for floods, for agriculture, farmers, for people planning waiting parties, football games, you name it, outdoor events, in agriculture and flooding and even hurricanes, all of them could be subject to weather modification.”

Watch:

With all this cloud-seeding and laser blasting we have going on, you have to ask, if one of the purposes is to help with droughts and famine, then why don’t they do this for so-called wildfires and forest fires? Authorities will let their cities, communities, their forests burn to a crisp until there is nothing left: so then why not deploy this ‘amazing’ technology for the good humanity? I mean, we are trying to fight climate change, right (sarcasm)?

Luke 8:16 No man, when he hath lighted a candle, covereth it with a vessel, or putteth it under a bed; but setteth it on a candlestick, that they which enter in may see the light. [17] For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither any thing hid, that shall not be known and come abroad.

The truth always comes out. The media may have to gaslight you and insert more nonsense surrounding it, but the truth is there. Most people are very naive and willfully ignorant, and live in cognitive dissonance, for to admit to these simple truths would then force them to concede to more truth, and that is something people cannot allow themselves to do.

John 9:39 And Jesus said, For judgment I am come into this world, that they which see not might see; and that they which see might be made blind. [40] And some of the Pharisees which were with him heard these words, and said unto him, Are we blind also? [41] Jesus said unto them, If ye were blind, ye should have no sin: but now ye say, We see; therefore your sin remaineth.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

